Spotted: A RockShox Blackbox Shock on Trek's High Pivot DH Bike

Speculation and rumors have been ramping up about Trek's new DH bike. First spotted a few days ago
at Windrock Bike Park, we've received another photo of the bike that reveals a few more details.
The high pivot bike that we're seeing is most definitely an alloy frame, with welds clearly visible in places on both the front and rear triangles. While this may not be the final version, it sure looks polished.
Taking a closer look at the rocker pivot - there's a pinch bolt which is an interesting thing to see there. It likely just indicates the bearings are in the main frame rather than in the link, and the pivot axle is fixed by the bolt, but could it be something else? Additionally, there appears to be a mount under the top tube, possibly for telemetry, as there's not a ton of reason for a water bottle in that location on a DH race bike. In the original photo (below) it looks like both brake and shift routing go down the back of the seat-tube, so maybe that mounting hole is related to that.
On to the shock. There are a few things to note here. The BlackBox labeled shock is certainly a prototype as SRAM/RockShox use the Blackbox label on parts that are still in development but not quite yet available to the public. Potentially an evolution of the SuperDeluxe, the shock has a slightly different aesthetic. Most notably, the compression dial seems to be on the side now instead of the top.
We've reached out to RockShox for more information on the shock and will provide an update when we hear anything.
The mounts are definitely for bike-packing though. Who doesn't want to go bike-packing on a DH bike?
Edit — Perhaps it’s necessary because the chain line up to the top pulley means very little chain is in contact with the chainring and more prone to falling-off?
slapping a "dh" to super deluxe isn't the best idea i guess
It could be more versatile, an Enduro that can run a DC fork.
The frame looks very finished, as do the parts like to lower chain guard.
