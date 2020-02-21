Spengle Launch One Off 24ct Gold Wheelset for $13,000

If you thought mountain biking was getting more expensive just wait until you hear the huge price tag for Spengle's one-of-a-kind 24ct gold wheels.
The one-off wheelset comes to a total cost of £10,000 ($12,951 USD) and for that kind of money, you would expect something extra special. To start with Spengle take their standard carbon monocoque 27.5" wheels and coat it in 24ct gold leaf which is a process that was started in June 2019 and is all done by hand.
Pius Brauchart, Spengle CEO said: “The bicycle wheel represents a unique visual canvas – kinetic art in its most pure form. Art and sport are both deep passion points and with Spengle Gold we saw an opportunity to blend these two worlds together. There’s something very compelling in mixing the traditional craftsmanship of hand-laid gold leaf with cutting edge materials science, and it has resulted in a visually stunning wheel.”
Apart from the gold leaf coating the 27.5" wheelset is stock and comes with a lifetime warranty and a '30-day satisfaction guarantee'. The ultra bling wheels will be delivered worldwide for free but you must wait a little while before delivery as Spengle want to show off the wheels at a few bike shows across Europe before sending them to the buyer.
