Dual Speed and Style Photo Epic - Crankworx Les Gets 2017

The scenes of today's crimes... Crimes against gravity and also the clock.



People will tell you that winning an event back to back is a lot about luck... It's not normally the winners that make that claim, however, and considering the power, precision and wizardry required to rule the dual speed and style, luck can only be a small piece of the puzzle. This afternoon saw Crankworx Rotorua's winner, the Czech slopestyle extraordinaire, Jakub Vencl, take a hard-fought victory over last year's number one here in Les Gets — the UK trickster, Daryl Brown. The Big Swede, Martin Soderstrom, was skillful and aggressive as ever and took some big scalps on his way to 3rd spot, while Ropelato took one big risk too many in the scrap to make the final after an amazing display of pace and flare on the bike. With the familiar faces of Nobles, Kerr, Slavik, Chubey, Van Steenbergen, Watts, Godziek and more all in it to win it, the event proved quite the showdown under the full heat of the summer sun here in the Portes Du Soleil.







As is always the case in the Alps, this thunderstorm kept a close watch on the competition.





Let's do this...





Long shadows at dusk as Barry Nobles and William Robert get to grips with the 2017 course.





Mitch Chubey takes out Jeremy Berthier in the round of 16.





Berthier its the deck against Chubey.





Ropelato up against Kerr in the first round of 16.





Bernard Kerr drew Mitch Ropelato in the round of 16 and that would be the end of his day. While close in speed, Bernard was no match for Ropelato's style.





Adrien Loron looking for the elusive win on home soil.





Tomas Slavik is one of a few dangerous thoroughbred racers always in the mix.





Greg Watts, ever the sportsman.





Watts accessorises the flip while Nobles keeps it pure.





Nobles versus Watts flip battle over the first jump in the round of 16.





The round of 16 was as far as Barry Nobles day would go.





Bas Van Steenbergen was another favorite who was eliminated early in the day.





Crankworx Rotorua winner, Jakub Vencl.





Ropo and Van Steenbergen talk the talk.





The street style of Jakub Vencl takes down the racer style of Hannes Slavik.





Vencl dispatching Hannes Slavik.





Mitch Ropelato on the long push back up to the gate.





Heat 2 of Kerr versus Ropelato.





Neck and neck, but Mitch has bigger bag of tricks these days.





The big red button of destiny.





Nobles thinks about the superman while Watts gets suicidal.





Adrien Loron drew Tomas Slavik early on.





Josh Bryceland enjoying his more relaxed schedule this season. While he might not be between the tape, he is still on his bike and having fun non-stop.





Slavik edging ahead of Loron in turn 2.





Adrien Loron pulls a gap mid track on Tomas Slavik.





Full commitment in the turns from both gentlemen, but Loron's armoury of flips and spins won out.





Not bad for a guy best known for his skills on the pumptrack.





Poland's slope-master Szymon Godziek taking on Czech Republic's slope-master Jacob Vencl.





Jakub Vencl all alone ahead of Szymon Godziek.





Flips from Greg Watts and spins from Daryl Brown.





Greg Watts pulls an early lead but would eventually be eliminated by Daryl Brown.





It's good to see Martin Soderstrom healthy and going big once again.





Ropelato riding solo ahead of Chubey to win their second heat.





Adrien Loron struggling to match the pace of Soderstrom.





The big Swede crushing French dreams.





Martin Sodertrom out sped and out styled Adrien Loron in the round of 8.





A slipped pedal would be the end of Adrien Loron against Soderstrom.





Soderstrom finally got shut down by last year's winner here in Les Gets, Daryl Brown.





Daryl Brown on a charge to eliminate Soderstrom in the semi-final round.





Daryl Brown launching himself into the final.





After so many injuries, Soderstrom said third felt like winning to him.





With Ropelato sitting out due to his big slam, Soderstrom took a parade lap for 3rd.





The closest matchup of the night was the semi-final between Jakub Vencl and Mitch Ropelato.





Ropelato and Vencl still neck and neck on the second last jump of the course.





A enormous and risky front flip gone awry ended Ropelato's bid for the top step.





This was supposed to be a front flip, but when Mitch Ropelato boosted things a bit to high and too far it ended in disaster.





A bit bruised and battered, Mich Ropelato is lucky to be walking away from his big crash with a smile on his face and no injuries.





Jakub Vencl headed into heat 2 of the final as the underdog.





A crash in the second corner in the finals would forces Daryl Brown to settle for second.





That one's going to sting for Daryl when the champagne starts to fly.





With Brown falling in the final turn, the day was Vencl's.





Winner at the first round in Rotorua and again here in Les Gets, Jakub Vencl.





Vencl trying just the Tip to see how it feels.





Vencl hits the showers after a long day on the hill.





Another day, another piece of Crankworx history in the books.






