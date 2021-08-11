Spotted: A New Yeti eMTB

Aug 11, 2021
An eagle-eyed reader has sent us a photo of what appears to be a Yeti eMTB from a recent dealer event.

Until now, Yeti has been one of the holdout companies that didn't make an eMTB, but it now looks like the boutique USA brand is adding some watts. The bike looks close to production, with Yeti's standard Colorado flag decal, the Switch Infinity logo printed on the chainstay, and apparently multiple color options spotted.

Although it has the Switch Infinity logo, it doesn't appear to have the system's typical main pivot that slides up and down on two Kashima rods, changing direction as the bike moves through its travel. Instead, it appears to use a six-bar linkage system and has a vertical, rather than a horizontal shock orientation. This isn't surprising, since the space normally occupied by the Kashima rods is full of what we assume is a Shimano EP8 motor.

The bike has what looks like a Fox 38 up front and burly brakes and tires, so it will likely fall toward the aggressive end of Yeti's lineup. We're not sure if it has mixed wheels.

Yeti declined to comment.

Note: We believe this is a bike that some of our editors have had the chance to ride already, and you'll be able to read all the details when the embargo lifts. If you'd like to learn more about how we treat embargoed products that get spotted before they launch, click here.


100 Comments

  • 77 1
 The first Yet-E
  • 32 1
 Starts at 18k (nx group and ddeore brakes)
AXS build 27k
  • 14 1
 @RedBurn: frame only 12k
  • 1 0
 Its just another interpretation of Felt's equilink, like the new commencals. its a vpp and a horst link at the same time. Lifetime bearings warranty much ??
  • 41 6
 As much hate as Yeti gets. One thing I do appreciate about them, is their willingness to develop new linkages. Unlike the rest of the big brands, that just have picked their platform and sticking to it forever. Making the same looking bikes for eternity. Always look forward to new yeti launches as each generation tends to be something different and fresh. For better or for worse.
  • 4 4
 Its true. The vertical shock is Interesting for sure.
  • 6 5
 there are others besides Yeti such as Ibis, Santa Cruz, GT and Specialized
  • 5 11
flag Drew-O (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Didn't they mostly move away from the original Switch to avoid getting sued for it being too similar to DW?

And it sure seems like Switch Infinity is a kludgy ass-pain, at least if you read the Yeti forums. Seems you need to disassemble, grease, loctite, and precisely torque everything about every 5 rides.
  • 7 1
 @vhdh666: erm, ibis has used dw link on most of their bikes for at least 10 years, santa cruz has changed theirs once in 10 years, gt I'll give you and specialized has primarily used horst link for 30 years.
  • 3 1
 @KennyWatson: Looks similar to Felt's system?
  • 2 1
 @me2menow: Looks like a 5 bar system but of course they'll market it as an 8 bar system.
  • 2 1
 @vhdh666: revel
  • 2 6
flag Gale3371 (54 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Interesting you say hate since they're the fastest bikes on the circuit.
  • 2 1
 @bogey: 6 bar, like the new supreme. Another gimmicky suspension design but this one will fit around a motor whereas switch infinity probably got cramped. I’m sure it works well though
  • 1 0
 @kleinblake: correct, 6 bar, excuse the typo!
  • 2 1
 @me2menow: Its like a reverse felt- the movement of the upper link controls the bottom link via an independent bar, yes, but its pushing instead of being under tension.

As @bonfire says, its cool that Yeti is always thinking out of the box, but on an ebike I find it hard to justify anything complex. I'm not sure you need anything beyond a linkage driven single pivot. If you care about brake jack, then maybe a simple Horst link. Either of these could be combined with a high pivot+idler, but beyond that whats the point of extra complexity on an ebike?
  • 2 0
 @kleinblake: the gimmick seems to be working as far as the Supreme winning races goes…
  • 1 0
 I wonder if they are trying to copy Brain's Missing Link set up.
  • 1 0
 @Drew-O: not even close. Owned many yeti’s with the switch and clean it as your suspension and service it about 6 months. No issues ever
  • 23 0
 I care much less about the motor, and way more about what appears to be a complete redesign of Yeti's suspension platform.

The ol' SB150/SB130 work horses are definitely due for a refresh, no?
  • 1 0
 Apparently a traditional four bar horst layout + a moving link that will alter the position of the seat stay main pivot. Looks like the pivot connecting the seat stay to the frame will change position (apparently up, and then back down) as the linkage moves through total travel.

