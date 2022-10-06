Spotted: A New XC Bike From Commencal

Amaury Pierron has shared what looks to be a new short travel bike from Commencal called the Tempo.
The race season isn't over for Amaury Pierron just yet, as he will be trying out some XC racing this weekend on what appears to be a fresh bike from Commencal. We have seen Cecile Ravanel running a short travel Commencal for some time, but the new bike spotted here looks far closer to production and even is badged with the name 'Tempo.'
The bike seen in Amaury's social media post looks to use a similar suspension setup to the new Commencal prototype enduro bike
that uses a short-link four-bar layout with a rigid rear triangle is connected to the mainframe via two short links. The front triangle looks very different from Commencal's current range of bikes with slimmer-looking tubes that most likely save some weight. Unfortunately it also looks like the rear brake line and dropper housing are routed through the headset, a trend that seems to be catching on for some unknown reason. Fingers crossed that changes for the production model.
Commencal has taken a pretty strong stance against carbon fiber bikes in the past, so it's not surprising to see that this bike is constructed from aluminum. Given that modern XC bikes are normally made from carbon it will be interesting to see how light Commencal are able to make an alloy frame, and if it could be competitive at World Cups against other non-metal race bikes.
We have reached out to Commencal for comment and will update this if we hear back.
Bike companies: No one likes that shit. Not even Pinkbike, who has a tendency to make excuses to try to defend stupid 'new standards' that don't need to exist.
“Use my PITA headsets or say goodbye to your family... slowly”
Cons: its harder to service, heavier because you need a huge head tube, more to go wrong
Pros: literally nothing.
To be clear I was not defending it just truly curious why it always gets so much hate.
Back in the days the cable guides on bikes were for interrupted outer cables. There were more than a few aftermarket solutions to allow people to clamp their continuous outer cables (or brake hoses) to these existing guides. You could consider the fact that these guides through the headset are getting more common a good thing, if you really try hard. The more there are, the sooner there will be some aftermarket solution available for all those poor sods who succumbed to such a frame.
- so far those upper cups are not sealed, so more water/humidity can purge into the frame.
- requires more spacers under the stem.
- cables have more excessively smaller diameter bows. This may not affect performance with hydraulic cables, but can do with conventional steel-cables for shifter and dropper-posts.
- can cause more excessive cable-rub with the steerertube.
- not service-friendly at all. This, along with the cable-rub, is a deal-breaker for almost everyone.
This stuff is for sure not "consumer-driven", but just cost-effective for manufactors.
I would rather risk voiding warranty than have to warranty or replace a crappy headset every 6 months.
Just let me zip tie it to my frame myself, its not that hard.
If the weight isn’t too high this looks like a winner.
