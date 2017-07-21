Spitzberg is calling: IXS European Downhill Cup 4 - Photo Epic and Video









We are already more than half way through the season and the current standings of the IXS European Downhill Cup are not decided yet. Three out of five races are done and although Jure Zabjek is leading the overall by a proper margin the last race in Schladming showed that it is not over until it's over. As Zabjek was going for his third win the tall Slovenian crashed out and would finish outside the top 10 giving his competitors the chance to close the gap.



Spicak in the Czech Republic might be the big game changer as it is a track where things can go wrong fairly fast. The course designer did their job and was working hard to present the riders a modified track which might seem less challenging but after the first practice session, all the riders agreed it is full of difficulties and up for some great downhill racing.



With sunshine pretty much all day long the conditions could not have been any better today and riders were enjoying their runs but they all know this is not going to last as the forecast looks miserable for the rest of the week.







The struggle is real The struggle is real





This rock section combined with two tight turns gave all the riders hard times This rock section combined with two tight turns gave all the riders hard times





Vali Hoell checking out the course Vali Hoell checking out the course





There were quite a few changes to the course which should ensure some good racing There were quite a few changes to the course which should ensure some good racing





Just send it! #abziehn Just send it! #abziehn





Erik Irmisch and Matt Walker pratcising their Kung Fu moves Erik Irmisch and Matt Walker pratcising their Kung Fu moves





The Unior Tools team did plenty of runs today trying to prepare as good as possible for tomorrow's qualification The Unior Tools team did plenty of runs today trying to prepare as good as possible for tomorrow's qualification





After track walk all the riders were stoked to finally ride this new big wave and scrub the hell out of it After track walk all the riders were stoked to finally ride this new big wave and scrub the hell out of it





It was a dusty day on the hill but with a rainy forecast it will be a completely different game the next two days It was a dusty day on the hill but with a rainy forecast it will be a completely different game the next two days





Anna Newkirk from the USA will be the only rider to battle Valli Hoell in the U17 female class Anna Newkirk from the USA will be the only rider to battle Valli Hoell in the U17 female class





The course has got some great obstacles which are challenging all the riders no matter youth or elite class The course has got some great obstacles which are challenging all the riders no matter youth or elite class





Harry Molloy showed up a little late but still looked good in his first few runs Harry Molloy showed up a little late but still looked good in his first few runs





All eyes are on Monika Hrastnik as her chances to win her second race of the season do not look too bad All eyes are on Monika Hrastnik as her chances to win her second race of the season do not look too bad





Spicak is the home bike park of Jakub Riha who looked the most stylish out there today Spicak is the home bike park of Jakub Riha who looked the most stylish out there today





The Kelly family seemed to be pretty stoked about the new course changes The Kelly family seemed to be pretty stoked about the new course changes





Slawomir Lukasik is back. We wonder if the polish rider can battle for the win after missing the last two rounds Slawomir Lukasik is back. We wonder if the polish rider can battle for the win after missing the last two rounds





Ondrej Stephanek did look impressed by all the rocks Ondrej Stephanek did look impressed by all the rocks





