Spotted: A Wireless Fox Electronic Dropper Post

In an effort to continually develop highly advanced suspension products, Fox constantly tests prototype components in the field under the world’s best racers. Some of these components – or parts of them – eventually make it into production, many of them do not. Testing in real-world environments is a critical part of how we determine what works best – not only for our professional athletes but ultimately for every rider who puts their trust in Fox products. This field-testing protocol is part of our proven and longstanding RAD (Racing Application Development) program.

— Fox