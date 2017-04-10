VIDEOS

Spoke Tales: EWS Tasmania - Video

Apr 10, 2017
by GT Bicycles  

In Episode 2, the team continues their time in the Southern Hemisphere and tackles the 2nd round of the Enduro World Series in Tasmania, Australia. Friday and Saturday practice the weather was bright and sunny, but come race day, the rainy weather would turn the tracks into even more technical and challenging terrain.

Both Wyn and Martin would have big crashes during the day, and Martin pushed through to 7th. Anneke finished strong 11th, securing the team's first place standing in the overall EWS rankings.

Sit back and watch the crew race in epic conditions that Anneke described as "rains, rock, mud, and holding my breath."

GT Factory Racing is supported by:
Shimano
Fox
Schwalbe
Sombrio
GoPro
Stans NoTubes
Alpinestars
Skull Candy
Bell Helmets
Five Ten
RaceFace
WTB
ODI
Crankbrothers
Hope
E.Thirteen
Stages Cycling
Muc-Off
FSA

Rachel and Anneke also supported by:
SRAM
RockShox

Video thumbnail image by Sven Martin.

MENTIONS: @GTBicycles


3 Comments

  • + 11
 I really love that GT puts these out. Thanks for the extra coverage and great footage! Inspiring to see the best in the world struggle and fight through total sh*t conditions.
  • + 3
 Great content...huge props to GT for the coverage!
  • + 2
 Those silver GT's are damn sexy

