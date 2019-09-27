Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: GT Factory Racing Tackle the Final Round of the EWS in Zermatt - Spoke Tales

Sep 26, 2019
by GT Bicycles  

It's the final EWS of the 2019 season. Martin Maes is back on his enduro bike and ready to finish the year the way he started - winning. Noga is sitting comfortably in second overall and looking to tie up her spot without any drama and Wyn is nursing an injury but determined to make the most of it. As the weekend unfolds goals are realised but there's a healthy dose of drama and GT good times along the way.

Follow the team during the week as they train and race in Nothing to Prove, Nothing to Lose.

Filmed and edited by Last Light Cinema

Noga Korem and Matteo Nati getting those party laps in.

Wyn, wheelie and those views!


Second overall for the 2019 EWS season for Noga!
Martin Maes wins EWS Zermatt
And Martin with the come back he was looking for.

MENTIONS: @GTBicycles


Posted In:
Videos GT Martin Maes Noga Korem Wyn Masters Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Zermatt 2019


