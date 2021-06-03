Spotted (Again): Mondraker's New Carbon Summum - NotARace IXS Test Cup Sessions

A looming new season means new kit aplenty and while the NotARace IXS Test Cup Sessions are a chance for some last-minute tinkering for the pros, they also give us the opportunity for some last minute prototype spotting. With the start of World Cup racing delayed, we've actually already seen a lot of the bikes here through various social media leaks and local race appearances, but now it's our chance to train our high-quality lenses on them so we can see them in better-than-potato quality.
First up is the new Mondraker Summum in carbon. Mondraker released the latest iteration of the Summum last year in aluminum only
, a slightly surprising move for a brand that had a reputation for producing one of the lightest downhill bikes going. Now, less than a year after that launch, the bike appears to be made of carbon once again.We first saw Thibault Laly riding this bike at the 4 Riders Bike Park race in Barcelona
in a video posted on his Instagram stories. That bike was blacked out and obscured but we can now see it in MS Mondraker race livery ready for the race season.
Firstly, it looks like we wrong about the head tube area. In our other post, we said it looked like the headtube-downtube junction was all one piece but we can see now it clearly keeps the brace from the aluminum model - the main difference in the front triangle shape now looks to be a new brace between the seat tube and the downtube. We can now also see that the rear triangle looks to be made from carbon and the rocker link looks to be one-piece instead of it previously having a hole in it. Does this hint at some geometry or kinematic changes too? We'll probably have to wait until the release of the bike to find out.
When we contacted Mondraker about the bike previously, they told us they had nothing to add only except that they were working on it. We have reached out again to see if they have any further comment now that the race season is closer.
1 Comment
Post a Comment