Spoke Tales: Fighting for it in Fort William - Video

Saturday morning's practice got everyone fired up to give the fans a good show during the qualifying round. After Lourdes being influenced by the rain and mixing up results, everyone had to make it to the top 80 to secure a spot for Sunday's main event…



Unfortunately, Sambo and Wyn both had to deal with a flat tire, resulting not getting in the top 80. Jackson, not far from a concussion the day before and with a sore neck, crashed in the exact same spot, also not making it in. Brook had a killer run being less than ten seconds from the fastest time. Keep in mind he did have a big over-the-bars losing some time but still making it into 16th! — Mark Maurissen