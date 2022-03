Spotted: A Closer Look at the New Intense Prototype DH Bike

Previous Intense mullet prototypes built for Aaron Gwin (left) and Neko Mulally (right)

After securing its first win at the 2022 Tennessee National DH under Dakotah Norton (finals were cancelled due to a snow and wind storm) we now have a clearer look at the new Intense prototype.We're three years into Intense's latest design phase and have seen multiple different designs being raced on the World Cup circuit since 2019. However, no design seems to have stuck for the team, with rolling updates and frame shapes becoming a regular feature underneath its racers. At the start of February, we got a peek at the newest design as Jeff Steber teased a high pivot Intense downhill bike and now we have a clear look at the new frame design.The new prototype marks a big departure from the previous few Intense DH prototypes that have all focused around the lower link suspension design. This time around, we have a high pivot, four bar design, with a massive rocker link driving the shock, which partially sits in a recess in the downtube. Intense's M series of bikes started back in 1995 with the bike that Shaun Palmer rode to a silver medal at the 1996 World Championships, so it's cool to see that go full circle nearly 30 years later, albeit with a Horst Link layout instead of a link-driven single pivot this time around. While the new design hasn't seen much racing so far, it does seem to be competitive after Dakotah Norton's huge six-second win at the 2022 Tennessee National DH.So, is this a finalised design? Well, it's probably too early to tell at the moment. The bikes we saw in Windrock this weekend were all carrying telemetry systems, which leads us to believe that the team is still tweaking and perfecting the platform. With the 2022 World Cup kicking off in just over a week it shouldn't be long before we should be able to get some more details on the new bike, and see how it performs on the world stage.