VIDEOS

Spoke Tales Season Two: Dropping In - Video

Apr 5, 2017
by GT Bicycles  

The GT team opened up the season at full throttle in New Zealand with the first round of the EWS and Crankworx Rotorua! Rotorua had more than plenty in store: heli drops, swimming holes, wet and wild trail conditions, and a couple of podium finishes!

Wyn, living up to his name, pushed the pace at the EWS and snagged the top step in his home country, while Martin would end the day in 13th. Anneke finished strong, getting 10th overall in the Pro Women's race. Rachel showed true grit pushing it on race day but was sidelined after stage 4 due to a hard crash and a broken finger.

Pushing through muddy conditions, Brook and Jackson placed 24th and 25th in the IXS DH finals.

To close out Crankworx, T-Mac sent it into third at the Whip Off Championships!

GT Factory Racing is supported by:
Shimano
Fox
Schwalbe
Sombrio
GoPro
Stans NoTubes
Alpinestars
Skull Candy
Bell Helmets
Five Ten
RaceFace
WTB
ODI
Crankbrothers
Hope
E.Thirteen
Stages Cycling
Muc-Off
FSA

Rachel and Anneke are also supported by:
SRAM
RockShox

Video thumbnail image by Sven Martin

MENTIONS: @GTBicycles


Must Read This Week
The World's Most Expensive Portable Plywood Jump - Review
98256 views
Exclusive DEATHGRIP Trailer – A film by Clay Porter and Brendan Fairclough
76169 views
Wetworx Crash Fest - Video
68105 views
RockShox Launches New Reverb Remote - First Look
63492 views
Canyon Factory Downhill Team Bike Checks
60078 views
36 Downhill Bikes of Crankworx Rotorua 2017
56169 views
Air Downhill - Crankworx Rotorua 2017: Replay and Results
52913 views
Inside Pinion
45841 views

5 Comments

  • + 1
 Ratboy checking out Aneeke's bum lol
  • + 1
 Started off the season Wyning.
  • + 1
 Sam Dale is still on GT???
  • + 1
 Rad
  • + 1
 ...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024133
Mobile Version of Website