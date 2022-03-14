Spotted: A Closer Look at the New Intense Prototype DH Bike

After securing its first win at the 2022 Tennessee National DH under Dakotah Norton
(finals were cancelled due to a snow and wind storm) we now have a clearer look at the new Intense prototype.
We're three years into Intense's latest design phase and have seen multiple different designs being raced on the World Cup circuit since 2019. However, no design seems to have stuck for the team, with rolling updates and frame shapes becoming a regular feature underneath its racers. At the start of February, we got a peek at the newest design as Jeff Steber teased a high pivot Intense downhill bike
and now we have a clear look at the new frame design.
The new prototype marks a big departure from the previous few Intense DH prototypes that have all focused around the lower link suspension design. This time around, we have a high pivot, four bar design, with a massive rocker link driving the shock, which partially sits in a recess in the downtube. Intense's M series of bikes started back in 1995
with the bike that Shaun Palmer rode to a silver medal at the 1996 World Championships, so it's cool to see that go full circle nearly 30 years later, albeit with a Horst Link layout instead of a link-driven single pivot this time around. While the new design hasn't seen much racing so far, it does seem to be competitive after Dakotah Norton's huge six-second win at the 2022 Tennessee National DH.
Previous Intense mullet prototypes built for Aaron Gwin (left) and Neko Mulally (right)
So, is this a finalised design? Well, it's probably too early to tell at the moment. The bikes we saw in Windrock this weekend were all carrying telemetry systems, which leads us to believe that the team is still tweaking and perfecting the platform. With the 2022 World Cup kicking off in just over a week it shouldn't be long before we should be able to get some more details on the new bike, and see how it performs on the world stage.
Well if this Jekyll dh doesn't work then next season I recommend they 'prototype' a Tues.
edit - despite all the flack Intense gets, like many others I'm always gunning for Gwin, so hope he's fit/healthy/dialed and feeling good on the new whip. wishing the Intense crew + Neko much fastness against the Frenchies and their dialedAF HP bikes.
(probably not, but a fan can dream)
Go to Vital if you want to see detailed pics….
So, the first one wasn't a "four bar". The four bars refer to the things that locate the rear wheel. Single pivots, linkage driven or not, have one single thing that locates the rear wheel. There could be any number of "bars" as part of the linkage, still doesn't make it a four- or six- or whatever-bar.
Not being picky to harsh on single pivots, but to harsh on using terminology incorrectly. We have a ton of specific terminology in the bike industry, and people already fight over which is better or worse (neither, they're just different, most of the time) even when the correct terms are used. So maybe one of the biggest media players in the mountain bike world could use the correct terms, to keep things unambiguous, and just to demonstrate some actual expert knowledge in the industry they represent.
Hint: there is no "top" or "bottom" for bike shocks. More than a few bikes have flipped their shocks from the traditional layout, for various reasons: ease of connecting lockout remotes, ease of fitment around a reservoir or thru a seat-tube tunnel, various claims of better air-can lubrication or reducing unsprung weight.
