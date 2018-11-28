FIRST LOOK

Specialized's New Helmets Can Text For Help After a Crash

Nov 28, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Specialized
That small rectangular sensor contains a gyro and an accelerometer that work together to detect a crash.


If a mountain biker falls in the woods, do they make a sound? It depends, but if that mountain biker was wearing a helmet with Specialized's new ANGi technology, a crash would automatically notify their emergency contacts via text, and send out their GPS coordinates.

ANGi stands for Angular and G-force indicator, and it's a tiny device that will be a standard feature on many of Specialized's 2019 helmets, and available as an upgrade on others. The small waterproof and dustproof unit contains a gyroscope and an accelerometer, which allows it to detect direct blows to the head, along with potentially dangerous rotational head movements that can occur without the helmet being hit.

If any of this sounds familiar, it's likely because early versions were created under the name ICEdot. Specialized acquired ICEdot in 2017, and brought aboard Chris Zenthoefer, the company's founder, to develop ANGi and the new Specialized Ride App.

One of the goals behind the new technology was to integrate it as seamlessly as possible. Chris Zenthoefer likened it to an airbag in a car – you typically don't think about it at all, but when it does its job you're thankful for its existence.

With ANGi, lifting up the helmet is all that's required to activate it. The next step is to open the Specialized Ride App, make sure the phone and helmet are paired via Bluetooth, and then tap a button on the screen to start a ride. That's all there is to it.

If a crash occurs, a countdown timer will pop up on your phone and an alarm will sound. The amount of time before contacts are notified can be set between 15 and 90 seconds, with 30 seconds as the default setting. If that countdown isn't canceled a text message will go out to notify the emergency contacts stored in the Ride App that there was a potential accident, along with the rider's GPS coordinates.
ANGi
Specialized's Ride App is required to pair with the ANGi sensor.

What if you crash in an area without cell service? That scenario is even more likely for mountain bikers, but as long as you have an active data signal at the start of the ride you can enter an expected ride duration into the app. If for some reason you don't finish within that timeframe, a text will be sent to your contacts that includes your last known location.

Riders that purchase an ANGi-equipped helmet will receive a free 1-year subscription to the premium version of Specialized's Ride App, which is required for the device to work. After that year is up, there's a $29.99 annual fee for the service. The ANGi sensor is powered by a CR2032 battery, with a claimed run time of 6 months.


Specialized

Specialized
Specialized
MIPS SL was designed to be as light and comfortable as possible while still functioning in the same manner as the original MIPS liner.


More MIPS

ANGi isn't the only new safety feature available on Specialized's helmets. MIPS (Multi-Directional Impact Protection System) will now be available throughout the lineup, including a version called MIPS SL that was developed specifically for Specialized.

MIPS, which uses a low friction layer to allow the helmet to move 10-15mm in any direction in order to reduce the amount of rotational force that reaches the brain during a crash, isn't exactly new, but Specialized say they were waiting until enough third-party testing had been done to validate the effectiveness of the technology before implementing it.

Helmets equipped with ANGi sensors are available now, including the Ambush and Dissident mountain bike helmets. In addition, all other 2019 Specialized helmets have a mounting point for attaching an aftermarket ANGi sensor, which sells for $50 USD.

78 Comments

  • + 114
 Can it also delete my browsing history just in case?
  • + 7
 ^^ Asking the important life questions. He gets it. Big Grin
  • + 6
 Ctrl + Shift + N

(you're welcome)
  • + 3
 You can delete the browsing history but what you really need to do is smash the hard drive into tiny pieces. And then burn them. And then bury the pieces at sea. I'm not sure this little widget can do ALL that...
  • + 1
 Bleach Bit can
  • + 1
 @veero: just take the hard drive with you, if it's that bad of a crash the smashing will be done for you...
  • + 6
 @nyhc00 : Wife opens phone after his death and finds huge amounts of E-bikes in the browser history ! Wife falls to her knees balling uncontrollably!
  • + 1
 Best... comment... ever.
  • + 1
 f*ck deleting my history... Will it burn my entire house down if I don’t make it back from a ride?
  • - 1
 @rockchomper: Wife also trolls pinkbike account to see you've been slagging off E-Bikes in the comments, starts to tell her friends you crashed because "you really had a lot going on, and you just wouldn't talk to her about it'

