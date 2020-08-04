Spot Launches New Hardtail That Can be Run With a Belt Drive Singlespeed or Geared

Aug 4, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Hot on the heels of its new Mayhem 130 and 150 trail bikes, Spot has today announced a purist's dream with its new hardtail.

The Rocker hardtail takes Spot back to its roots and is designed for "fast and light XC hot laps" or "long adventures deep into the mountains". There's a standard geared spec of this bike but the one that caught our eye was the singlespeed that comes as stock with a limited edition red Gates carbon belt drive. The bike is also modular so it can be switched between the two setups as the rider desires.


Although this frame may be a bit of a throwback, there are plenty of modern touches here too. These include the option to run 29 or 27.5+ wheels, downcountry geometry, and dropper posts on all builds. Spot CEO, Andrew Lumpkin, said: "Hardtail riding and singlespeeding are where many of us found our love for mountain biking. We decided to re-launch our beloved Rockers in carbon to amplify and modernize the pure and simple qualities we love about hardtailing.”
Details

Frame: Carbon
Gearing: Gates drive SS or 12 speed
Wheelsize: 29 or 27.5+
Travel: 100 - 130mm fork recommended
Head Tube Angle: 67°
Seat Tube Angle: 75.5°
Sizes: S, M, L, XL
Frame Weight: From 2.8lbs
Price: From $3,299 USD
More info: spotbikes.com


The frame itself is carbon throughout the range with weights starting at 2.8lbs for a small. The frame also features modular dropouts that include a split chainstay to allow for the fitment of the belt drive. The dropout is also adjustable so that the belt drive or chain can be properly tensioned.

Geometry-wise, the Rocker is on the more progressive side of things when you consider its primary function is as a bike to cover ground quickly. Yes, it's 67° head angle isn't going to do it much good on Trespasser but compare it to some the bikes in our XC Field Test and it's on par with modern cross country and downcountry bikes. This is combined with a 75.5° seat tube angle and reach numbers that top out at 500mm for a modern XC bike. It's worth noting that these numbers are measured with the bike unsagged so will be steeper when you're actually on the bike.

a 31.6mm seat tube allows for internally routed droppers.


There's plenty of adjustment on the dropouts to accommodate the many guises of the Rocker.

Including the options to run a traditional hanger and derailleur set up.

There are 3 builds of the single speed version available with prices starting at $3,299 and weights and 19.7lbs for full builds then a further 4 builds of geared versions of the bike starting at $3,499 and 21.3lbs. The bikes are available for pre-order now with the first deliveries coming in October. From Jan 1, 2020, all Spot bikes and frames offer a lifetime warranty.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Hardtails Spot Spot Rocker


Must Read This Week
Building The World's Lightest 29er DH Bike With Dangerholm
69091 views
First Ride: The New EXT Era Fork is Very, Very Promising
65909 views
Must Watch: Remy Metailler Hunts Down Squamish Gaps
44916 views
Spotted: New Rocky Mountain Enduro Bike - Crankworx Summer Series
43947 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Epic - The Lightest & Slackest
39757 views
Field Test: 2021 Cannondale Scalpel - Deceptively Fast
37639 views
Field Test: 2020 Canyon Lux - A Very Fast Baseline
37149 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2021 ARC Hardtail
35241 views

16 Comments

  • 3 0
 Bravo Spot, I'm stoked for this new rocker. A few things I love:
- companies still considering singlespeeders (I now ride singlespeed 90% of the time)
- external brake routing! THANK YOU!
- not having to retention chains/belts when you remove the rear wheel
- nice, roomy front triangle
  • 1 0
 What are y'alls opinions on the gates belt drive? I had one, and when it was working, it was fantastic, but I think mine was worn out and I kept dropping the belt no matter what tension I was using. Too expensive to replace so I switched to a chain. Plus it munched my OEM singlespeed freehub with the tension.
  • 2 0
 I had a spot singlespeed years ago, but I can’t justify spending $3200 on a hardtail at this point in time. Beautiful bikes!
  • 1 0
 Their 360* visualizer tool on their website is pretty trick. I was curious if it had water bottle bolts on the downtube, and I played around with that tool. Super cool to see it from all angles.
  • 1 0
 Belt drive> OK
SS> Hell no!
Gearbox >HELL YEAH

Market is retarted!

@Levy you should add a gearbox to this donut then it would be a pure revolution in the bike industry
  • 4 0
 Hold my Yeti
  • 3 0
 It's funny, where are all the "dentist" comments, this is more expensive for just the frame than the Yeti Arc
  • 2 0
 Looks sweet, Hardtail rule!
  • 1 0
 Damn- came looking for belt driven multi speed drivetrain. Disappointed by another misleading title.
  • 1 0
 how do belt driven bikes hold up in wet and muddy conditions?
  • 1 0
 I had one, it performed equally well in wet and dry, but made a good amount of noise when it got muddy.
  • 1 0
 Is 27.5+ the same as 650b?
  • 3 0
 The bead seat diameter is the same. The "+" typically indicates that the tire width is wider than 2.6"
  • 2 0
 That S looks like a G.
  • 1 0
 2020 - Year of the Hardtail. So fitting.
  • 1 1
 Or you could buy my xtc

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011047
Mobile Version of Website