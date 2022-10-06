Spotted: A New XC Bike From Commencal

Oct 6, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Amaury Pierron has shared what looks to be a new short travel bike from Commencal called the Tempo.

The race season isn't over for Amaury Pierron just yet, as he will be trying out some XC racing this weekend on what appears to be a fresh bike from Commencal. We have seen Cecile Ravanel running a short travel Commencal for some time, but the new bike spotted here looks far closer to production and even is badged with the name 'Tempo.'


The bike seen in Amaury's social media post looks to use a similar suspension setup to the new Commencal prototype enduro bike that uses a short-link four-bar layout with a rigid rear triangle is connected to the mainframe via two short links. The front triangle looks very different from Commencal's current range of bikes with slimmer-looking tubes that most likely save some weight. Unfortunately it also looks like the rear brake line and dropper housing are routed through the headset, a trend that seems to be catching on for some unknown reason. Fingers crossed that changes for the production model.

Commencal has taken a pretty strong stance against carbon fiber bikes in the past, so it's not surprising to see that this bike is constructed from aluminum. Given that modern XC bikes are normally made from carbon it will be interesting to see how light Commencal are able to make an alloy frame, and if it could be competitive at World Cups against other non-metal race bikes.

We have reached out to Commencal for comment and will update this if we hear back.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Commencal


82 Comments

  • 120 6
 Any bike that routes cables through the headset for whatever god-awful reason is added to the do not buy list.

Bike companies: No one likes that shit. Not even Pinkbike, who has a tendency to make excuses to try to defend stupid 'new standards' that don't need to exist.
  • 25 4
 All bike companies, add 1 more to your list of will NEVER BUY YOUR BIKE if you are tone deaf enough to let one go to the design phase with cables through the headset. I mean it, you can go pound sand and quite frankly I hope you go broke because of it.
  • 13 0
 That Business Development Manager at Acros must be on cocaine and steroids! Or maybe part of the mafia?

“Use my PITA headsets or say goodbye to your family... slowly”
  • 7 0
 Yeah, I notice that part is cropped from the images here, probably to avoid backlash of comments like this. Wholeheartedly agree, keep cables out of headsets!
  • 4 0
 Even bike shops hate. Servicing them is a pita
  • 8 11
 I’ll forgive that before a pressfit bb.
  • 10 0
 Commencal, do not release this bike until you drill some holes in the frame for cable routing. If you don't, I will, its just aluminum.
  • 6 0
 @usedbikestuff: Amen. That alone has kept me from buying a Commencal multiple times. I mean... The bikes are made of metal... Freaking cut some threads in it...
  • 3 1
 Can someone explain all the hate on the headset routing?
  • 7 0
 @wolftwenty1: ya,
Cons: its harder to service, heavier because you need a huge head tube, more to go wrong

Pros: literally nothing.
  • 1 2
 Never. Either new or second hand, so if someone doean't really care about the routing, think instead about resale value Wink
  • 7 0
 @wolftwenty1 & @willdavidson9595 the ONLY possible Pro to headset cable routing is 'maybe' a Time Trial bike where aerodynamic efficiency trumps almost everything else. That said ZERO reason it should be on ANY MTB
  • 11 0
 @wolftwenty1: Ever replace a headset bearing, or adjust your stem height with spacers? If you did, I bet it was easy and didn't require you to bleed your brakes or set your derailleur back up. Now imagine doing the same with this B/S.
  • 1 0
 @aenema: ahhh yea didnt think about that. Fair play...
  • 2 0
 @wolftwenty1: It doesn't really add anything of value. Looks are subjective. There are a few very, very weird contrarians that like headset cable routing for its looks and are all for it on MTBs. But for riders and mechanics in the real world that may need to work on their own bikes or customer bikes, it's an unwelcome nightmare.
  • 1 0
 All this internal route bs is just another way of making you go to your LBS and pay up. no offence to bike shops but its just the truth
  • 2 0
 @Almazing: Yea totally get it and didnt think about the bleed angle. I clean my headset a lot and the added complexity seems like a nightmare.

