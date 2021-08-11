Spotted: A New Yeti eMTB

An eagle-eyed reader has sent us a photo of what appears to be a Yeti eMTB from a recent dealer event.
Until now, Yeti has been one of the holdout companies that didn't make an eMTB, but it now looks like the boutique USA brand is adding some watts. The bike looks close to production, with Yeti's standard Colorado flag decal, the Switch Infinity logo printed on the chainstay, and apparently multiple color options spotted.
Although it has the Switch Infinity logo, it doesn't appear to have the system's typical main pivot that slides up and down on two Kashima rods, changing direction as the bike moves through its travel. Instead, it appears to use a six-bar linkage system and has a vertical, rather than a horizontal shock orientation. This isn't surprising, since the space normally occupied by the Kashima rods is full of what we assume is a Shimano EP8 motor.
The bike has what looks like a Fox 38 up front and burly brakes and tires, so it will likely fall toward the aggressive end of Yeti's lineup. We're not sure if it has mixed wheels.
Yeti declined to comment.
Note: We believe this is a bike that some of our editors have had the chance to ride already, and you'll be able to read all the details when the embargo lifts. If you'd like to learn more about how we treat embargoed products that get spotted before they launch, click here.
100 Comments
AXS build 27k
And it sure seems like Switch Infinity is a kludgy ass-pain, at least if you read the Yeti forums. Seems you need to disassemble, grease, loctite, and precisely torque everything about every 5 rides.
As @bonfire says, its cool that Yeti is always thinking out of the box, but on an ebike I find it hard to justify anything complex. I'm not sure you need anything beyond a linkage driven single pivot. If you care about brake jack, then maybe a simple Horst link. Either of these could be combined with a high pivot+idler, but beyond that whats the point of extra complexity on an ebike?
The ol' SB150/SB130 work horses are definitely due for a refresh, no?
Perhaps this will allow for an initial rearward axle path, which then moves back forward later in travel to avoid pedal kickback and idler pulley systems.
Hi,
this publication is for the future eMtb, i’ve ordered it in may, it will be annunced in september, for an october delivery. What I know revolutionary suspension (discribe like this one by my source), 29″, 160mm, Shimano ep8 motor, 2 models 10k€ and 12k€. I dont know more. What is sure this suspension system make me impatitent to see it in real
XTR derailleur, deore shifter and cassette
Yeti: hold my water bottle
New and adjustable geometry, new Yamaha motor and electrics, sleek and integrated controls, mixed wheels, etc.
Not a peep on here.
But a photo of mostly a leg and a declined comment from the manufacturer is worthy of an article?
Two separate Trek shops were broken into over night, two nights in a row both about 1:45hrs from each other.
The first shop had 10 ebikes stolen - $60,000 worth
The second shop I believe was seven at around $50,000 - and it appears the same van was used.
Then three days later, a Specialized dealer was broken into and two S-Works turbo levos were taken.... THEY SMASHED THEIR WAY IN THROUGH THE ROOF, literally creating a massive new skylight for the shop.
A smash and grab was performed at a mates shop within that week, but they only got one ebike....
All these ebikes, no charges.
My brother in law is the manager of the Trek store that had ten taken. It's the third time in a year they've been broken into and had ebikes taken. The two other times, Trek have just written off the bikes.... but this time they are claiming insurance. $60k is a fair whack.
Surely shops shouldn't charge ALL the batteries.... perhaps charge one Medium as a demo.... perhaps get a safe and lock all of the removable batteries (kept uncharged) in them so they aren't even in the bikes on display. I'm aware not all batteries can be removed, but cmon.
...but the Note says you all already know the specs. spill the beans. we demand to know what is equipped on this motorcycle
Post a Comment