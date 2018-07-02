Video: GT's Spoke Takes - Joey Foresta

What were you doing when you were 17? With a Sea Otter Dual Slalom silver medal under his belt and a fresh factory ride, GT Factory Racing's rookie recruit Joey Foresta is set to make an impression in the coming years. We spent time with Joey and his family in Salt Lake City, Utah, as he prepared for the first major event of his professional career, the Downhill World Cup in Losinj, Croatia.
This is the story of Joey Foresta. This is Spoke Tales.
Edit: Last Light CInema.
Photography: Sven Martin.
GT Factory Racing is supported by Sombrio, Shimano, Fox Racing Shox, Schwalbe, Alpinestars, Stans no Tubes, Bell Helmets
