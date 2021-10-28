Spotted: A New Cannondale XC Race Hardtail

Most of y’all had already done the math but today it’s officially official, no Cape Epic for me this year. When I initially busted my hand (pretty sure it happened about 4 seconds after Elevation Wheel Company snapped this photo) I had hoped there might be a chance the damage wasn’t as bad as it seemed & a speedy recovery would be possible. Definitely not the case. Doc said the other day, “we hope to have you outside on the bike 12 weeks after surgery” to which I may have mumbled something about it just being a pinky and he must have his meds mixed up because only someone high as a kite would say something like that to a professional athlete and expect it to happen.



Anyway… I’m devastated to be missing the Epic. It’s been a dream for so long that’s seemed so close this past year and a half. It’s that record-breaking trout on hook that somehow got off not once but TWICE.



So yeah, I’m bummed. And I’m probably going to stay bummed for a while. But it’s ok. I’ve been bummed before. I’ve broken bones before & been much worse off. For now I’m enjoying running the tread off a new pair of running shoes, changing diapers one-handed and pecking at the keyboard as I write up training plans with Team EF Coaching. And while I’m bummed, I have to admit that I’m genuinely excited to see how Lachlan Morton & Kenneth Karaya do out there.