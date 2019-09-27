Video: GT Factory Racing Tackle the Final Round of the EWS in Zermatt - Spoke Tales

It's the final EWS of the 2019 season. Martin Maes is back on his enduro bike and ready to finish the year the way he started - winning. Noga is sitting comfortably in second overall and looking to tie up her spot without any drama and Wyn is nursing an injury but determined to make the most of it. As the weekend unfolds goals are realised but there's a healthy dose of drama and GT good times along the way.
Follow the team during the week as they train and race in Nothing to Prove, Nothing to Lose.
Filmed and edited by Last Light Cinema
