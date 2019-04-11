FIRST LOOK

Spot's New Short-Travel Ripper - Sea Otter 2019

Apr 11, 2019
by Mike Levy  
Sea Otter 2019


Spot's new Ryve will be available in two different travel options - either 100mm or 115mm - with the former designed as a full-on cross-country race rocket and the latter being more of a down-country rig. That's the one and only time I'll use that phrase here, but you get the idea: larger rubber, a dropper post, and maybe a 130mm-travel fork if you're into that sort of thing.

Claimed frame weight is just under 5.5lb with a Fox shock, and they'll cost $2,999 USD when they're available this coming May.

Ryve Details

• Intended use: cross-country / trail
• Rear wheel travel: 100mm / 115mm
• Wheel size: 29''
• Living Link leaf spring system
• Frame material: carbon fiber
• Frame weight: under 5.5lb w/ shock
• More info: www.spotbrand.com


Sea Otter 2019
You'll be able to get the Ryve with either 100mm or 115mm of rear wheel travel.


Notice anything strange going on with the back of the Ryve? Just like Spot's other full-suspension bikes, it employs their Living Link system that replaces one end of the bottom rocker with a composite leaf spring that flexes as the bike goes through its travel. The carbon spring is flat and wide so it's said to keep things stiff laterally, and the length and flex characteristics are both tuned for the bike's intentions.

Being a sporty rig that might end up at the races, the Ryve's rear-end is said to put a premium on efficiency. Spot doesn't even want to equip either Ryve model with a remote lockout, but they'll include one if you really want it.


Sea Otter 2019
Sea Otter 2019
The nearly hidden Living Link system is a carbon leaf spring that makes up the rear half of the lower rocker.


The Living Link is attached to the front triangle by way of standard sealed bearings and an aluminum pivot axle, but the other end of the link is where the carbon leaf spring is clamped in place. Without another set of sealed bearings and more pivot hardware, Spot says that it also saves a handful of grams compared to a traditional layout.

The Ryve is slacker than most cross-country bikes out there, with the 100mm version running a 67.8-degree head angle and the longer-travel model getting a 67.1-degree front-end. Reach for a medium sits at 445mm, while the large gets an extra 25mm.

Must Read This Week
Walmart Launches High-End 'Viathon' Bike Brand
155774 views
Bike Check: Dan Atherton's Prototype 29er DH Bike
85039 views
First Ride: Zipp Enters the Mountain Bike World With New 3Zero Moto Carbon Wheels
68022 views
The Tech Behind the New Atherton Bikes
67727 views
Review: SRAM's New G2 Ultimate Brakes
63549 views
Rachel Atherton Teases the New Atherton Trail Bike
56802 views
Opinion: Carbon and Aluminum Wheels - Does Stiffer Always Mean Better?
49281 views
Cedric Gracia Signs With Andorra's Forestal Bikes
48584 views

54 Comments

  • + 46
 He said "down-country" again guys!!! Get in here!!!
  • + 8
 Now I have to have it.
  • + 15
 If that bike is down country, the stem didn't get the memo.
  • - 7
flag endurocat (6 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 The people at Pinkbike came out with this Stupid name , and now they want to make it a new trend.
  • + 1
 @endurocat:
  • + 4
 Levy's not even batting an eye when he says it anymore... Remember when he would at least apologize?
  • + 2
 He used up all his self control in the Norco Revolver review. Look, first sentence!
  • + 19
 Short-travel ripper....

*see translation*

downcountry
  • + 17
 I know this spot down country. It's a nice place to be. And the journey there is more rewarding... than uphill will ever be.
  • + 1
 Worker bees can leave Even drones can fly away The queen is their slave
  • + 14
 Should I say something....
  • + 13
 This thing looks fun as shit.
  • + 0
 Having a hard time imagining the fun of playing in some poop
  • + 9
 Honestly looks great and I’m sure it is. But the damn Forbidden Druid has ruined all other frames for me. At least this season. Hardly matters as I’m still lovin’ my Sight C9.
  • + 7
 www.instagram.com/p/BvUiK8WnWRZ
  • + 18
 This low BB and slack head tube angle is getting out of control. Wink
  • + 2
 that pic is almost 2 yrs old
  • + 7
 Ya let’s shame a hard working company for something that happened when they were getting going. Yeesh. Get stoked on new bikes, not putting other people down on the Spot.
  • + 1
 @sirsamwellingtonthefirst: how long has spot been around? I feel like it’s longer than a few years
  • + 3
 @sirsamwellingtonthefirst: www.youtube.com/watch?v=cw5QQyJSyso