Perhaps this will allow for an initial rearward axle path, which then moves back forward later in travel to avoid pedal kickback and idler pulley systems.
  • 1 0
 @KJP1230: looks like it is simillar to commencals dh proto but without idler, so more like felt's equilink.
  • 11 0
 @KJP1230 https://wheelbased.com/2021/06/11/vehicle-suspension-linkage-e-bike-gearbox-by-yeti/
  • 3 0
 @NorCalNomad: I got this comment the other day. No idea if it's true.

Hi,
this publication is for the future eMtb, i’ve ordered it in may, it will be annunced in september, for an october delivery. What I know revolutionary suspension (discribe like this one by my source), 29″, 160mm, Shimano ep8 motor, 2 models 10k€ and 12k€. I dont know more. What is sure this suspension system make me impatitent to see it in real
  • 2 0
 @WheelBased: Seems legit. Yeti has a history of releasing new suspension platforms and flagship models in the September timeframe. That is when they released the SB150/130, for example.
  • 19 1
 Pivot. I see your $13 000 bike and raise you... Your life's saving's! Ah Ah Ah!
  • 4 0
 YES! I am very excited to see the price tag on this. Might be in Heloc territory.
  • 2 0
 I'm sure it will be $1800 with full XTR
  • 4 1
 @bishopsmike: Full XTR*

XTR derailleur, deore shifter and cassette
  • 12 0
 Specialized: we got the most expensive eMTB on the planet
Yeti: hold my water bottle
  • 8 0
 @vemegen Holy my spare battery
  • 6 0
 @stikmanglaspell: Hold my cooler.
  • 9 0
 So it's been a week since Giant released the new Reign e+.
New and adjustable geometry, new Yamaha motor and electrics, sleek and integrated controls, mixed wheels, etc.

Not a peep on here.

But a photo of mostly a leg and a declined comment from the manufacturer is worthy of an article?
  • 5 3
 Its a Giant bro... Walmart released a couple bikes as well... they didn't make the headlines either.
  • 3 1
 @Baller7756: Giant makes nice bikes.
  • 1 0
 Cool. Didn't know it came out. Still looking for more lightweight eMTB options. Need more competition with the Levo SL and Orbea Rise.
  • 12 2
 They worked out that the unfit dentist demographic wasn’t being catered for
  • 8 0
 Man, folks in the Kashima mines were going to have to prep for layoffs now that Yeti doesn't have it in their linkage. Thankfully, jobs were saved by Kuat racks.
  • 7 0
 they should stop naming bikes after travel and start naming them after MSRP
  • 9 3
 I can't wait to watch Nate Hills following some dude who is flopping like a dying fish down some poor Front Range trail on this thing. Gross.
  • 5 6
 You do realize there is a filter option to remove emtb articles from your feed? It's alot easier to just ignore them then to take the time to bitch about something
  • 4 2
 Don't care about your e-bike hate, but those dudes do look like flopping fishes
  • 4 0
 The eBike theft from shops here in Melbourne has gone out of control in the last month.
Two separate Trek shops were broken into over night, two nights in a row both about 1:45hrs from each other.
The first shop had 10 ebikes stolen - $60,000 worth
The second shop I believe was seven at around $50,000 - and it appears the same van was used.

Then three days later, a Specialized dealer was broken into and two S-Works turbo levos were taken.... THEY SMASHED THEIR WAY IN THROUGH THE ROOF, literally creating a massive new skylight for the shop.

A smash and grab was performed at a mates shop within that week, but they only got one ebike....


All these ebikes, no charges.

My brother in law is the manager of the Trek store that had ten taken. It's the third time in a year they've been broken into and had ebikes taken. The two other times, Trek have just written off the bikes.... but this time they are claiming insurance. $60k is a fair whack.

