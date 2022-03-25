Spotted: A Dual Crown Orbea at the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Martin Maes is passionate about DH. Although his primary focus, as part of the Orbea Enduro Team, is the Enduro World Series, Martin has always enjoyed competing in DH races when he can, pushing himself to the limits and helping to improve his performance for the Enduro World Series. And that’s exactly what happened this weekend.



Maes participated in the Lourdes DH World Cup on a modified Orbea Rallon with a special name printed on the bike: OOLab. OOLab is the part of Orbea’s research department which exists outside the standard product development cycle, meaning it’s not necessarily tied to a specific product.



This is our “blue sky” project where we can test ideas, build knowledge and develop out-of-the-box solutions for the future. OO stands for Orbea Optimization, and the infinity symbol perfectly reflects the limitless nature of the research and the constant search for improvements. Although this is a new project, innovation and research have always existed as an essential part of Orbea.



Although we debuted the OOLab project through Maes’ Rallon in Lourdes, the Orbea Optimization Lab expands to all models and categories. OOLab exists to allow Orbea to experiment and test new ideas outside the product development cycle, giving us more freedom to test ideas in order to continue generating knowledge.



In this way, OOLab encourages creativity and offers a pathway to develop innovative, new ideas that could be applicable across our product ranges. OOLab also allows Orbea to share our passion for innovation with the public by freeing some of our research from ties to a specific product and thus the strict need for secrecy.



This is exactly what transpired with the modified Rallon we saw in Lourdes. This is not a project to develop a DH bike, nor to build a team in this category. Rather, it’s an effort that advances our knowledge, which we’ll apply to our next ranges. In this case, our learnings from developing this model will potentially be used in future MTB designs. — Orbea