Spotted: A New Cannondale XC Race Hardtail

Oct 28, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

EF Education First - Nippo Pro Cycling road team rider Alex Howes has posted an Instagram update with what appears to be a new version of Cannondale's F-Si carbon cross country race hardtail. Alex was riding the bike in training for the Cape Epic but was unable to participate due to a hand injury.

First spotted by Bike Rumor, the biggest difference on the frame is the dropped seatstays that now meet the seat tube about nine-tenths of the way up as opposed to at the top tube junction as on the current model. This is a design carried over from road cycling and is supposed to offer great cushioning from vibrations and impacts.

Cannondale's current F-Si carbon has a very different rear triangle. Photo: Cycling Tips


bigquotesMost of y’all had already done the math but today it’s officially official, no Cape Epic for me this year. When I initially busted my hand (pretty sure it happened about 4 seconds after Elevation Wheel Company snapped this photo) I had hoped there might be a chance the damage wasn’t as bad as it seemed & a speedy recovery would be possible. Definitely not the case. Doc said the other day, “we hope to have you outside on the bike 12 weeks after surgery” to which I may have mumbled something about it just being a pinky and he must have his meds mixed up because only someone high as a kite would say something like that to a professional athlete and expect it to happen.

Anyway… I’m devastated to be missing the Epic. It’s been a dream for so long that’s seemed so close this past year and a half. It’s that record-breaking trout on hook that somehow got off not once but TWICE.

So yeah, I’m bummed. And I’m probably going to stay bummed for a while. But it’s ok. I’ve been bummed before. I’ve broken bones before & been much worse off. For now I’m enjoying running the tread off a new pair of running shoes, changing diapers one-handed and pecking at the keyboard as I write up training plans with Team EF Coaching. And while I’m bummed, I have to admit that I’m genuinely excited to see how Lachlan Morton & Kenneth Karaya do out there.

The same dropped design is used on Cannondale's budget-friendly Trail SE range but those bikes are made from aluminium, not carbon as the one above appears to be, and we're very skeptical that a road cycling pro would opt for a budget hardtail when preparing for one of the toughest mountain bike races going!

Cannondale's aluminium-only Trail SE range also uses the dropped seatstay design.

Most professional XC racers now use a full suspension bike for the whole season so it leaves the F-Si carbon in an interesting place. Will it become more of an endurance frame? Or will it join the battle to be the lightest production frame against the likes of Specialized's Epic HT and Canyons' Exceed.

Massimo Alpian, Global Media Relations Manager at Cannondale told us, "I can confirm Alex was riding a Cannondale. Our heritage is rich with new innovation and that continues today and while I can’t specify the model right now, we hope to be able to sometime soon."

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted XC Bikes Cannondale Cannondale Prototype


  • 12 0
 "Will it become more of an endurance frame? Or will it join the battle to be the lightest production frame" that's marketing's problem! Slap on some curly bars and call it downgravel .
  • 9 0
 Another article about Cannondale using words like dropped and tinker-ing....
  • 7 0
 They're not giving up on that lefty fork huh...
  • 6 1
 Wait until you find out how car wheels attach...
  • 2 0
 I don't bump into many riders with a lefty but, when I do, they all have mostly positive comments and love it. The only cons I've heard are: suspension is too short and proprietary products makes you look only to Cannondale for repair/replacement.
  • 1 0
 Long live the HT! ....that said, I recently stopped using mine on fast group rides b/c it was just too damn sketchy following the line of the rider in front of me when I'm on a HT and they are on FS.
  • 3 0
 Looks like a highball with a lefty
  • 1 1
 From 2018 no less. SC ahead of the curve again. Although the market for high end XC hardtails has got to be pretty small.
  • 2 0
 What? Nobody complaining about drop seat stay aesthetics? Guess the roadies haven't gotten to this one yet. Smile
  • 1 0
 Maybe Alex Howes is riding the Trail SE with a lefty fork because he could not find a F-Si in stock?
  • 4 3
 O.M.G. I am in love! I'm happy to review this one @mikekazimer .

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 1 0
 They still make XC hardtails?!? Who knew? ; )
  • 2 1
 Wooow really exited about this news
  • 1 0
 Xc hardtail? Who? Where? Why?
  • 1 0
 in light of part and bike shortages (and general cost increases), they seem like a reasonable option now-a-days
  • 1 0
 Rode mine yesterday was awesome.
  • 1 0
 How about dropping the toptube instead
  • 2 1
 Review tomorrow?
