Spot Launches New Hardtail That Can be Run With a Belt Drive Singlespeed or Geared

The frame itself is carbon throughout the range with weights starting at 2.8lbs for a small. The frame also features modular dropouts that include a split chainstay to allow for the fitment of the belt drive. The dropout is also adjustable so that the belt drive or chain can be properly tensioned.Geometry-wise, the Rocker is on the more progressive side of things when you consider its primary function is as a bike to cover ground quickly. Yes, it's 67° head angle isn't going to do it much good on Trespasser but compare it to some the bikes in our XC Field Test and it's on par with modern cross country and downcountry bikes. This is combined with a 75.5° seat tube angle and reach numbers that top out at 500mm for a modern XC bike. It's worth noting that these numbers are measured with the bike unsagged so will be steeper when you're actually on the bike.