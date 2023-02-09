Spotted: A New RockShox Vivid Air Shock?

A reader sent us this video
that appears to show Jack Moir riding in Finale with an unreleased air shock.
The shock is clearly branded with RockShox logos, but while all of their current air shocks have the air can positioned at the same end of the shock as the piggyback reservoir, the shock Jack is riding has its air can at the back, opposite the reservoir.
This is a design we haven't seen from RockShox since the Vivid Air, a twin-tube that so far hasn't been revived since the switch to metric shock sizing
. Since then, RockShox has only offered the Deluxe and SuperDeluxe air shocks for everything from trail to downhill duties. So perhaps a dedicated gravity air shock is on the cards.
Don't expect a review tomorrow, but the shock in the video doesn't look like an early-stage prototype to me, so keep an eye out when the race season starts.
42 Comments