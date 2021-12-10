close
Update: Spectator Fined €1700 for Causing Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France

Dec 10, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Earlier in the year, we reported on the spectator who caused a massive pile-up during the first stage of the 2021 Tour De France. That clip soon became infamous and the "Allez Oppi Omni" spectator has now been fined by a French Court.

Ouest-France has reported the 31-year-old Frenchwoman will pay a fine of €1200 alongside €500 in damages to the French National Union of Professional Cyclists and an additional €1. Prosecutors in the case initially wanted a suspended prison sentence, but after this recent court ruling, the spectator will only see a financial penalty.

The crash happened with around 47km to go on the first stage of the Tour De France as a large number of the peloton were taken out after a spectator's sign stuck out into the road and hit a rider. The crash from hitting the sign quickly took multiple riders down causing most of the peloton to come to a halt. Several riders went down in the incident with Jasha Sütterlin and Marc Soler abandoning the race.

Following the crash, the spectator who has not been named was found and spent almost two days in police custody where she apologised for the incident and reportedly said: "I know I did something stupid."

46 Comments

  • 36 6
 This seems fair to me. No malicious intent, just absent-mindedness. I remember a lot of people wishing the worst for this person and I think that's a bit much.
  • 23 4
 I think wishing prison is a bit much, but the fine is also a joke. Malicious intent or not, this person did A LOT of damage. Physical damage to professional athletes and a lot of broken, very expensive bikes. I personally don't think being an idiot is an excuse to get away with basically a slap on the wrist.
  • 3 0
 Exactly
  • 9 3
 The French court decided not to ruin her life with exorbitant fines. One person cannot be financially responsible for those bikes and riders - being held accountable in that manner would be a life sentence to struggle and debt. They gave this person an opportunity to grow from their mistake. It seems much more appropriate for major corporate sponsors to shoulder the damages that are inconsequential to them but insurmountable to the 1 person who caused the crash.
  • 4 1
 @GotchaJimmy: Then don't cause a crash and you won't be held liable. Way too lenient. Stupidity should not be an excuse.
  • 2 0
 This is the criminal case. Unclear if the riders and others who had property damage and injuries can still pursue civil damage claims, if they want to. That's how it would work in the US, but France has a very different legal system so I don't know.
  • 13 4
 She caused damage to property, injury to people and not to mention crushed a dream for at least two riders who trained their asses off to be at the level of riding the TDF. All to be on TV or have something for social media. If she had stuck around, offered assistance, and then owned up to it I'd have a different opinion but she snuck away and had to be found. The sentence was way too light!
  • 9 0
 They should make her climb 2000m on a DH sled from 2004
  • 5 3
 That fine won't even cover the cost of one of those broken bikes let alone the physical affects felt by the riders. They totally missed their chance to make an example out of someone so this doesn't happen again.
  • 5 3
 It’s a pointless bike race. Why would you need to make an example of someone for this?
  • 2 2
 @thenotoriousmic: Try hitting the tarmac at 45 km/hr with nothing but lycra on. Someones career could've ended that day, or worse.
  • 1 3
 @thenotoriousmic: it's a who's on the best drugs without getting caught compitition
  • 1 0
 @krka73: Just like every day on the tour?
  • 3 0
 @GotchaJimmy: Indeed. But when it's due to the negligence of a spectator, there's no reason not to address it.
  • 2 0
 @krka73: Fair!
  • 3 0
 @nojzilla: anyone who believes in any "clean sport" is deluding themselves to one degree or another.
  • 1 0
 ...add carbon cow catchers to the front of these bikes...problem with spectators, solved...plus the added bonus that fellow cyclists will no longer be able to impede sprints
  • 2 0
 1700 euro and at lease 1000h of Sufferfest!
  • 2 3
 In F1, Verstappen just touched Hamilton’s car after the practice session and got a €40,000 fine. Factor in the salary difference between F1 drivers and Cyclists and this is proportionately comparable
  • 10 0
 except she’s not a rider she’s a spectator.
  • 2 0
 Worth it!
  • 2 0
 #allyourherosarejiuced
  • 1 0
 LOL
  • 7 9
 Put her in jail for at least one day for each and every rider she caused to go down. And then make her pay for all the bikes that got damaged.
  • 7 2
 that's just ridiculous. Those bikes are probably averaging above $10k per, you really want some person who made an honest mistake to have their entire future in jeopardy? SMH
  • 7 5
 @Caligula1620: Yes. Without real consequences this will keep happening. Next time someone might hit their head hard enough to die. This needs to end before worse crashes happen.
  • 6 3
 @BMXJJ327: well luckily for this person you guys are not in charge of this case. I'd understand maybe a heftier fine, like 5k, but paying for each bike is absurd. And if we really wanted to avoid this entirely, let's just not allow spectators? problem solved.
  • 5 1
 @BMXJJ327: do you really think an overly stiff penalty to this one person would cause everyone ELSE to stop making dumb mistakes in the future?
  • 5 1
 @BMXJJ327: It does need to end, but the spectator isn't responsible for issues like this - it's more the organizers of the race who are responsible for how close the spectators can get. Punishing the spectator into financial ruin will not solve a thing.
  • 2 2
 @Caligula1620: yes and no.
Imagine someone hits your car. It can happen right? You guys/gals make it work on the scene and the let the insurances take care of it. But if you do a hit&run... what would you think then? Cause that's pretty much what she did. Zero assistance and trying to hide for days. So yeah a mistake can definitely happen but the "hit&run" scenario deserved something "stronger". And Im not for jail time. Nor am I for financial fees. But maybe a few hundreds hours of community work to balance it all.
  • 2 1
 @Caligula1620: yes because everyone should suffer rather than people taking responsibility for their stupidity and recklessness.
  • 2 1
 @DenSeven: idk what post you're responding to, but the fact that you have to come up with some loosely related car analogy sort of diminishes the relativity to this case imo. You're equating a car accident with a bike race incident. Furthermore, based on the blatant calls for overt punishment she is receiving online, I'd imagine the immediate retaliation from the locals would be far worse so I don't exactly blame her for hiding. This is the shame generation, she knew her life was about to be ruined.
  • 2 2
 @el-rabbit: calm down sunshine, nobody said she shouldn't take responsibility. I'm sayin having her pay for each bike that costs over $10k is draconian and a huge overcorrection. take your straw man elsewhere
  • 1 2
 @el-rabbit: and in terms of everyone suffering because of a few people, I refer you to the latest lockdowns for a virus that disproportionately affected obese or otherwise unhealthy people.
  • 3 6
 HAHA NEVER SEEN SOMETHING SO FUNNY IN MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 I did do a hard lol when I first saw it
