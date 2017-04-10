Spoke Tales: EWS Tasmania - Video

In Episode 2, the team continues their time in the Southern Hemisphere and tackles the 2nd round of the Enduro World Series in Tasmania, Australia. Friday and Saturday practice the weather was bright and sunny, but come race day, the rainy weather would turn the tracks into even more technical and challenging terrain.
Both Wyn and Martin would have big crashes during the day, and Martin pushed through to 7th. Anneke finished strong 11th, securing the team's first place standing in the overall EWS rankings.
Sit back and watch the crew race in epic conditions that Anneke described as "rains, rock, mud, and holding my breath."
Video thumbnail image by Sven Martin.