and many more.....
  • - 2
 @rideonjon: You should warn people before they click that your link is to that asshat.
  • + 1
 @smithcreek: that just makes me want to click the link... But not gonna
  • + 0
 @stiingya: don’t. I regretted it. It’s single track sampler using click bait to get views. Lame video from lame fake YouTube celeb
  • + 2
 So I just watched the video of the frame breaking ... umm, that was pretty bad, so I’m thinking this bike may be fine for XC riding, but it just lost its downcountry moniker.

Catastrophic frame failure on a two foot ledge, damn, I’d say Spot needs to do some more testing and add a little beef to their frame.

Oddly, I was just thinking about how they managed to get the frame so light ????
  • + 2
 I’m not excited or hyped for this all, the way they treated and blamed singletrack sampler was really inappropriate, hope they’ve learned their lesson from that ordeal
  • + 1
 It was a rental bike, so I don't hold it against them (stuff happens). The response after the frame failure pretty much wrote me off as a potential customer. They completely threw mountain bike jesus under the bus.
  • + 3
 I'm going UP the country, baby don't you wanna go?!

With due apologies to Canned Heat.
  • + 3
 Came here looking for ride report. Get on it...LITERALLY!!!
  • + 1
 Priced at 2999.00? Nope, that is the frame price from their website. With the basic 4-star kit, it is $4999.00. So no, it is not a $3k bike.
  • + 1
 just don't run it with only 2 clicks of LSC or the frame my snap. Actual public comment made by Spot bikes in response to the frame the singletrack sampler broke.
  • + 2
 Yea let’s all base our opinions on a jerry who has no idea how to ride flat hucks. You can break any frame if you ride like a goon
  • + 2
 @ccurtis20: the things have quite the history
  • + 2
 @ccurtis20: full suspension XC race bikes are designed to survive 4ft drops. If their bike wasn't, that's just pathetic. Blaming the rider when it's all on video is just bs. Blaming their own shock tune is down right negligent. Never would I ever buy one of their bikes.
  • + 4
 @ccurtis20: Have you ever ridden that drop? It's a little awkward and yeah has a flat landing, but it's probably 3' at most. Bikes break that's a fact, I tend to pay as much attention to a companies response as I do to the break itself. When I see this as part of the reason Spot gave for the frame breaking " It also had significantly under-damped compression for that trail and aggressive riding (only two clicks from full open when it should have been at least 6)" I think to myself I don't want a bike where if I adjust the compression 4 clicks before riding Porcupine Rim the manufacturer states I could break the frame.
  • + 2
 I have the enduro 27.5 Spot rollik 150/160mm and it's efficient af on the climbs, I can now imagine this 29er!
  • + 2
 It’s not an E-bike? No gear box? Quick hide it before UCI sanctions it!!
  • + 1
 The living link is the real deal. I've been so happy with my spot rolliks. This bike looks like a blast for long rides.
  • + 1
 Down-country? You mean they've invented another genre of bike riding? Sigh.
  • + 2
 Santa Cruz Blur 29 --------> 4.5 lbs for frame Smile
  • + 2
 Only 2 cables... looks pretty damn clean.
  • + 2
 FFS. As soon as i see 'carbon fibre' i dont even bother reading about it.
  • + 1
 I think that bike is the hot newness. But I liked the Norco, too. And the Intense Sniper. So I'm all about the DC.
  • + 1
 Looks like a Diamond Back knucklebox.
  • + 1
 I simply cannot wait for UpCountry
  • + 2
 I'm waiting for Updown
  • + 1
 It sure smells like Updoc in here.
  • + 1
 @thesharkman: Updown funk you up
  • - 2
 Love the color. Living link seems interesting, would be willing to give a try. However, I am unsure of the reliability. Seems a little like Canyon's Shapeshifter, which has had problems.
  • + 4
 how is this similar to a shapeshfter?
  • + 3
 How is this anything like shapeshifter? Shapeshifter uses hydraulics to change the travel/sag point of the suspension. This is like a flex stay, just on a link not the end of the stays.
  • + 3
 what would you call this color? Chinook belly?
  • + 1
 love it
  • + 1
 that's gorgeous
  • - 2
 noooo!!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041356
Mobile Version of Website