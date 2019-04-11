Spot's New Short-Travel Ripper - Sea Otter 2019

Spot's new Ryve will be available in two different travel options - either 100mm or 115mm - with the former designed as a full-on cross-country race rocket and the latter being more of a down-country rig. That's the one and only time I'll use that phrase here, but you get the idea: larger rubber, a dropper post, and maybe a 130mm-travel fork if you're into that sort of thing.



Claimed frame weight is just under 5.5lb with a Fox shock, and they'll cost $2,999 USD when they're available this coming May.



Ryve Details



• Intended use: cross-country / trail

• Rear wheel travel: 100mm / 115mm

• Wheel size: 29''

• Living Link leaf spring system

• Frame material: carbon fiber

• Frame weight: under 5.5lb w/ shock

• More info:

You'll be able to get the Ryve with either 100mm or 115mm of rear wheel travel.

The nearly hidden Living Link system is a carbon leaf spring that makes up the rear half of the lower rocker.

Notice anything strange going on with the back of the Ryve? Just like Spot's other full-suspension bikes, it employs their Living Link system that replaces one end of the bottom rocker with a composite leaf spring that flexes as the bike goes through its travel. The carbon spring is flat and wide so it's said to keep things stiff laterally, and the length and flex characteristics are both tuned for the bike's intentions.Being a sporty rig that might end up at the races, the Ryve's rear-end is said to put a premium on efficiency. Spot doesn't even want to equip either Ryve model with a remote lockout, but they'll include one if you really want it.The Living Link is attached to the front triangle by way of standard sealed bearings and an aluminum pivot axle, but the other end of the link is where the carbon leaf spring is clamped in place. Without another set of sealed bearings and more pivot hardware, Spot says that it also saves a handful of grams compared to a traditional layout.The Ryve is slacker than most cross-country bikes out there, with the 100mm version running a 67.8-degree head angle and the longer-travel model getting a 67.1-degree front-end. Reach for a medium sits at 445mm, while the large gets an extra 25mm.