Spotted: A New Yeti eMTB

An eagle-eyed reader has sent us a photo of what appears to be a Yeti eMTB from a recent dealer event.Until now, Yeti has been one of the holdout companies that didn't make an eMTB, but it now looks like the boutique USA brand is adding some watts. The bike looks close to production, with Yeti's standard Colorado flag decal, the Switch Infinity logo printed on the chainstay, and apparently multiple color options spotted.Although it has the Switch Infinity logo, it doesn't appear to have the system's typical main pivot that slides up and down on two Kashima rods, changing direction as the bike moves through its travel. Instead, it appears to use a six-bar linkage system and has a vertical, rather than a horizontal shock orientation. This isn't surprising, since the space normally occupied by the Kashima rods is full of what we assume is a Shimano EP8 motor.The bike has what looks like a Fox 38 up front and burly brakes and tires, so it will likely fall toward the aggressive end of Yeti's lineup. We're not sure if it has mixed wheels.Yeti declined to comment.