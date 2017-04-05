Spoke Tales Season Two: Dropping In - Video

The GT team opened up the season at full throttle in New Zealand with the first round of the EWS and Crankworx Rotorua! Rotorua had more than plenty in store: heli drops, swimming holes, wet and wild trail conditions, and a couple of podium finishes!
Wyn, living up to his name, pushed the pace at the EWS and snagged the top step in his home country, while Martin would end the day in 13th. Anneke finished strong, getting 10th overall in the Pro Women's race. Rachel showed true grit pushing it on race day but was sidelined after stage 4 due to a hard crash and a broken finger.
Pushing through muddy conditions, Brook and Jackson placed 24th and 25th in the IXS DH finals.
To close out Crankworx, T-Mac sent it into third at the Whip Off Championships!
GT Factory Racing is supported by:
Shimano
Fox
Schwalbe
Sombrio
GoPro
Stans NoTubes
Alpinestars
Skull Candy
Bell Helmets
Five Ten
RaceFace
WTB
ODI
Crankbrothers
Hope
E.Thirteen
Stages Cycling
Muc-Off
FSA
Rachel and Anneke are also supported by:
SRAM
RockShox
Video thumbnail image by Sven Martin
MENTIONS: @GTBicycles
5 Comments
Post a Comment