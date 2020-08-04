Spot Launches New Hardtail That Can be Run With a Belt Drive Singlespeed or Geared

Although this frame may be a bit of a throwback, there are plenty of modern touches here too. These include the option to run 29 or 27.5+ wheels, downcountry geometry, and dropper posts on all builds. Spot CEO, Andrew Lumpkin, said: "Hardtail riding and singlespeeding are where many of us found our love for mountain biking. We decided to re-launch our beloved Rockers in carbon to amplify and modernize the pure and simple qualities we love about hardtailing.”



Details



Frame: Carbon

Gearing: Gates drive SS or 12 speed

Wheelsize: 29 or 27.5+

Travel: 100 - 130mm fork recommended

Head Tube Angle: 67°

Seat Tube Angle: 75.5°

Sizes: S, M, L, XL

Frame Weight: From 2.8lbs

Price: From $3,299 USD

More info: spotbikes.com

CarbonGates drive SS or 12 speed29 or 27.5+100 - 130mm fork recommended67°75.5°S, M, L, XLFrom 2.8lbsFrom $3,299 USD