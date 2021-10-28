Spotted: A New Cannondale XC Race Hardtail

EF Education First - Nippo Pro Cycling road team rider Alex Howes has posted an Instagram update
with what appears to be a new version of Cannondale's F-Si carbon cross country race hardtail
. Alex was riding the bike in training for the Cape Epic but was unable to participate due to a hand injury.
First spotted by Bike Rumor
, the biggest difference on the frame is the dropped seatstays that now meet the seat tube about nine-tenths of the way up as opposed to at the top tube junction as on the current model. This is a design carried over from road cycling and is supposed to offer great cushioning from vibrations and impacts.
|Most of y’all had already done the math but today it’s officially official, no Cape Epic for me this year. When I initially busted my hand (pretty sure it happened about 4 seconds after Elevation Wheel Company snapped this photo) I had hoped there might be a chance the damage wasn’t as bad as it seemed & a speedy recovery would be possible. Definitely not the case. Doc said the other day, “we hope to have you outside on the bike 12 weeks after surgery” to which I may have mumbled something about it just being a pinky and he must have his meds mixed up because only someone high as a kite would say something like that to a professional athlete and expect it to happen.
Anyway… I’m devastated to be missing the Epic. It’s been a dream for so long that’s seemed so close this past year and a half. It’s that record-breaking trout on hook that somehow got off not once but TWICE.
So yeah, I’m bummed. And I’m probably going to stay bummed for a while. But it’s ok. I’ve been bummed before. I’ve broken bones before & been much worse off. For now I’m enjoying running the tread off a new pair of running shoes, changing diapers one-handed and pecking at the keyboard as I write up training plans with Team EF Coaching. And while I’m bummed, I have to admit that I’m genuinely excited to see how Lachlan Morton & Kenneth Karaya do out there.
The same dropped design is used on Cannondale's budget-friendly Trail SE range but those bikes are made from aluminium, not carbon as the one above appears to be, and we're very skeptical that a road cycling pro would opt for a budget hardtail when preparing for one of the toughest mountain bike races going!
Most professional XC racers now use a full suspension bike for the whole season so it leaves the F-Si carbon in an interesting place. Will it become more of an endurance frame? Or will it join the battle to be the lightest production frame against the likes of Specialized's Epic HT
and Canyons' Exceed
.
Massimo Alpian, Global Media Relations Manager at Cannondale told us, "I can confirm Alex was riding a Cannondale. Our heritage is rich with new innovation and that continues today and while I can’t specify the model right now, we hope to be able to sometime soon."
