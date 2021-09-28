Coming Up Live: Speed & Style at Kicking Horse - Crankworx BC

Sep 28, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  


September 22 – October 2, 2021, Crankworx B.C. will bring some of the world’s top pro riders together to compete at some of the province’s top mountain bike destinations.

With events closed to spectators, we've got your front row seat right here:

Live Broadcast Schedule:
 Thursday, September 23: Specialized Dual Slalom Sun Peaks (replay here)
 Friday, September 24: Crankworx Downhill Sun Peaks (replay here)
 Tuesday, September 28: CLIF Speed & Style Kicking Horse
 Friday, October 1: RockShox Pump Track Challenge SilverStar
 Saturday, October 2: Title Slopestyle @ SilverStar Bike Park

The Slopestyle contest will be the second Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship (SWC) event of the season. The new course at SilverStar has been in the works since the summer of 2019, combining the vision, creativity and muscle of Brett Rheeder and Matt MacDuff.

Learn more about Crankworx BC here.

