Video: Spoof Campervan Advert Hints at a New YT Capra

Apr 3, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

A spoof campervan advert posted on social media by several YT Industries athletes suggests the German direct sales brand are firing up the hype machine for something new.

So, what makes us think it’s going to be a Capra? Well, there are definitely some not-too-subtle clues to decipher. The big giveaway is that in the outro of the video, we see a silhouette of a figure that looks suspiciously like the Goat Man character created for the launch of the previous Capra.

The Harvey’s Goat Man (left) vs the 2018 Goat Man (right).

Other clues highlighted in the comments in the video include that the phone number ‘6-0-4-7’ could be read as ‘G-O-A-T’ and that ‘CAmPeRvAn’ contains all the letters of ‘Capra’.

The current Capra was released in 2018 and we highlighted it as a bike due for a refresh earlier in the year. Although a number of special edition specs have been released, including aluminium versions, the core platform has remained unchanged for the past three years. With the recent explosion of long travel, single crown, freeride bikes, a new Capra would slot right into current trends, albeit with some stiff competition.

We’ll be keeping an eye on YT’s latest marketing campaign and will update you with any actual details of the bike as they become available.

