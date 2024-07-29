Powered by Outside

Spotted: A Wireless Fox Electronic Dropper Post

Jul 29, 2024
by Matt Beer  
Fox Electronic Dropper

Whether you like it or not, premium components are shifting to wireless actuation and Fox looks to be the latest to enter the game. A keen eye caught this Kashima-coated dropper post with an electronic gubbin located above the seat collar - a different orientation for any motor components than RockShox's Reverb AXS.

Fox Electronic Dropper


On the handlebars, there's the expected wireless lever, but also two addition clamped components. A wireless pod on the inside of the brake clamp could be part of a system which pairs to an electronically synced RAD shock, which has been appearing on various racers bikes over the last two years.

It's possible that the shock's compression circuit could partially close, or completely lock out, based on the height of the post. This would allow the rider to control the threshold of the rear shock with more input than something like the RAD shock system, which relied on the pitch of the bike, measured by two more sensors placed on the front and rear axles.

The outer controller looks to have a bi-directional button. This could be an increase and decrease override selector to change the threshold of the shock independent of the seat post height.

Fox Electronic Dropper

We reached out to Fox for more information but they remained tight-lipped, sharing only the following statement.

bigquotesIn an effort to continually develop highly advanced suspension products, Fox constantly tests prototype components in the field under the world’s best racers. Some of these components – or parts of them – eventually make it into production, many of them do not. Testing in real-world environments is a critical part of how we determine what works best – not only for our professional athletes but ultimately for every rider who puts their trust in Fox products. This field-testing protocol is part of our proven and longstanding RAD (Racing Application Development) program. Fox


44 Comments
  • 54 0
 Is that a wireless Fox Transfer post or is it on house arrest?
  • 1 0
 I lol'ed
  • 2 0
 $999 I bet
  • 46 10
 This wireless fad is annoying as all hell imo
  • 9 4
 100% and creates so many future issues (profits)
  • 7 9
 Came here to say that. It is just as annoying (if not more) as replying to this comment in my smartphone. God I miss dial disc phones.
  • 4 9
flag fabsmf FL (34 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Ignore it and take interest in the many non wireless options. Also if it annoys you don't read and comment on the articles.
  • 1 0
 I don't have a wireless dropper (yet), but it's the one place I actually WANT wireless.

My current Reeb SST is all external cable routing, but hot damn the small section of cable that I have to run in the seat tube is a pain. So much of a pain that I delay dropper service for too long.

The second the wireless Revive is available I'm on board. It will be the first and only wireless item on my bike.
  • 1 0
 @mr-fabio: you know there exists such a thing as balance and not everything has to be taken to the extreme. Saying electronics belong in absolutely everything is foolish
  • 1 0
 So now we have electronic shifting, pedaling, dropper activation and suspension. I'm waiting for electronic brake, speed control and steering.
  • 8 0
 Battery placement seems kinda weird but weren't there a good few bikes that had rear wheels buzzing the battery of the AXS dropper when pushed down?
  • 5 0
 Yes, simply put it in front avoid this trouble.
  • 6 1
 I'm just holding out on Fox to release their wireless, batteryless, kashima coated handlebars. Should definitely improve my riding experience, making my bike slightly more aerodynamic as the wind slips over the kashima coating slightly easier.
  • 4 0
 "We reached out to Fox for more information but they remained tight-lipped". you should have asked their seals they would have spilled everything
  • 3 0
 Does that security block need to be removed by an employee before I walk out of the store with one?
  • 6 4
 So the wireless seatpost could be hacked from the outside??? Asking for a Friend...
  • 2 4
 Lol, imagine pushing your buddies seat post up on gnarly downhill section
  • 10 7
 It’s already got a warranty case open.
  • 2 0
 The Rockshox AXS Reverb v2 is putting the battery in the same location per a recently discovered patent filing.
  • 1 1
 ... and nobody likes that.
  • 1 0
 @mrti: Eh, I'm not worked up about it if it reduces the stack height per travel. I think as some other people have said that it would be nice if the battery was facing forward instead of back. I wonder if you could just do that somehow...
  • 5 2
 Well this is not what the people want
  • 5 0
 The people need kashima coated handlebars
  • 1 0
 @devinkalt: in 31,8 diameter, such as the one I still have on my hardtail. Bomb proof and elegant. What else?
  • 1 0
 Why would it face the spray from the back wheel instead of pointing forwards and being a little more protected? Some kind of neoprene sock accessory?
  • 1 0
 Unless it can be somehow paired with Shimano or SRAM controls, it seems like you’d be adding another control to your bars that takes up a lot of real estate.
  • 1 0
 elon fox neuralink....hold my beer
  • 1 0
 You have a dropper lever already, though. It would replace that one.
  • 2 0
 Well doesn't that look fox-e.
  • 2 0
 It's okay review is coming tomorrow.
  • 1 0
 This new post could be yours for the price of 3 PNW posts and no lifetime warranty!
  • 1 2
 Lower stack height > wireless in my mind, if they can reduce that stack in the production version (and can get close to OneUp/PNW price + ~$75ish for "wireless value") then this could be interesting.
  • 2 0
 Suspiciously high-quality spy shots Wink
  • 2 0
 Our spies have nice cameras. Smile
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Honestly, props to anyone bringing a camera to a bike park; they're far braver than I
  • 1 0
 Fox being tight lipped not to share answers on an open book test.
  • 1 0
 Rumor I heard is it's getting announced tomorrow.
  • 1 0
 Not a bad way to spend $10,000
  • 1 1
 Battery location is terrible, built in reduction of drop.
  • 1 0
 Dumb
  • 2 4
 Too many buttons
  • 3 5
 Why aren't the buttons coated in Kashima? what is this? a dropper remote for the poors?
