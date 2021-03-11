Spotted: A RockShox Blackbox Shock on Trek's High Pivot DH Bike

Mar 11, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

Speculation and rumors have been ramping up about Trek's new DH bike. First spotted a few days ago at Windrock Bike Park, we've received another photo of the bike that reveals a few more details.

The high pivot bike that we're seeing is most definitely an alloy frame, with welds clearly visible in places on both the front and rear triangles. While this may not be the final version, it sure looks polished.

Taking a closer look at the rocker pivot - there's a pinch bolt which is an interesting thing to see there. It likely just indicates the bearings are in the main frame rather than in the link, and the pivot axle is fixed by the bolt, but could it be something else? Additionally, there appears to be a mount under the top tube, possibly for telemetry, as there's not a ton of reason for a water bottle in that location on a DH race bike. In the original photo (below) it looks like both brake and shift routing go down the back of the seat-tube, so maybe that mounting hole is related to that.

In this photo, we can see the bike ridden with a coil shock and what appears to be a cable close to where the holes in the top tube are.

On to the shock. There are a few things to note here. The BlackBox labeled shock is certainly a prototype as SRAM/RockShox use the Blackbox label on parts that are still in development but not quite yet available to the public. Potentially an evolution of the SuperDeluxe, the shock has a slightly different aesthetic. Most notably, the compression dial seems to be on the side now instead of the top.

We've reached out to RockShox for more information on the shock and will provide an update when we hear anything.

Regions in Article
Windrock Bike Park

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted DH Bikes Shocks Trek RockShox Trek Session


48 Comments

  • 50 0
 When are you gonna post the pic of the new AXS GX?
  • 90 1
 When NSMB says it's okay
  • 13 0
 $500 I heard.
  • 4 0
 Can't tell if you're joking, but I hope you're not. Is there a leak on this? Link anyone?
  • 5 0
 @KJP1230: There is a pic floating around. Its on Vital and a Norco FB page.
  • 8 0
 @KJP1230: I have a copy of the photo on my PB account. It was originally from a Norco Facebook group.
  • 4 0
 @boozed: lmao shhh, they might write an article about hurt feelings!
  • 32 0
 If the spy shot doesn’t have terrible lighting or a grainy mess of a photo, it must be at the worst angle ever.
  • 6 0
 I'm sure it would be really hard to get a good picture of a bike just lying on the ground in the dry leaves.
  • 21 0
 Hell Ya more spyshots!!!! Luv it! Keep it up guys- Haters suck it
  • 2 0
 I get way more excited than I should about seeing these
  • 15 0
 That idler and chainguide arrangement looks so neat. All tucked away nicely (probably a pain to keep clean though).

The mounts are definitely for bike-packing though. Who doesn't want to go bike-packing on a DH bike?
  • 18 0
 Can't believe I didn't think of shuttlepacking.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: definitely should be a thing.
  • 11 1
 Cant believe the measure GT is taking to disguise their new Fury and the new Fox Float X3
  • 6 0
 What is the benefit of that lower pulley attached to the bash-guard? I thought those weren’t necessary with clutch-based derailleurs?

Edit — Perhaps it’s necessary because the chain line up to the top pulley means very little chain is in contact with the chainring and more prone to falling-off?
  • 7 0
 Yep you nailed it with your edit. High pivot bikes have a lot less chain wrap on the chainring, so they sometimes use lower pulleys. This one looks pretty slick.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: There's also the much less talked about lower chain growth. The deraileur cage can only take up so much slack.
  • 6 1
 I happen to think a bottle on a DH bike makes sense. If you're doing park laps you still have to hydrate and sticking a water bottle down your pants is stupid. Let's be honest when you're stoked to do a bunch of laps or the lines are long you don't stop all that often to drink water.
  • 5 0
 Or they are releasing a dh specific shock?

slapping a "dh" to super deluxe isn't the best idea i guess
  • 10 0
 Rockshox Super DHux
  • 4 0
 New Super "Dub-luxe" with 54.99mm stroke length?? Sign me up!
  • 1 0
 This is the best comment I have seen in a while.
  • 3 0
 Tell me when they come out with Bicycle 2, we've been on the same generation for decades
  • 1 0
 Compression dial on the side of the shock instead of the top it a Huge benefit if you want to mount the shock upside down (like on a Norco Optic) as the dial is still easily accessible.
  • 1 0
 They are going to release a new DH shock in a 250x75mm but it will be a trunnion shock just to frustrate everyone wanting to change to something else.
  • 1 0
 Dial looks bigger and knurled like a HSC adjuster on a charger. Wonder if we’re finally getting a non digressive valved super deluxe with HSC instead of a useless lockout.
  • 2 1
 Why are we assuming it's a DH bike?

It could be more versatile, an Enduro that can run a DC fork.

The frame looks very finished, as do the parts like to lower chain guard.
  • 1 0
 That seat tube angle would not sell well for an enduro bike...
  • 2 0
 Pinch bolt on the link..? @mikekazimer @brianpark
  • 1 0
 Wonder if they’re developing some version of the Reaktiv system to compensate on more pedal-intensive tracks?
  • 1 0
 Companies copying other companies. It is starting to get incestual. Lol.
  • 2 0
 Ride on Time...
  • 1 0
 Some RockShox athletes are running a blackbox fork at the moment too
  • 1 0
 Smart to have the swing arm as a chain guide with the high pivot
  • 1 0
 But will it still break super easily?
  • 1 0
 Looks like a DPX2?
  • 1 1
 Oh no. It doesn't look like a Session.
  • 2 1
 Looks like a Shore ...
  • 1 0
 Loris + this bike = $$$
  • 10 10
 Full review tomorrow?
  • 9 3
 No.
  • 11 6
 @mikekazimer: Today?
  • 8 0
 @mikekazimer: judging by response speed, I’d bet you were just waiting for that very comment! Smile
  • 1 0
 @CircusMaximus: he had the whole reply typed out ready to copy paste
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



