Update: Spectator Fined €1700 for Causing Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France

Earlier in the year, we reported on the spectator who caused a massive pile-up
during the first stage of the 2021 Tour De France. That clip soon became infamous and the "Allez Oppi Omni" spectator has now been fined by a French Court. Ouest-France
has reported the 31-year-old Frenchwoman will pay a fine of €1200 alongside €500 in damages to the French National Union of Professional Cyclists and an additional €1. Prosecutors in the case initially wanted a suspended prison sentence, but after this recent court ruling, the spectator will only see a financial penalty.
The crash happened with around 47km to go on the first stage of the Tour De France as a large number of the peloton were taken out after a spectator's sign stuck out into the road and hit a rider. The crash from hitting the sign quickly took multiple riders down causing most of the peloton to come to a halt. Several riders went down in the incident with Jasha Sütterlin and Marc Soler abandoning the race.
Following the crash, the spectator who has not been named was found and spent almost two days in police custody where she apologised for the incident and reportedly said: "I know I did something stupid."
46 Comments
Imagine someone hits your car. It can happen right? You guys/gals make it work on the scene and the let the insurances take care of it. But if you do a hit&run... what would you think then? Cause that's pretty much what she did. Zero assistance and trying to hide for days. So yeah a mistake can definitely happen but the "hit&run" scenario deserved something "stronger". And Im not for jail time. Nor am I for financial fees. But maybe a few hundreds hours of community work to balance it all.
holy cow they need to calm tf down.
As far as the substance of the story is concerned, the woman is clearly a moron, and no financial penalty or jail sentence, suspended or otherwise will fix that.
Post a Comment