Autopsy reveals, it was a stick.
  • + 1
 This guy gets it
  • + 28
 No headbanging to Slayer while wearing a Specialized helmet then... - On a serious note this is great! I spent half the summer riding around BC on my own. There was always that fear in the back of my mind of the serious consequnces of a big slam. A great idea with a genuine chance of saving a life!
  • + 8
 Does anyone know how the sensitivity of this device compares to Garmin’s “incident detection?” I actually tried it on my Edge 820 but had it go off a couple times in the gnar without a crash, and once or twice when I took a minor spill on an Enduro stage and didn’t want to go fishing for my phone. This would feel way more useful if it really only goes off with legit impacts.
  • + 9
 According to Specialized it's much less likely to create a 'false positive' due to the fact that there's both a gyroscope and an accelerometer - riding in rough terrain shouldn't set it off.
  • + 1
 My thoughts as well. I turned my incident detection off after I couldn't get my compression damping dialed in on my Float DPS.
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer: I’m guessing that having the monitoring on the head vs the bars would help reduce the false positives as well. Was thinking about icedot for a while, and it would be nice to see this available for non-Specialized helmets. I love my Super DH too much to switch.
  • + 3
 Also due to mounting location.... with the exception of headbanging to slayer while riding as mentioned above, I would expect your head to be far more stable than a bar or wrist mounted GPS through rough terrain.
  • + 2
 @DrPete, you can buy the device aftermarket, and although Specialized can't technically recommend it, it should work on your Super DH as long as you figured out a way to mount it securely.
  • + 1
 In my experience, the incident detection is absolute garbage. I have to completely disable it on my MTB because i get so many false positives that I can barely ride, and when I road ride it triggers all the time. For example if I drop my water bottle and stop suddenly to pick it up, it triggers, and I have to scramble to turn it off. I can't wait to try ANGi though, as it looks much more thought out.
  • + 1
 I've gotten text from garmin when a bike was leaning against a car and fell over.
  • + 4
 @DrPete: Precisely. Mounting it to the helmet does provide that benefit. Cheers.
  • + 2
 @vernonfelton: Vernon's back on PinkBike! Now for more more cheeky humor please... Wink
  • + 1
 My experience with Garmins incident detection is rather positive.. It goes off every now and then on harsh braking, but then the device is mounted on my bars and I can cancel it super easy... Looking for a phone in the backpack tho... I think this would actually cause me sending more false alarms. But then maybe its super dialed.
Anyway I recommend any kind of incident detecting device, it helped me when a close family member went otb on a solo ride Smile
  • + 1
 @mmm2ppp: it is relatively easy to disable but I never did get to where I could do it without stopping, and the terrain where it usually went off was a terrible place to stop. And even for us lowly sport class weekend warriors it sucks to have to stop during a stage to keep your phone from sending an SOS to your friends and loved ones.
  • + 4
 A long time ago looked for something like this, not specifically on a helmet.
Found a decent Free alternative (for Android), a GPS App for Android like Oruxmaps using "SOS message": if no GPS movement detected within a specified interval (ex:15min) it automatically sends a SMS to designated emergency contacts with coordinates and a Google lin. There's a 30sec countdown where phone plays notification sounds if you want to cancel it.
  • + 4
 I'm self employed, so my free time is often (in fact mostly) midweek so I ride solo at least 2 times a week.
Although I ride with my dog, he's not great at using a smart phone.
I probably will buy one of these, as long as I can get an ok fit
  • + 2
 You are lucky it’s not a trail cat. If you’d get seriously knocked out, it would eat your fingers and bits of your face before anyone would get to you.
  • + 1
 I’m with you. My riding schedule is pretty much “whenever I can,” so riding solo is the norm.
  • + 2
 YEA. Will 100% order one of these. Had a fall on the road bike a month ago and was knocked out for five minutes, smashed my collarbone in to Many pieces. If it wasn’t for the fact I was riding with a buddy home (not planned), could have just died. Awesome awesome awesome work Spesh.
  • + 2
 Now to include G-force impact information and to pair it with the heart-rate monitor so when you crash, a record is made for the first responder. That would be critical information for first responders in the patient assessment.
  • + 1
 This is a good idea.
A better idea:
If you go riding solo. Text someone when you are riding and when you expect to b home.
There are plenty of zones I ride in that cell phones don't work.
Helmets a good idea but if your not in cell coverage it will make the rescue go much smoother if you let someone know where you are riding .
  • + 1
 With a samsung phone you can press 3 times the unlock button and it will send GPS coordinates, front and rear camera photo and record 10 sec audio and send it to the number of your choice. Pretty usefull but you need to be conscious
  • + 1
 For those worried about areas without cell service, a ACR ResQLink is a great purchase. It’s usually around $200-250, about the size/weight of a spare tube, and has no subscription fee. Still won’t help if you’re unconscious but a good backup for all other situations.

