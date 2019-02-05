VIDEOS

Video - Spengle's 3-Spoke Carbon Wheels

Feb 5, 2019
by Mike Levy  


Remember those wild looking, three-spoke carbon fiber wheels that were all over the internet a few months back? The ones with the funny name that had all the old-timers reminiscing about how they saved their paper route money for a set of Spin wheels a hundred-ish years ago? Well, Spengle's 1,490 EUR wheels have gone into production, and I have a set of them to review.

It's still early days - I've just got them on a bike now - but the Swiss company is saying things like how they're ''aiming for people to look at spokes and consider them to be the odd-looking wheels,'' in a few years time. Optimistic? Yeah, probably, and judging by the vibe in the comment section, ya'll agree...


Not that I expected - or wanted - you guys to hold anything back because that'd be boring. Anyway, looking at the numbers kinda makes me want to type out my own snarky comment; a 24mm internal width, 1,750 grams, and 1,490 EUR. That's somewhere around $1,700 USD, and we all know there are lighter, wider, and less expensive wheels out there, so who the hell is gonna pony up for these funky looking things?

Someone who likes funky looking things, obviously.


Spengle Wheels Photo by Jason Lucas
Different? Yup. Better? I'm not sure yet, but we'll know soon.


But maybe there's more to these wheels than numbers and spec? Spengle says that the tri-spoke design isn't driven by appearance, but rather by performance: ''Effectively what we are saying is that when a spoked wheel interacts with the ground, it is passing that force straight back up to the rider, but by using the tri-blade monocoque we are spreading that force away from the rider, giving them a smoother, more comfortable ride.

Using the black stuff to engineer-in a degree of forgiveness isn't anything new, and we all know that smart people can do smart neat things with carbon fiber. So while it's obvious that doubt is high in the average reader's mind - which is understandable - they're interesting enough to warrant more than dentist jokes and throwbacks to similar looking wheels from more than twenty years ago.

Or maybe not, but at least we'll have some fun finding out. Stay tuned.

17 Comments

  • + 16
 at least now it'll be a lot easier to spot the biggest douche on the trails
  • + 2
 Traditionally spoked wheels have a consistent compliance around the full wheel, no matter where you take a strike.

Curious how these feel when they take a hit right on one of the 3 "spokes"? They have to be more jaring than traditional spokes which provide zero "pushing" support (traditional spokes only pull) and allow a rim to flex. I would think these wheels would feel inconsistent - more compliant between 3 spokes and ultra stiff at the 3 spokes. Given complaints people have already about the stiffness of some carbon hoops, I'm curious what people will think of these.
  • + 1
 so for 1700 good ol' US dollars (cant be arsed converting to pounds) you get a wheel that makes you look like your taking your trail bike to a velodrome, it also looks so ugly and outlandish that I would be truly embarrassed to be seen rocking one of these monstrosities on the trail
  • + 2
 Spengle: Oh good, PB is posted their review of our "new" rims. (2 min later) GOOD GOD, pull the video, PULL THE VIDEO! CALL THE LAWYERS, Yann you're fired.
  • + 1
 If you've got 32 spokes you can break 1 and ride the other 31. If you've got 3 spokes, you break 1 and you're mashed potatoes.
  • + 1
 Be real easy to pull the ol' Indiana jones and toss a sick in the spokes...
  • + 1
 It makes total sense. Finally, a set of wheels with room for water bottle mounts.
  • + 1
 Can’t wait for Guerilla Gravity to produce a 300% stronger version for 60$.
  • + 1
 If your spokes are interacting with the ground,you did something wrong during your build up.
  • + 1
 Real hard to open a beer with those spokes...
  • + 1
 Oooh nice Fidget Spinners....

Wait WHAT!?
  • + 1
 Are we not entertained?! I am. Diggin' the sense of humour Levy Smile
  • + 1
 Is it April 1st already?
  • + 0
 But will they fit my new dentist Linkage forks?
  • + 1
 What a mincer! Wink
  • + 1
 this oughta be good
  • + 1
 Video out

Post a Comment