Surely shops shouldn't charge ALL the batteries.... perhaps charge one Medium as a demo.... perhaps get a safe and lock all of the removable batteries (kept uncharged) in them so they aren't even in the bikes on display. I'm aware not all batteries can be removed, but cmon.
  • 2 0
 It would be cool to see some sort of digital security built into ebikes. Presumably, you could provide firmware/software updates to the motors + battery with wifi or bluetooth, and allow for these items to be noted in a system as stolen. Example: it's getting pretty tough to steal a modern vehicle. Way too much connectivity and geolocation to keep it from the authorities for long.
  • 1 0
 @KJP1230: Specialized tracks everything on their ebikes…. Not sure about gps though. Would be funny if they do though!
  • 1 0
 @KJP1230: That would be great. Then instead of owning the bike when you buy it, you could just pay a subscription. That way the manufacturer could charge you more it it wanted to, or unlock extra range for a fee, or decide that your bike gets bricked when it's time for you to upgrade.
  • 8 4
 This is what we believe to be this potential sighting of a new bike. except our editor's have already ridden it and can't tell you yet. I'm understanding this right?
  • 4 3
 Yep, the ole fake teaser. The review will be out tomorrow along with 200 MTB youtube channels posting it at the same time.
  • 16 0
 Kaz knows lots of things that I don't know. Including all the details on this bike! When a company discloses information to one of our editors, that editor is obligated to keep that information private until the embargo is lifted. Luckily, Yeti told me nothing so I'm free to do my job, which is write up what I know. (Which at this point is pretty limited -- see article above.)
  • 1 0
 @alicialeggett: awesome! Thank you for the clarification. I was curious about the process behind it.
  • 5 0
 Does it come with calves?
  • 3 0
 You can choose to upgrade to the Kalfshima coated ones.
  • 4 1
 This will cost at least 4 dental implant surgeries
  • 1 1
 That's got £10,000+ written all over it, maybe even £15,000
  • 2 1
 Has it got a marble for a back wheel? In this day and age or is apparently faster than a proper bike with the wheels matching in size all round!!
  • 3 0
 $20,000 CEO bikes here we come
  • 1 0
 The issue I see here is why buy a yeti if it’s not using the switch infinity suspension design? I mean I wouldn’t buy a E-Bike anyways though.
  • 1 0
 if uphill is assisted by a motor, why would e-mtbikes need expensive and weird suspensión systems like de switch infinity, VPP, DW link, etc?
  • 2 0
 Let’s get this party started!!!!
  • 2 0
 Swing arm warrant-E not included
  • 2 0
 Bro didn't get them calves from riding that bike exclusively
  • 2 0
 Yeah yeah, Wheelbased already showed us what it looks like...
  • 2 0
 god i hope they dont use that shit shimano ep8 like every other brand.
  • 1 0
 Looks like the prices of dental implants will ascend like being motor powered in coming months...
  • 1 0
 Starting at the low price of $19,999... 60 and 72 month loans available...
  • 1 0
 Here we are , another Yeti, that basically no one other than the Uber rich can afford. Or a dentist, pun intended.
  • 1 1
 looks just like a DW link with an extra bar connecting the rocker to the lower pivot.
  • 2 0
 There's a rear dropout link so it is a combination of DW & FSR but the extra link ties it together to control the axle path.
  • 2 0
 It’s called the Entist
  • 1 0
 Now this is what a spotted article should look like
  • 1 0
 Someone isn't being invited back to the next dealer event..
  • 1 0
 Should be reasonably priced. I shall have two, please.
  • 1 0
 I'm just here to witness the melt down.
  • 1 0
 Finally, the Specialized Turbo Levo will be (seem) affordable!
  • 1 0
 Came her for the comments. Surprised its not the first paywall.
  • 1 0
 Let the hate flow through you, Pinkbike comment section.
  • 1 0
 It’s here boys! Game changer! No compromise!
  • 1 0
 From Switch Infinity to Infinity Switch.
  • 5 5
 Should only cost $20k, what a deal! Oh, and first??
  • 5 0
 $20k, spec: performance/select level suspension, wtb st i30 wheels, shimano deore, and sh*t tons of marketing
  • 2 0
 That cheap? Sign me up!
  • 1 0
 nice
  • 1 0
 World-class camera work!
  • 2 2
 If it's not a high pivot it's essentially garbage.
  • 1 0
 wtfff!!!!
  • 1 1
 No matter what it costs still not allowed in Bend Oregon
  • 1 1
 Jared Graves has been riding this thing around Golden for weeks.
  • 9 0
 That’s just graves on a normal bike going graves speed.
  • 1 0
 One million dollars
  • 1 1
 The future is here to stay ●
  • 1 0
 Will we break 20k?
  • 1 0
 Ye-E-ti
  • 1 2
 Trying to cash in on the Dentists that have it all, except this...
  • 1 2
 for the small price of 6 root canals
  • 2 4
 Does not look like a session or any other real mtb...
  • 1 4
 Hardly a sneak peek. First ride tomorrow.
Below threshold threads are hidden

