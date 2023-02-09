Spotted: A New RockShox Vivid Air Shock?

Feb 9, 2023
by Seb Stott  

A reader sent us this video that appears to show Jack Moir riding in Finale with an unreleased air shock.

The shock is clearly branded with RockShox logos, but while all of their current air shocks have the air can positioned at the same end of the shock as the piggyback reservoir, the shock Jack is riding has its air can at the back, opposite the reservoir.

The 2011 RockShox Vivid Air
The old Vivid R2C had separate rebound adjusters at both ends of the shock, but from what we can tell, the new shock appears to have just one rebound adjuster at the head of the shock by the reservoir.

This is a design we haven't seen from RockShox since the Vivid Air, a twin-tube that so far hasn't been revived since the switch to metric shock sizing. Since then, RockShox has only offered the Deluxe and SuperDeluxe air shocks for everything from trail to downhill duties. So perhaps a dedicated gravity air shock is on the cards.

Don't expect a review tomorrow, but the shock in the video doesn't look like an early-stage prototype to me, so keep an eye out when the race season starts.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted


42 Comments

  • 75 5
 Down with the X2, Long live the Vivid Air
  • 65 2
 RS must have been jealous of all the success Fox is having with the highly reliable Float X2.
  • 5 0
 Lol
  • 11 0
 X2 is easily the least reliable bike part I own.
  • 27 0
 I don't always own an X2, but when I do it's mixing oil and air.
  • 4 0
 @learmiller: it even managed to defeat old model Reverbs in the unreliability department. Quite the achievement.
  • 4 0
 My X2 is taking up space in the trunk of my car. I threw a coil on one day at the bike park and never looked back. There's almost no point in even trying to get it fixed. Even if they claim it is good to go I don't care to run it only to be disappointed in the middle of a big day, and I certainly can't sell it since no one will buy the thing. A huge waste of money.
  • 19 0
 Just release the new boxxer. Thanks.
  • 2 0
 Man that’s what I’m sayin
  • 8 0
 And the Totem!
  • 17 0
 Spotted: Zero dollars in my checking account.
  • 9 0
 You can tell it's a Vivid too because of the way it is...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXe1PkslirY
  • 6 0
 Let's hope this twin-tube technology is more reliable and easily serviceable than the X2.
  • 1 0
 Rockshox usually is more of those things than Fox (not saying all Fox stuff can't be reliable or serviced easily though) Hopefully Rockshox took their time in order to ensure that.
  • 17 12
 Spotted. Pink bike reading two week old vital forum threads.
  • 1 0
 haha exactly. Nothing new here
  • 4 0
 There is a reason old-new-stock vivids still go for like $700 - probably still the best air shock I've ridden.
  • 6 2
 Every Sram tech just died a little inside...
  • 2 0
 X2's should be 1/2 the price to allow for the servicing! RS far more reliable
  • 2 1
 Could be a marketing ploy like the new xx1 "leak" and since sram is rockshox, they would probably do the same thing
  • 5 0
 Nothing wrong with a little pre-release hype lol
  • 1 0
 for what it's worth...I had zero complaints with the old vivid...so here's hoping the new iteration is quality too.
  • 1 0
 Similar graphics being used on the new Sid that the Scott Sram XC team has been running lately.
  • 1 0
 What about that dropper remote? Looks very different than the normal axs dropper remote.
  • 1 0
 "You gotta a Rockshox hip hop air shock never stop!"
  • 1 0
 As if that was “spotted,“ potatoes be taking too good of photos now
  • 1 0
 smartpotatoes?
  • 1 0
 The original fat daddy air can
  • 1 0
 at least they're testing it on a strut bike, so props there.
  • 1 0
 Erlkönig
  • 1 0
 SuperDuperDeluxe?
  • 1 1
 Air shocks are cool!
Below threshold threads are hidden





