Lourdes is a magical place on our calendar! After Rotorua and Tasmania, for the 3rd time in a row, rain came down hard on race day for the team. Brook enjoyed the true DH conditions Lourdes had to offer! Not scared to let it rip, he finished 10th, only 3 seconds off of Vergier, who qualified fastest. His confidence grew over the week but rain decided differently … Brook’s final run took place in the pouring rain, creating sketchy and rough conditions, and he took the 63rd spot.



This was Jackson’s first race with the elites. He qualified in a great 46th place. He had a dry run in finals and finished in a 32nd spot! Well done! Sambo had some unfinished business with Lourdes. He came off hard last year. He worked his way through the week with a solid start of the season; 44th in qualies and 41st in the finals!



Wyn faced a flat tire in the qualifying round. Schwalbe ProCore saved his day keeping some air in the tire and more importantly keeping the tire on the rim! Being a non-protected rider, he focused on not making any mistakes and making it in the top 80 for the main event on Sunday! A couple of little mistakes on Sunday put him back a little bit finishing in 37th! — GTFR Team Manager Mark Maurissen