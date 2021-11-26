Crankbrothers Appears to Have a New Carbon Highline 11 Dropper Post

While the new dropper post looks very similar to the Highline 7, it apparently uses titanium bolts and a carbon fiber stanchion.

It looks like Crankbrothers will be expanding its dropper post range as we have spotted a carbon fiber offering on Valentino Rossi's brands new eMTB Previously Crank Brother's dropper post range featured the cheaper Highline 3 and the higher-end Highline 7, but now it looks like it will be adding a premium Highline 11 post. Looking at the spec sheet on the VR46 eMTB, the dropper post is listed as a Crankbrothers Highline 11 that it says is a "new premium dropper post, made of carbon and titanium." In Crankbrother's other product ranges, the 11 name normally means fancier materials like carbon or titanium and lower weights.It looks like the post will use the same design as the other Highline post with some added gold accents. The biggest change comes with the stanchion that looks to be carbon fiber. The VR46 spec sheet claims the post weighs 490 grams for 170mm of drop and a diameter of 31.6mm. Comparing this to a Highline 7 post in the same height and diameter, this is a 114 grams drop from the 7's weight of 604 grams.For a comparison to some other lightweight full size droppers, the BikeYoke Divine is a claimed 550g and the Vecnum Nivo is 473g, but it's still unclear what the Highline 11's weight includes.We reached out to Crankbrothers for more information and they declined to comment.