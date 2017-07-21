RACING

Spitzberg is calling: IXS European Downhill Cup 4 - Photo Epic and Video

Jul 21, 2017
by Racement  

It might not be the Alps but believe it or not Spicak is a well known place for downhill racing
SPITZBERG IS CALLING
Words & Photography // Rick Schubert


We are already more than half way through the season and the current standings of the IXS European Downhill Cup are not decided yet. Three out of five races are done and although Jure Zabjek is leading the overall by a proper margin the last race in Schladming showed that it is not over until it's over. As Zabjek was going for his third win the tall Slovenian crashed out and would finish outside the top 10 giving his competitors the chance to close the gap.

Spicak in the Czech Republic might be the big game changer as it is a track where things can go wrong fairly fast. The course designer did their job and was working hard to present the riders a modified track which might seem less challenging but after the first practice session, all the riders agreed it is full of difficulties and up for some great downhill racing.

With sunshine pretty much all day long the conditions could not have been any better today and riders were enjoying their runs but they all know this is not going to last as the forecast looks miserable for the rest of the week.


The struggle is real
Jure Zabjek is coming off his first top ten World Cup result and will be the man to beat
This rock section combined with two tight turns gave all the riders hard times
This big wooden kciker will send the riders to the moon and hopefully back safe into the finish area
Vali Hoell checking out the course
Just a few meters in the riders have to face a rock garden and that s definitely not the last one
There were quite a few changes on the course which should ensure some good racing
Things might get a little bit tight here in Spicak
Just send it abziehn
Track walk got pretty busy in the new section where the infamous rock garden got replaced by a wingtale like obstacle
Erik Irmisch and Matt Walker pratcising their Kung Fu moves
With a rough course and unpredictable conditions we will see an exciting race
The Unior Tools team did plenty of runs today trying to prepare as good as possible for tomorrow s qualification
Prime conditions made up a great first practice session
After track walk all the riders were stoked to finally ride this new big wave and scrub the hell out of it
The number one plate making it s way through the first rocks
It was a dusty day on the hill but with a rainy forecast it will be a completely different game the next two days
Miran Vauh dropping in
Anna Newkirk from the USA will be the only rider to battle Valli Hoell in the U17 female class
Matt Walker is still looking for his first win this year
The course has got some great obstacles which are challenging all the riders no matter youth or elite class
His third place finish in Schladming should give Boris Tetzlaff some proper confidence
Harry Molloy showed up a little late but still looked good in his first few runs
Sandra Ruebesam clearing the new drop with ease
All eyes are on Monika Hrastnik as her chances to win her second race of the season do not look too bad
Vali Hoell won all three rounds and is uncatchable leading the overall standing of the U17 female class

Spicak is the home bike park of Jakub Riha who looked the most stylish out there today
Matt Walker made the new drop look easy
The Kelly family seemed to be pretty stoked about the new course changes
Stanislav Sehnal is currently third in the overall and tight in points with Joshua Barth
Slawomir Lukasik is back. We wonder if the polish rider can battle for the win after missing the last two rounds
Bryn Dickerson heading into the dark
Ondrej Stephanek did look impressed by all the rocks

After a great first day of practice riders were enjoying a cold beer in the finish area
iXS EDC #4 Spicak 2017 Finals iXS Pure

