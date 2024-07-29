Spotted: A Wireless Fox Electronic Dropper Post

Whether you like it or not, premium components are shifting to wireless actuation and Fox looks to be the latest to enter the game. A keen eye caught this Kashima-coated dropper post with an electronic gubbin located above the seat collar - a different orientation for any motor components than RockShox's Reverb AXS.
On the handlebars, there's the expected wireless lever, but also two addition clamped components. A wireless pod on the inside of the brake clamp could be part of a system which pairs to an electronically synced RAD
shock, which has been appearing on various racers bikes over the last two years.
It's possible that the shock's compression circuit could partially close, or completely lock out, based on the height of the post. This would allow the rider to control the threshold of the rear shock with more input than something like the RAD shock system, which relied on the pitch of the bike, measured by two more sensors placed on the front and rear axles.
The outer controller looks to have a bi-directional button. This could be an increase and decrease override selector to change the threshold of the shock independent of the seat post height.
We reached out to Fox for more information but they remained tight-lipped, sharing only the following statement.
|In an effort to continually develop highly advanced suspension products, Fox constantly tests prototype components in the field under the world’s best racers. Some of these components – or parts of them – eventually make it into production, many of them do not. Testing in real-world environments is a critical part of how we determine what works best – not only for our professional athletes but ultimately for every rider who puts their trust in Fox products. This field-testing protocol is part of our proven and longstanding RAD (Racing Application Development) program.— Fox
My current Reeb SST is all external cable routing, but hot damn the small section of cable that I have to run in the seat tube is a pain. So much of a pain that I delay dropper service for too long.
The second the wireless Revive is available I'm on board. It will be the first and only wireless item on my bike.