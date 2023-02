Spotted: A New RockShox Vivid Air Shock?

The 2011 RockShox Vivid Air The old Vivid R2C had separate rebound adjusters at both ends of the shock, but from what we can tell, the new shock appears to have just one rebound adjuster at the head of the shock by the reservoir.

A reader sent us this video that appears to show Jack Moir riding in Finale with an unreleased air shock.The shock is clearly branded with RockShox logos, but while all of their current air shocks have the air can positioned at the same end of the shock as the piggyback reservoir, the shock Jack is riding has its air can at the back, opposite the reservoir.This is a design we haven't seen from RockShox since the Vivid Air, a twin-tube that so far hasn't been revived since the switch to metric shock sizing . Since then, RockShox has only offered the Deluxe and SuperDeluxe air shocks for everything from trail to downhill duties. So perhaps a dedicated gravity air shock is on the cards.Don't expect a review tomorrow, but the shock in the video doesn't look like an early-stage prototype to me, so keep an eye out when the race season starts.