close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Spotted: A Dual Crown Orbea at the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Mar 25, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

It looks like Orbea has a DH bike of its own as we have spotted something potentially new at the Lourdes World Cup.

Previously Martin Maes had told us that he would be racing the DH World Cup, but we did not know what bike he would use. Now at the first round of the World Cup we have a better look at the Spanish brand's bike for Martin Maes and the team to use.


Orbea Rallon 2022
A Rallon in enduro guise


While we don't have any information on what exactly this bike will be it does appear that it could just be the brand's Rallon enduro bike with a dual crown fork. While this could be the start of something new from Orbea riding an enduro bike with dual crown forks is definitely nothing new for Maes. To make his GT Force ready for the rigours of a downhill race Maes swapped out the standard 170mm fork for a 190mm Fox 40 with the standard 160mm of rear travel remaining the same.

Martin Maes' Force enduro bike with a dual crown fork from Maribor last year.

When we asked Maes about this setup after his move to Orbea he said: "It was not the best idea to be honest! I gave it a go because my enduro bike had a newer geometry than the downhill bike. However after a couple of training runs, I soon realised that the stiffness of the frame wasn't adapted to the need of DH racing. It was rough & tough especially with the blown out conditions that we had."

It sounds like adapting an enduro bike to race a World Cup level downhill wasn't exactly what he wanted so it will be interesting to see how he finds the Orbea this weekend.

Following us spotting the bike at Lourdes Orbea sent us this:

bigquotesMartin Maes is passionate about DH. Although his primary focus, as part of the Orbea Enduro Team, is the Enduro World Series, Martin has always enjoyed competing in DH races when he can, pushing himself to the limits and helping to improve his performance for the Enduro World Series. And that’s exactly what happened this weekend.

Maes participated in the Lourdes DH World Cup on a modified Orbea Rallon with a special name printed on the bike: OOLab. OOLab is the part of Orbea’s research department which exists outside the standard product development cycle, meaning it’s not necessarily tied to a specific product.

This is our “blue sky” project where we can test ideas, build knowledge and develop out-of-the-box solutions for the future. OO stands for Orbea Optimization, and the infinity symbol perfectly reflects the limitless nature of the research and the constant search for improvements. Although this is a new project, innovation and research have always existed as an essential part of Orbea.

Although we debuted the OOLab project through Maes’ Rallon in Lourdes, the Orbea Optimization Lab expands to all models and categories. OOLab exists to allow Orbea to experiment and test new ideas outside the product development cycle, giving us more freedom to test ideas in order to continue generating knowledge.

In this way, OOLab encourages creativity and offers a pathway to develop innovative, new ideas that could be applicable across our product ranges. OOLab also allows Orbea to share our passion for innovation with the public by freeing some of our research from ties to a specific product and thus the strict need for secrecy.

This is exactly what transpired with the modified Rallon we saw in Lourdes. This is not a project to develop a DH bike, nor to build a team in this category. Rather, it’s an effort that advances our knowledge, which we’ll apply to our next ranges. In this case, our learnings from developing this model will potentially be used in future MTB designs.Orbea


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted DH Bikes Orbea Orbea Rallon DH Racing Lourdes Dh World Cup 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Dropper Post Used to Win One of Road Cycling’s Biggest Races
66939 views
Review: 2022 Orbea Rallon M-LTD
45085 views
Commencal Unveils the Supreme DH V5
44885 views
Day 1 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
44404 views
Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
42790 views
Details Revealed for Hope's HB916 High Pivot Enduro Bike - Core Bike 2022
37231 views
Downhill Tech Primer: What to Expect at the Lourdes DH World Cup
37016 views
Day 2 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
34492 views

14 Comments

  • 8 5
 Headline : "Whoop whoop! A dual crown Orbea!!"
Martin Maes : "This is just my Rallon with a Fox 40. It sucks and I fully expect it to disintegrate the moment I point it at a WC rock garden. FML."
  • 15 1
 I think Maes was talking about the GT force with the dual crown being bad.
  • 6 1
 Not a high pivot, so 2019.
  • 4 1
 High quality images here.
  • 5 0
 #nokia
  • 2 0
 Our photographers are on the hill shooting practice at the moment so unfortunately will not process their images until this evening. Until then it's phone shots but we will update this some of their higher quality shots tonight
  • 2 0
 looks like it has a custom link, maybe increased stroke too for more travel?
  • 1 0
 Maes and his enduro bike will be the only one to get to the start.... Everyone else stuck in the pits it seems... I predict an xc hardtail will win this wc
  • 1 0
 Martin Mais did say he would be racing DH on an orbea this year….
  • 1 0
 YoU CaNt EvEn RIdE A Non-HigH PivOt BiKE on DH
  • 1 0
 Wait, are high pivots good or bad now? I can't keep track
  • 1 0
 Finally
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008693
Mobile Version of Website