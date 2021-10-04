Spotted: A New 165mm Travel Enduro Race Bike From Deviate

Oct 4, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

It's fair to say Deviate was a bit ahead of the curve when it comes to high pivot suspension designs. While the past 18 months have seen many brands experiment with rearward axles paths and idlers, Deviate was making bikes with the pivot point above the chainring back in 2017 with the 160mm Guide frame.


Deviate has since refined its concept into the Highlander range that eschews the gearbox for a conventional drivetrain in a trail-friendly package. Unlike most high pivot bikes, which are aimed at the gravity-fed crowd, Deviate's Highlander bikes have previously had a focus on all-round riding with 140mm and 150mm options.

The high single-pivot, linkage-activated suspension design appears to be carried over from the Highlander range.

That might be about to change however as we spotted U21 racer Henry Crease racing on a 165mm travel Deviate prototype at the EWS Tweed Valley. Our guess is that this bike will replace the somewhat-dated Guide as Deviate's new enduro race offering. At the moment, the details are thin on the ground for this bike but it shares a very similar silhouette to the other Highlanders so we're expecting it to be an extension of that range and the sword decal on the downtube pretty much confirms that.

Deviate has spent the past four years producing high pivot bikes and we're not expecting that to change anytime soon.

The 165mm travel bike is designed to be run with a 170 or 180mm fork. This specific prototype is a size large, with a 64-degree head tube angle (170mm fork), and 490mm reach, making it 1° slacker and 23mm longer than the equivalent Highlander 150.

The suspension system looks to be carried over from the rest of the Highlander range, although we expect there has been some kinematic tinkering for a progressive enduro racing tune. Also borrowed from the current Highlander is the external cable routing channel below the top tube, the idler hardware and the seat tube angle - Henry is running a 210mm dropper "slammed" in the size Large.

Frame details include built-in protection and ample clearance for the worst of the Scottish weather.

Deviate calls the bike, "very much a tool for steep, technical and fast trails, designed to smash your PBs on any enduro track." A production version of this bike will be released in early 2022.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Enduro Bikes Deviate Deviate Highlander EWS Tweed Valley 2021


17 Comments

  • 20 0
 Some eagle eyes spotted this PROTOTYPE in the wild
  • 10 0
 SPOTTED: New prototype bike, complete with HA, travel, and reach numbers!
  • 2 0
 I guess it should have been titled, "We Spotted Something New and Then Asked the Rider for More Information About Their Bike."
  • 4 0
 Plot twist: it's not actually a prototype, the model's name is PROTOTYPE.
  • 2 0
 glad to see they didn't go with the powdered colored hues of all the 2020 bikes.
  • 2 0
 One please.
  • 1 0
 I wonder if it's a prototype, can't tell.
  • 1 0
 Are we sure it's a "Prototype" ?
  • 1 0
 It’s got a sword on it I bet it’s gonna be called Excalibur!
  • 1 0
 It looks just like every other prototype high idler pulley bike out there.
  • 1 0
 Claymore
  • 2 4
 These mixed wheels and heavy high pivots will all go the way of the dodo..but suckers gobble it up.. gobble gobble gobble..
  • 1 0
 Yeah Matt.
  • 2 0
 I'm sure there was some sh*tposter saying the same nonsense the first time disc brakes showed up on a bike. Yeah, this may or may not be the next "thing" but if it wasn't for folks in the industry trying stuff there wouldn't be an industry.
  • 1 0
 Are they suckers because they like how a mullet and/or HP rides, or is it because they can't tell the difference in ride quality. I couldn't fault someone for either reason. You should probably elaborate on that a bit.
  • 3 5
 "SPOTTED"

*proceeds to know almost every spec and kinemetic changes*


EYEROLL.GIF.GTFO
  • 2 3
 review tomorrow

Post a Comment



