Spokane Trail Saboteur Pours Grease on Rock Slab, Threatens Further Action

Jul 19, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
photo

A trail at Beacon Hill, a popular mountain biking area outside of Spokane, Washington, was recently vandalized by an unknown suspect. Grease was spread down the surface of a rock slab on the trail, which is a new addition to the existing trail network. In addition, threatening signs were posted promising further vandalism - “Obstacles, caltrops, hidden spikes. Hell, I may pour concrete. This run will never, ever be reliably safe. Give it up.” At least one person slipped and fell due to the sabotage, and posted pictures on Trailforks to warn others about the issue.

The perpetrator is apparently unhappy about the expansion of the trail network, and wrote, “Destruction in service of two wheeled amusement is not green. It is theft.”

photo
photo


As reported in the Spokesman-Review, Garrett Jones, Spokane's Director of Parks and Recreation, explained how long the planned expansion had been in the works. “This effort really goes back to around 2008 when some of the master planning started happening for Beacon Hill and Camp Sekani Park. As far as community engagement, open houses and hearings when the public had a chance to comment – it’s all been very positive.” The city is working with the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, Washington state's largest mountain bike organization, to complete the project.

The Spokane police department and park rangers will be investigating the incident. In the meantime, users in the area should keep their eyes out for a greasy (literally) lowlife, and alert the authorities with any information.

45 Comments
  • 51 0
 Time for some game cameras. Find them and lock them up - no excuse for putting people in danger like this.
  • 10 0
 Caltrops and hidden spikes could legitimately kill someone.
  • 40 0
 “Destruction in service of two wheeled amusement is not green. It is theft.”

But smearing grease on the rock is green. Lunatic.
  • 26 0
 Also threating to pour concrete. You can't make these people seem dumber than they are.
  • 3 0
 "caltrops, hidden spikes (...) concrete..."
  • 4 0
 @lostlunchbox: zero chance this spineless loser can carry a meaningful amount of concrete up the hill. probably has never even mixed concrete
  • 30 0
 Sounds like someone has a beating coming his way.
  • 11 0
 Yeah I was thinking that that trail will be safe once that dude has a puffy face
  • 2 0
 @kubaner: exactly my thoughts as well. posting an angry sign is one thing, but attempting to injure people is going to put someone in a 'self defense' style situation.
  • 15 0
 Set up some game cams. Catch offender. Charge with assault.
  • 4 0
 You would hope the local police treat setting indiscriminate man-traps in public much more seriously than just an assault charge.
  • 3 0
 @farkinoath:
Likelihood is that they don't, though.
  • 11 0
 Does this individual have the same vigilante attitude towards the golf course that they point out in their impeccable penmanship?
I know which has the greater impact on ecology and which is the larger area impacted by human activity, I dare say the repetitive thwacking sound of club on ball is as much of an annoyance as the buzz of an angry freehub
  • 11 0
 That area has lots of open space to bury a body.
  • 1 0
 Nahhhh, disappearing the dude/dudette seems excessive. Creativity is king in these circumstances. Capture them in the act, find a red ant nest, strip the person, tie them upright to a nearby tree, pour liquid honey on them. Stand back and observe, you know, for their safety because bears like honey too.
Not that I condone such behavior, much.
  • 9 0
 Good to see the open minded people are getting out enjoying nature…unreal
  • 9 0
 Look. I get hating mountain bikers. I do. Somewhere along the way, they lost their free spirited punk rock ethos that guided their roots. But ffs, hate them for reasonable things, like their tacky pajama fashionware, their love of strava and blowing up low key bootleg trails, their keeping up with the jones's mentality, their love of buying 10k carbon bikes and selling them within 3 years to buy new ones, paying hundreds of dollars extra for fancy anodizing on their bike parts, and their love of goggles with half shell helmets and any number of other consumerist and braindead tendencies! Not because they're out in nature riding some rad trail in Spokane ffs. Like if this ruffian was taking pot shots at people because he thought their taste in pajamas sucked, I might not agree with his methods but I could at least understand it.
  • 9 1
 Wait till this guy sees all the damage that 4 wheel machines have done! Talking about theft on Salish land. Person is 10000% Caucasian
  • 5 0
 I'll just never understand this kind of behavior. Yeah I get it, some horse people and hikers hate mtn bikers. Guess what? A lot of hikers and horse people are an annoyance for us at times too. But you don't see us trying to forcibly keep them off the trails, while potentially causing injury. We just deal with it. This behavior is not only dangerous, but totally uncalled for. There really seems to be an over abundance of self-entitled, self-righteous a$$holes nowadays. F*cking "trail Karens"!!
  • 8 0
 Wow. What a piece of shit. Sad to hear about stuff like this.
  • 8 0
 Legal trails are finally getting gnarly. Sick !
  • 4 0
 We were discussing trail sabotage last weekend, chilling after a 35km ride. In England two women in their 60s did quite a bit of trail sabotage on some bridleway (legal for mountain bike riding) and trails which had been dug with the permission of the landowner. They just had a sense of it being 'their space' and were greatly surprised and indignant to be arrested by police, having laid a series of life threatening obstacles. They freely admitted what they had done since they endlessly and fruitlessly argued that they 'had a right to do it'. Grief.

We had experienced:

- large and deep pits
- wire laced across trails at neck height
- branches laid across trails
- spikes inserted into the ground after jump features
  • 7 0
 Do you think that they used Dnsys motors to get themselves up to the spot?
  • 6 0
 looks like lucas red 'n' tacky, i would prefer motorex, but, good effort!
  • 2 0
 Motorex - it handles all your rock greasin needs
  • 3 0
 Notice that they said they had endless hours. Combined with the entitlement, I'm thinking old retired person. I imagine they'll be a little surprised when they end up talking to law.
  • 4 0
 This happened in the north shore a few years ago...I believe the individual got caught and was sentenced to 100 hrs of trail building duty over officail charges being filed
  • 6 0
 Certified kook!
  • 4 0
 Break out the game cameras
  • 4 0
 this person would be lucky to get caught by the law before the boys.
  • 1 0
 Wasn’t there someone digging out the berms and jumps on suicide that finally got discovered and chased down and he called the cops hahaha
  • 3 0
 Thieves? I assume this is public land? This person seems a tad unhinged
  • 2 0
 And I'm over here thinking "Sweet! A new trail with slabs!"
  • 3 1
 Boomers gonna boom. $20 this is a 60+ y/o Karen.
  • 2 0
 Spokanistan strikes again.
  • 2 0
 What a dweeb
  • 1 0
 Catch this person and put them in jail.
  • 1 0
 Should be shot with balls of their own shite ! !
  • 1 0
 Can't wait to see this loser get what's coming to them, and they will.
  • 1 0
 Anyone have a pig farm? AFAF
  • 1 0
 The real sabotage is the first pick missing the upper half!
  • 1 0
 What a psycho
Below threshold threads are hidden







