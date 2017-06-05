Spoke Tales: Fighting for it in Fort William - Video

|Fort William is always a special race to come to. The remote location somehow attracts more fans than any other world cup on the calendar. The town gets sold out months in advance, even the accommodations the closest city, Glasgow, which is about two hours away.
Lots of fans were already present for Friday's practice and Sambo, Wyn and Brook had a great session on the hill. Jackson came off the bike pretty hard in the woods but his Bell Full 9 helmet did a good job at protecting him. We are glad he’s alright!—Mark Maurissen
|Saturday morning's practice got everyone fired up to give the fans a good show during the qualifying round. After Lourdes being influenced by the rain and mixing up results, everyone had to make it to the top 80 to secure a spot for Sunday's main event…
Unfortunately, Sambo and Wyn both had to deal with a flat tire, resulting not getting in the top 80. Jackson, not far from a concussion the day before and with a sore neck, crashed in the exact same spot, also not making it in. Brook had a killer run being less than ten seconds from the fastest time. Keep in mind he did have a big over-the-bars losing some time but still making it into 16th!—Mark Maurissen
Sam felt good in practice and was ready to ride like the clappers in qualifying but it was game over when a slow flat sent him over the bars. Photo by Sven Martin.
Coming into the woods during qualifying, Jackson dropped the front wheel into a hole and went over the bars. He hung onto the finish but unfortunately missed out on qualifying for finals. Photo by Sven Martin.
A quarter of the way down the hill during qualifying Wyn got a flat.
He pinned it as best he could to the bottom but it wasn't quite enough to get a spot in the finals.
|There were long queues of fans getting in early on Sunday morning and there more tickets were sold to the event than ever before! The section in the woods got a lot of people this year. In order to stand a chance, it’s critical to make it through here clean. Brook killed this section in training but crashed in the finals. Also a slow leak slowed him down from high up on the track. Impressive how he still managed to get in 19th!—Mark Maurissen
Brook had an OTB in finals but still managed to come over the finish line in 19th place. An incredible effort!
|We are off to Leogang/Austria for the next round! Stay tuned!—Cheers Mark Maurissen, Team Manager, GT Factory Racing
