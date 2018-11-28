Specialized's New Helmets Can Text For Help After a Crash

One of the goals behind the new technology was to integrate it as seamlessly as possible. Chris Zenthoefer likened it to an airbag in a car – you typically don't think about it at all, but when it does its job you're thankful for its existence.



With ANGi, lifting up the helmet is all that's required to activate it. The next step is to open the Specialized Ride App, make sure the phone and helmet are paired via Bluetooth, and then tap a button on the screen to start a ride. That's all there is to it.



If a crash occurs, a countdown timer will pop up on your phone and an alarm will sound. The amount of time before contacts are notified can be set between 15 and 90 seconds, with 30 seconds as the default setting. If that countdown isn't canceled a text message will go out to notify the emergency contacts stored in the Ride App that there was a potential accident, along with the rider's GPS coordinates.



Specialized's Ride App is required to pair with the ANGi sensor.