Spengle Launch One Off 24ct Gold Wheelset for $13,000

Feb 21, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

If you thought mountain biking was getting more expensive just wait until you hear the huge price tag for Spengle's one-of-a-kind 24ct gold wheels.

The one-off wheelset comes to a total cost of £10,000 ($12,951 USD) and for that kind of money, you would expect something extra special. To start with Spengle take their standard carbon monocoque 27.5" wheels and coat it in 24ct gold leaf which is a process that was started in June 2019 and is all done by hand.

Pius Brauchart, Spengle CEO said: “The bicycle wheel represents a unique visual canvas – kinetic art in its most pure form. Art and sport are both deep passion points and with Spengle Gold we saw an opportunity to blend these two worlds together. There’s something very compelling in mixing the traditional craftsmanship of hand-laid gold leaf with cutting edge materials science, and it has resulted in a visually stunning wheel.”



Apart from the gold leaf coating the 27.5" wheelset is stock and comes with a lifetime warranty and a '30-day satisfaction guarantee'. The ultra bling wheels will be delivered worldwide for free but you must wait a little while before delivery as Spengle want to show off the wheels at a few bike shows across Europe before sending them to the buyer.

Find out more here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spengle


16 Comments

  • 1 0
 And for our next trick, we will build a wheel people actually want to buy, maybe.
  • 1 0
 What is the warranty policy if the gold scuffs off when you try to seat the tire.
  • 1 0
 Uhhh.... sorry guys I cant ride today, dont want to get my new wheels dirty.
  • 2 0
 Why though?
  • 1 0
 ...extend in Emirates...
  • 1 0
 This is the kind of content I want to see.
  • 2 0
 Wut.
  • 1 0
 I'm just here for the comments!
  • 1 0
 Hold onto your wallet everyone!
  • 1 0
 Well for 13K, at least they have free shipping.
  • 1 0
 Needs more Swarovski Diamonds.
  • 1 0
 Ride them anywhere west of Germany and they're as good as gone.
  • 1 0
 Best part of these wheels is they increase in value over time!
  • 1 0
 Yeah, no, I'm good.
  • 1 0
 Pr stunt done ok!
  • 1 0
 Alert the Dentists!

