Video: GT's Spoke Takes - Joey Foresta

Jul 1, 2018
by GT Bicycles  

What were you doing when you were 17? With a Sea Otter Dual Slalom silver medal under his belt and a fresh factory ride, GT Factory Racing's rookie recruit Joey Foresta is set to make an impression in the coming years. We spent time with Joey and his family in Salt Lake City, Utah, as he prepared for the first major event of his professional career, the Downhill World Cup in Losinj, Croatia.

This is the story of Joey Foresta. This is Spoke Tales.

Photo by Last Light Cinema
Joey racking up air miles at home in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Sven Martin photo.
Gearing up for his first world cup Joey remained focused on having fun.

Sven Martin photo.

Sven Martin photo.

Sven Martin photo.
We hope you enjoy watching Joey grow into his professional racing career as much as we do. Send it Joey!

Edit: Last Light CInema.
Photography: Sven Martin.

GT Factory Racing is supported by Sombrio, Shimano, Fox Racing Shox, Schwalbe, Alpinestars, Stans no Tubes, Bell Helmets

3 Comments

  • + 1
 big smiles all the way...really enjoyed this...
  • + 2
 Spoke TAKES!!
  • + 1
 Are you taling the piss?