It would be cool to see some kind of compatibility with Spot X or Garmin inReach devices too, so the sensor could send the alert even without cell service.
  • + 0
 When riding by yourself maybe just tone it down a bit and enjoy the ride. I get all the safety devices that seem to come out year after year...but to a certain degree I like to disconnect and get away from electronics. They do have their place....but old school no electronic freedom is still high on my list.
  • + 4
 Can it text ebikes to go f*ck off?
  • + 3
 One of the very few technologies that is actually useful and not some silly gadget.
  • + 4
 the text is... "I've fallen, and I can't get up!"
  • + 0
 Interesting but I wonder what the volume of use cases is where something like this would have been helpful. Are there so many solo riders out there finding themselves incapacitated after a crash needing the assistance of automated SOS?
  • + 7
 Might not get used often or even at all (hopefully) but that one time it does get used you'll sure appreciate it.
  • + 7
 As an example, in June 2017 I took a backcountry Sunday evening ride, only the dog and I and in 90 minutes saw no one else on the trails. I had a significant crash on a pine needle covered bridge coming out of a higher speed turn, knocked myself unconscious and have no idea how long I laid on the ground until I came to, it took another 30 minutes before I could focus my eyes and wasn't seeing double. With five kms to the trial head it was dark by the time I got back to the car. If I hadn't come around or had been more disoriented I could have been there all night with serious consequences...much more careful now when taking those rides, I know something like this is a potential life saver and there's a Use Case for you.
  • - 4
flag Trouterspace (43 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Gotta feed on people's fears to make a buck these days.
  • + 2
 There are certainly a lot of solo riders that don't want to find themselves in that situation....

I for one find this super interesting and may just go ahead and pull the trigger. I ride aggressive shit solo all the time and rarely even remember to let friends/family know where I am in case they don't hear from me.
  • + 1
 @mangochaos Would rarely be useful, but those rare few times it does come in handy would make it invaluable.

