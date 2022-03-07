close
Spotted: A New Commencal Supreme Breaks Cover at the Portugal Cup

Mar 7, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

A new version of the Commencal Supreme race bike has been spotted at the Tarrouca downhill race in Portugal.

The bike, which was being ridden by the Commencal Muc Off team, looks to be a refinement on the overhauled Supreme that was first unveiled at the start of 2021. The previous prototype proved to be extremely successful with Thibault Daprela and Myriam Nicole both piloting it to victories last year. While that prototype race bike had most of its tubing lifted from the current production Supreme, this bike now has a dedicated frame to hang the "Virtual High Pivot" system on.

The new Supreme now has a dedicated tube set

The 6 bar Virtual High Pivot System has been carried over including the link between the chainstay and mainframe and the dog bone link that connects the rocker and the aforementioned chainstay link. You can read more about how the system works in Dan Roberts' deep dive, here. The previous version of this bike included a lot of adjustability including a flip chip on the lower shock mount, adjustable length on the connecting link and a different mounting point for the connecting link on the rocker. As the previous bike was a prototype, it makes a lot of sense that Commencal would allow themselves as many permutations as possible but it's tough to tell from these photos whether they have settled on a locked-in final set up or whether they will be keeping this bike adjustable for further refinememt.

The connecting link now looks to be less adjustable than on the prototype

One final thing to note is that Commencal said there was "no commercialisation on the cards" for the prototype bike. Now that the Andorran brand has gone to the trouble of creating a whole new tubeset for the bike, it seems more likely that a production run is incoming. Whatever the case, it's clearly a set up the team are loving as they completed a clean sweep of the junior men's and both elite categories this weekend. We've reached out to Commencal for more information and will keep you updated on any developments.

 Just such a looker!! Commencal are releasing some absolutely beautiful bikes at the moment
  • 7 0
 I agree, one of the best looking bikes out there.
  • 5 0
 for years already!
  • 2 0
 Room for Water bottle - check! Extra 4 bearings and two piece link - may loctite be with us. I'd rather invest that extra weight in a coil spring.
  • 8 0
 Looks clean and I'm loving the graphics. Intense, take note!
  • 6 0
 Intense hasn't been paying attention for about 15 years now
  • 6 0
 Another new one? Its almost like Max really likes to win.
  • 2 0
 I think it is more like last years' WC model was kind of an adjustable mule to find out what the ideal bike would be like and now that they've found that, they've settled on a less-adjustable model which will become available to the customer eventually. It would have been more surprising if they hadn't made this shift. Either they would have settled on a single model, or they may offer different aftermarket versions of this (previously adjustable) link plate.

And then a year later, Cascade Components is still going to make another link for this bike.
  • 5 0
 Are they off Enve wheels?
  • 1 0
 I bet Enve paid them to use those Wink
  • 1 0
 Looks like the shock is driven from an upper link inside the seat tube spars that is attached to the lower link, not necessarily attached to the upper link that controls wheel path. This allows for separate tuning of shock rate and wheel path. That can achieve whatever feel they want this way. Pretty cool. Throw on the computer controlled Fox shock and data metering rod and they’re working over time on this one! Meanwhile everyone else is trying to copy the Session..
  • 1 0
 Does this linkage design accomplish what norco did with the Range but with a vertical shock? I mean it's not really high Pivot so to speak but does have a rearward axle path.

There's just so so much to look at lol.
  • 3 0
 I was already a fan of the prototype's design, but man that new frame is downright gorgeous
  • 5 2
 How many bars do you want?
Commençal: yes
  • 5 0
 N+1
  • 1 0
 I spy Enve bars, let’s talk about those rims! They look similar to Crank Bros and carbon.
  • 2 0
 too many bearings.
  • 2 1
 Looks like a session
  • 3 0
 You piece of shit

