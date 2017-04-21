Spot's New 29er Has a Carbon Fiber Leaf Spring - Sea Otter 2017











Like the Rollik, the Mayhem is a full carbon affair, constructed using a fabric called TexTreme that's said to reduce the amount of epoxy necessary during layup, which helps to reduce the overall frame weight. There's internal routing for the derailleur and dropper post housing, with the brake line run externally for ease of maintenance.



Spot, the Colorado-based brand formerly best known for their belt-driven singlespeeds, turned heads at last year's Sea Otter with the introduction of their 140mm, 27.5” Rollik , and this year they're at it again with the debut of the Mayhem. The Mayhem can be set up with either 29” or 27.5+ wheels, and has 130mm of rear travel that's delivered via Spot's unique 'Living Link' suspension design.Like the Rollik, the Mayhem is a full carbon affair, constructed using a fabric called TexTreme that's said to reduce the amount of epoxy necessary during layup, which helps to reduce the overall frame weight. There's internal routing for the derailleur and dropper post housing, with the brake line run externally for ease of maintenance. Spot Mayhem Details



• Wheel size: 29" / 27.5+

• Full carbon frame

• 130mm travel

• 66.7° head angle

• Living Link suspension design

• Colors: Matte Hot Tomato, Matte Black

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• MSRP: $3199 USD (frame only), $6000 - $8700 complete

• www.spotbrand.com

• Wheel size: 29" / 27.5+• Full carbon frame• 130mm travel• 66.7° head angle• Living Link suspension design• Colors: Matte Hot Tomato, Matte Black• Sizes: S, M, L, XL• MSRP: $3199 USD (frame only), $6000 - $8700 complete









Suspension Design



What sets the Mayhem apart the rest of the dual-link full suspension bikes on the market is the use of a carbon fiber plate to join the swingarm to the seat tube. According to Spot, in addition to being very resistant to lateral flex, the plate acts like a leaf spring, providing extra mid-stroke support, and making it possible to run the rear shock wide open at all times, rather than reaching for the compression lever before long climbs.



The carbon plate is also said to be extremely durable, and Spot's tests have shown that it can withstand three million cycles without failure, which equates to somewhere around 12 years of daily riding.









Geometry and Frame Details



When it comes to geometry, the Mayhem's numbers are thoroughly modern, with a low standover height, a 66.7° degree heat angle, a 75.7° head tube angle. There's room to mount a water bottle, a threaded bottom bracket, and ISCG 05 tabs for mounting a chain guide, a trifecta of welcome features. The bike comes spec'd with a 130mm Fox 34, but one of Spot's employees had their personal bike on display with a 140mm Fox 36 that looked even more appealing.







A sleeve inside the frame makes running new housing a simple process. A sleeve inside the frame makes running new housing a simple process. A closer look at the Living Link suspension designs carbon plate. A closer look at the Living Link suspension designs carbon plate.





