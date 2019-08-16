Coming Up Live: Speed & Style - Crankworx Whistler 2019

CLIF Speed & Style Rider List

Get ready to show your skills for picking winners. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders to go to battle during each Crankworx Whistler live broadcast: Dual Slalom, Pump Track, Speed & Style, Downhill, and Slopestyle. Before each of the five broadcasts, select your team of athletes to collect the most points possible. For every event, you can select your dream team. You can change out your team up to the start of each live broadcast event.At the end of Crankworx Whistler, the player with the highest total score will win the ultimate VIP trip for two in 2020, a Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate, and a MAXXIS prize pack including an Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2.