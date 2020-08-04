Spot Launches New Hardtail That Can be Run With a Belt Drive Singlespeed or Geared

Hot on the heels of its new Mayhem 130 and 150
trail bikes, Spot has today announced a purist's dream with its new hardtail.
The Rocker hardtail takes Spot back to its roots and is designed for "fast and light XC hot laps" or "long adventures deep into the mountains". There's a standard geared spec of this bike but the one that caught our eye was the singlespeed that comes as stock with a limited edition red Gates carbon belt drive. The bike is also modular so it can be switched between the two setups as the rider desires.
Although this frame may be a bit of a throwback, there are plenty of modern touches here too. These include the option to run 29 or 27.5+ wheels, downcountry geometry, and dropper posts on all builds. Spot CEO, Andrew Lumpkin, said: "Hardtail riding and singlespeeding are where many of us found our love for mountain biking. We decided to re-launch our beloved Rockers in carbon to amplify and modernize the pure and simple qualities we love about hardtailing.”
DetailsFrame:
CarbonGearing:
Gates drive SS or 12 speedWheelsize:
29 or 27.5+Travel:
100 - 130mm fork recommendedHead Tube Angle:
67°Seat Tube Angle:
75.5°Sizes:
S, M, L, XLFrame Weight:
From 2.8lbsPrice:
From $3,299 USDMore info: spotbikes.com
The frame itself is carbon throughout the range with weights starting at 2.8lbs for a small. The frame also features modular dropouts that include a split chainstay to allow for the fitment of the belt drive. The dropout is also adjustable so that the belt drive or chain can be properly tensioned.
Geometry-wise, the Rocker is on the more progressive side of things when you consider its primary function is as a bike to cover ground quickly. Yes, it's 67° head angle isn't going to do it much good on Trespasser but compare it to some the bikes in our XC Field Test
and it's on par with modern cross country and downcountry bikes. This is combined with a 75.5° seat tube angle and reach numbers that top out at 500mm for a modern XC bike. It's worth noting that these numbers are measured with the bike unsagged so will be steeper when you're actually on the bike.
There are 3 builds of the single speed version available with prices starting at $3,299 and weights and 19.7lbs for full builds then a further 4 builds of geared versions of the bike starting at $3,499 and 21.3lbs. The bikes are available for pre-order now with the first deliveries coming in October. From Jan 1, 2020, all Spot bikes and frames offer a lifetime warranty.