To be clear I was not defending it just truly curious why it always gets so much hate.
  • 2 0
 @willdavidson9595: vote with your wallet, don't buy crap you don't want just to fix it afterwards (probably voiding your warranty)
  • 1 2
 If the bike is otherwise fine, wouldn't it be acceptable to just zip tie the cables to the front triangle? I mean, if you really otherwise like the bike?

Back in the days the cable guides on bikes were for interrupted outer cables. There were more than a few aftermarket solutions to allow people to clamp their continuous outer cables (or brake hoses) to these existing guides. You could consider the fact that these guides through the headset are getting more common a good thing, if you really try hard. The more there are, the sooner there will be some aftermarket solution available for all those poor sods who succumbed to such a frame.
  • 2 0
 @wolftwenty1:
- so far those upper cups are not sealed, so more water/humidity can purge into the frame.
- requires more spacers under the stem.
- cables have more excessively smaller diameter bows. This may not affect performance with hydraulic cables, but can do with conventional steel-cables for shifter and dropper-posts.
- can cause more excessive cable-rub with the steerertube.
- not service-friendly at all. This, along with the cable-rub, is a deal-breaker for almost everyone.
This stuff is for sure not "consumer-driven", but just cost-effective for manufactors.
  • 1 0
 @aenema: good eye on that crop... smart/sketchy on the marketing department's part...
  • 2 0
 @vinay: Sure you can do that. Or you can buy the other myriad of competing bikes that have traditional cable routing. We're at peak MTB now. No single bike today is objectively better than its competitors, because geometry and rear suspension design has never been at such a high point in the history of MTB. I can buy any 2022 model year bike and be perfectly happy with its performance.
  • 1 0
 @f00bar: well other than the cable routing, it looks like a really good bike if they keep the weight down.

I would rather risk voiding warranty than have to warranty or replace a crappy headset every 6 months.
  • 35 0
 I can’t believe that Max would let a bike go to production with headset routing.
  • 26 0
 good looking bike... fuck... headset routing...
  • 4 0
 Dead serious, if I bought this bike, I would mill a slot for cables myself.
  • 7 0
 @willdavidson9595: I would just buy a different bike.
  • 18 0
 @willdavidson9595: If by 'Mill' you mean use a blunt 1/4'' drill bit in a burnt out 18v cordless drill then me too.
  • 1 0
 @nzandyb: lol. I actually work at a machining shop but ya, a 1/4 drill bit and a crappy drill works too.
  • 1 0
 @nzandyb: I see you’re a fellow man of culture. Don’t forget to use some drops of 10w-40 from a almost empty quart that you found laying underneath your shelves for cutting fluid.
  • 25 2
 Straighten out that damn top tube, drill holes in the frame for cables, and then we'll talk.
  • 1 0
 word!
  • 18 0
 Aesthetically never like a bike w/ a broken backbone (kink in the top tube). And yes, the headset is a non-starter....
  • 1 1
 so you pretty much never purchased MTB until like 2018 or something? Big Grin
  • 11 2
 external routing>internal routing>headset routing

Just let me zip tie it to my frame myself, its not that hard.
  • 11 0
 cable bosses on frames will be back, but as a new and groundbreaking innovation in three years.
  • 6 0
 @Rexuis-Twin: yeah but technically an innovation because cable boss geometry will be longer and slacker with more damping and rebound adjustment via wireless controls
  • 4 3
 every time I see people bitching about headset routing I think: "you a*sholes asked for internal frame and you got it"
  • 1 3
 Hard pass on external routing. I like the internal routing level we are at now.
  • 6 0
 Headset cable routing is akin to the 3D television craze of the early 2000s. Manufacturers all hopped on a bandwagon that the consumer never asked for. It took 10 years before the trend finally died. I hope cable routing takes the same (abeit faster) route.
  • 8 1
 Affordable(ish) aluminum XC bike?

