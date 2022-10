Spotted: A New XC Bike From Commencal

Amaury Pierron has shared what looks to be a new short travel bike from Commencal called the Tempo.The race season isn't over for Amaury Pierron just yet, as he will be trying out some XC racing this weekend on what appears to be a fresh bike from Commencal. We have seen Cecile Ravanel running a short travel Commencal for some time, but the new bike spotted here looks far closer to production and even is badged with the name 'Tempo.'The bike seen in Amaury's social media post looks to use a similar suspension setup to the new Commencal prototype enduro bike that uses a short-link four-bar layout with a rigid rear triangle is connected to the mainframe via two short links. The front triangle looks very different from Commencal's current range of bikes with slimmer-looking tubes that most likely save some weight. Unfortunately it also looks like the rear brake line and dropper housing are routed through the headset, a trend that seems to be catching on for some unknown reason. Fingers crossed that changes for the production model.Commencal has taken a pretty strong stance against carbon fiber bikes in the past, so it's not surprising to see that this bike is constructed from aluminum. Given that modern XC bikes are normally made from carbon it will be interesting to see how light Commencal are able to make an alloy frame, and if it could be competitive at World Cups against other non-metal race bikes.We have reached out to Commencal for comment and will update this if we hear back.