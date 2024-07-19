Spokane Trail Saboteur Pours Grease on Rock Slab, Threatens Further Action

A trail at Beacon Hill
, a popular mountain biking area outside of Spokane, Washington, was recently vandalized by an unknown suspect. Grease was spread down the surface of a rock slab on the trail, which is a new addition to the existing trail network. In addition, threatening signs were posted promising further vandalism - “Obstacles, caltrops, hidden spikes. Hell, I may pour concrete. This run will never, ever be reliably safe. Give it up.” At least one person slipped and fell due to the sabotage, and posted pictures on Trailforks to warn others about the issue.
The perpetrator is apparently unhappy about the expansion of the trail network, and wrote, “Destruction in service of two wheeled amusement is not green. It is theft.”
As reported in the Spokesman-Review, Garrett Jones, Spokane's Director of Parks and Recreation, explained how long the planned expansion had been in the works. “This effort really goes back to around 2008 when some of the master planning started happening for Beacon Hill and Camp Sekani Park. As far as community engagement, open houses and hearings when the public had a chance to comment – it’s all been very positive.” The city is working with the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance
, Washington state's largest mountain bike organization, to complete the project.
The Spokane police department and park rangers will be investigating the incident. In the meantime, users in the area should keep their eyes out for a greasy (literally) lowlife, and alert the authorities with any information.
