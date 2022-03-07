Spotted: A New Commencal Supreme Breaks Cover at the Portugal Cup

A new version of the Commencal Supreme race bike has been spotted at the Tarrouca downhill race in Portugal
.
The bike, which was being ridden by the Commencal Muc Off team, looks to be a refinement on the overhauled Supreme that was first unveiled at the start of 2021
. The previous prototype proved to be extremely successful with Thibault Daprela and Myriam Nicole both piloting it to victories last year. While that prototype race bike had most of its tubing lifted from the current production Supreme, this bike now has a dedicated frame to hang the "Virtual High Pivot" system on.
The new Supreme now has a dedicated tube set
The 6 bar Virtual High Pivot System has been carried over including the link between the chainstay and mainframe and the dog bone link that connects the rocker and the aforementioned chainstay link. You can read more about how the system works in Dan Roberts' deep dive, here
. The previous version of this bike included a lot of adjustability including a flip chip on the lower shock mount, adjustable length on the connecting link and a different mounting point for the connecting link on the rocker. As the previous bike was a prototype, it makes a lot of sense that Commencal would allow themselves as many permutations as possible but it's tough to tell from these photos whether they have settled on a locked-in final set up or whether they will be keeping this bike adjustable for further refinememt.
The connecting link now looks to be less adjustable than on the prototype
One final thing to note is that Commencal said there was "no commercialisation on the cards" for the prototype bike. Now that the Andorran brand has gone to the trouble of creating a whole new tubeset for the bike, it seems more likely that a production run is incoming. Whatever the case, it's clearly a set up the team are loving as they completed a clean sweep of the junior men's and both elite categories
this weekend. We've reached out to Commencal for more information and will keep you updated on any developments.