If the weight isn’t too high this looks like a winner.
  • 2 2
 As usual it will come down to spec choices from the brand. getting an AL frame built up to sub 30 pounds is not that challenging, its just expensive.
  • 7 1
 @dpars63: it needs to be sub 25 to compete
  • 1 1
 No, it isn’t. Look at the headset routing. They added a single fatal flaw that makes every bike that has it a non-purchase
  • 1 0
 @gonzocycle: it needs to be sub 23 pounds to compete. Theres no way. The lightest Aluminum frames I've ever seen are Last Bike's aluminum offerings, which are about 6 and half pounds frame only.
  • 8 0
 It's gonna be tough to be in the XC market without a carbon frame.
  • 14 1
 If you dont think there are hoards of frugal xc riders out there ready to pounce on a bike that's both aluminum AND consumer-direct, idk what to tell you. See: high school racers and their parents
  • 5 0
 As someone who races XC, adding a few extra pounds is hardly on the top of my list of concerns, if the bike is nimble and climbs like a goat then it is near perfect
  • 6 0
 Its no Sir'velo, but looks cool
  • 6 0
 The headset routing must be cost saving, like pressfit bbs
  • 1 0
 I believe so, cheaper to buy some headset with holes in it than to design and manufacture a frame with more holes
  • 4 0
 Honestly what is the supposed selling feature of cable routing through headsets? I don't understand, is it some dumb idea from ebikes?
  • 3 0
 No, road bikes. Honestly it looks cool on road bikes, because all the cables and hoses run under the tape and into the stem and the front brake runs through the fork... But NONE of that is the case on an MTB, all the lines are still very visible.
  • 1 0
 Curious about running two Racing Ralphs rather than a Ralph and a Ray up front? Is there some flaw in the Ray I am not aware of? I mean other than both being somewhat sketchy, but they are XC tires, of course- not intended to compete with Minions or a MM.
  • 1 0
 Y'all are whiners. How many of you have even tried to service a bike with cables running through the headset? And how often are you doing this? If you're doing it more than a couple times a year then you're probably over complicating your service routine anyways. It looks fantastic.
  • 1 0
 I was wondering if commencal would come out with a true trail bike since the meta TR is pretty aggressive to be used for putzin' around easy trails. Glad to see they are working on it.
  • 2 0
 It's made of aluminum, so the good news is that commencal can change the cable routing in five minutes if enought people say that they hate it.
  • 1 0
 Seems like the first ones will be available before the end of the year (source : Max's comment on this post www.instagram.com/p/CjV12q4ruFV )
  • 1 0
 He looks pretty stoked in that post, living the dream.
  • 3 1
 Top tube looks like it's cracked from the factory, which can lead to shorter time to send it for warranty
  • 2 0
 I just wanna know how tf does commencal always finds the way to make aluminum bikes look cool as fuck!!
  • 2 0
 I was interested until I became aware of the cable routing. Mr. Commencal, please keep it simple and easy to work on.
  • 1 0
 "XC" is being used fairly loose here. Looks like a 140 Fox 34 up front there, which would only make sense to pair with a 120 to 130 rear.
  • 2 0
 yep. more a downcountry / trail rig than a true xc whippet
  • 2 0
 I was not seeing that coming
  • 2 0
 pass. I just want something serviceable.
  • 2 0
 Pierron going xc next year? Let’s start the rumors
  • 1 0
 Knowing commencal, their top spec team issue model will weigh in around 32 pounds.
  • 1 0
 I love it, but I'll also be adding it to my list of cool-coloured bikes that definitely don't go with fox orange
  • 8 6
 Cool. A 30+ lb XC bike!
  • 4 7
 Probably not, alloy adds less weight than you think it would. More like a 24lb XC bike likely.
  • 4 4
 @HB208: As pictured that bike is 29lbs absolute minimum.
  • 1 0
 @HB208: Pretty high spec everywhere but the frame material. Interesting choice, but not going to be cheap with this parts list. Begs the question- where would you save $1000, parts or frame material?
  • 2 0
 @plustiresaintdead: No way, I bet its sitting at 25 pounds. Light ENVE XC rims, XTR, etc. drop a ton of weight
  • 1 0
 @dcaf: I bet you save more than $1,000 on something like this
  • 1 0
 yup, 2200g+ aluminum frame, 34 130mm with grip 2 is heavy AF for XC, probably high 28# range with light XC group and wheels ready to ride.
  • 1 0
 @davidccoleman: That is almost surely a 34 stepcast.
  • 1 0
 @HB208: fit a grip 2 damper in a stepcast chassis and get back to me.
  • 1 0
 Guessing it wont be a flex pivot...
  • 1 0
 Looks a little bit like Foes Racing
  • 1 0
 Kinky looking bike





