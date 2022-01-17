Spotted: A Chromag Full Suspension Bike, This Time for Adults

Back in July, Chromag piqued our curiosity by releasing a kids' full suspension bike called the Minor Threat that, well, looks a whole lot like something many of us adults would want to ride.Now, the Canadian brand has created what appears to be a scaled-up version of the Minor Threat - a Major Threat, if you will.Our Instagram tipper said the bike is full steel, in line with Chromag's other offerings, and sports 160mm of rear travel with a 170mm fork and 29" wheels. With a sturdy build kit that includes a RockShox Zeb and CushCore, it's clear that this bike means business, and we expect it to tip the scales on the heavier side.It's interesting to see a full suspension bike from Chromag after so many years of the brand developing its wide range of hardtails, but after the appearance of the Minor Threat last summer, it's no surprise that the full suspension line is growing. This new bike appears to use a different but still similar Horst link suspension layout as the Minor Threat, but will clearly be tuned for heavier riders. Since Chromag said in the Minor Threat release that rider weight was one of the reasons why the brand chose aluminum for their kids' bike, it makes sense why this next full suspension release would return to Chromag's steel roots.We have reached out to Chromag for comment and will update this article if we receive additional information.