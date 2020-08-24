Spotted: A Better Look at Cannondale's New Long Travel Bike

The frame, however, looked to only be using one of the two shock mount positions that the DH bike was using. The possibility to run two shocks gave Cannondale the opportunity to drive the spring and damper via different linkages and open up more tuning possibilities, which they further did with the addition of multiple links to swap out given a certain track style or rider preference.



Recently though, the grey framed enduro bike has been spotted again, and despite the raw machined aluminium linkages it hints that we're potentially getting closer to a new bike from Cannondale. Given the look of how much travel it could well be a new Jekyll.



The shock is still nestled in the down tube, with the big volume tube having to split to skirt around the shock, something that the DH bike also did. There's a fixed cover on the underside of the down tube to give some protection to the shock.



The bike is still a high pivot design, although it's also a four bar design. The idler pulley adjusts the chain line to accommodate for the more rearward axle path and to give the possibility to fine-tune the bike's anti-squat given the extra degree of freedom in the chain line.



The previous generation Jekyll was a whole different beast, with a single pivot suspension system and widely sprawling link and shock layout. The new bike condenses most of the heavy and moving parts down close to the bottom bracket and leaves room for a bottle higher up on the down tube, as opposed to the old bike's bottle mounted down by the bottom bracket on the seat tube.