Another example: riding solo on a lonely fire trail the other evening and hit a kangaroo at speed. Held control, nothing hurt or damaged, but there are a hundred ways that scenario could have played out with me ending up broken and/or unconscious.
  • + 1
 @caltife: sounds like the Roo could've done with a Specialized helmet, best throw him a Spec 2019 brochure when you bump into him next
  • + 1
 @bikeorski4me: Article could have started with this account.
  • + 4
 But will it send nudes and /or beers?
  • + 0
 I'm not a huge fan of all this new powered tech being added to bikes. Batteries and screens have no place in MTB in my opinion. This however is not that and I think it is a fantastic idea! I don't always ride in remote locations by myself but when i do any extra safety gear i can have is always a good thing.
  • - 1
 Seems like another useful option for the market but the fee is deal breaker. I've been using Road ID's free app for years. It's not based on and "incident" but if you stop for 5 minutes it begins a noisy countdown before sending out messages to user specified contacts. It also allows contacts to track you real-time while you're riding. This has been out long beforr Strava's Beacon or Garmin's Incident Detection and is far more simple and less buggy.
  • - 1
 my sarcastaball league is suuuuper exciiited about this developement. we're going to be using these in all of our regular season games next season, check that, all games next season, and every practice too. check that, we're going to require all sarcastaball players to use these helmets 24/7.
  • + 2
 If it can buy me a beer and drive me home after I've had 12 or 13 pints Add to Cart!!
  • + 1
 $2/Month for Strava Beacon is money well spent.. No more getting bombarded with texts if I'm riding for more than 17 minutes.
  • + 1
 I started to shake my head at this. Then I realized it would allow me to not tell my wife where I'm going.
  • - 1
 Is the accelerometer in the phone sensitive enough to do this detection without an additional device? Seems like having an app in the phone would be preferable to another piece of hardware?
  • - 3
 I sure as hell hope this is removable. Go look at where they put it on the full-face. The fact that you have to be in cell-phone range AND you have to start your ride with their app every time you ride makes this useless. Imagine laying on the ground somewhere and thinking, hm, did I remember to start my app?... wonder if help will come.
  • + 4
 @jefe You can, in fact, remove the ANGi sensor. While the system requires a cell signal to send texts (no getting around that point) you can still use ANGi on rides that take you out of cell range, though it does require forethought. You can use the time-based safety alert function. In essence, before you head out for a ride that you know is going to take you out of cell coverage, you set a time by which you expect to be done riding. Then you go ride. If you don't return to cell coverage within that time frame (if you, for instance, set the timer for 4 hours and you didn't. get back in cell range within four hours) your emergency contacts would receive a note that you are out riding longer than you expected and they'd also get your last uploaded GPS coordinates (the point at which you lost cell service). The idea is that if you do get in trouble somewhere remote, that your contacts at least learn about it and have a starting point with which to start looking.
  • + 0
 The annual service should be free . They are already making money with your phone data.
  • + 4
 A good chunk of that fee goes towards maintaining the servers necessary to handle all of the messaging, etc..
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: The alert functionality could be exclusively handled by the phone itself. That doesn't require server/messaging infrastructure maintained by Specialized. They purposely developed it so you must use the Specialized Ride app, a Strava clone. The real goal is to attract people to use their platform in which they charge for. It is the dream of every hardware (or hard goods in this case) manufacturer to achieve reoccurring revenue through software as a service.
  • + 1
 This is exactly what I would need for my moto sessions.
  • - 1
 It seems to me some things should be offered at zero or ner zero cost. Some things should also be utilized by all brands, not bought out by one to be monopolized.
  • + 1
 Give it time. Some one always has to do it first then the rest will follow
  • - 1
 For PNW riders, now it just needs to solve the lack of cell coverage and frequent loss of GPS due to forest canopy in the remote locations where one would need it most.
  • + 1
 nice feature if you are a regular solo night rider.
  • - 2
 1: Phone reception on most trails does not work.
2: Having a transmitter attached to your head increases the chances of tumor.

Anything else?
  • + 2
 1) reception works on loads of trails
2) it doesnt transmit unless you crash
3) next question?
  • + 3
 1: then use the ride timer function

2: then toss out your cell phone. taking a 5 min call is probably worse than wearing this all day long as your cell phone transmitter is probably a 1000x more powerful. not to mention you walk around with a cell in your pocket all day but that doesn't worry you?

anything else?
  • + 0
 so what if i drop kick my helmet after i land a sick trick?
  • - 2
 Riding with friends is always free, but may require beer bribes occasionally. Depending on your friends, the beer bribes may exceed the $30/year cost of subscription.
  • + 0
 E bikes, E droppers, & now E helmets
  • + 0
 That's amazing except when you ride in areas with ZERO cell service.
  • + 0
 Strava real time and Garmin inreach mini.
  • + 0
 Can it also wipe my bum?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



