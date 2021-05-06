Spotted (Again): Santa Cruz's New XC Race Bike - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021

May 6, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
Santa Cruz XC bike 2022

The first World Cup XC race of the year is getting underway in Albstadt, Germany, and Santa Cruz has a brand new bike on hand for their racers. We first caught a glimpse of it last month, but now it's possible to take a closer look at the details of the new frame. Santa Cruz still aren't officially releasing the bike yet, so exact geometry figures, pricing, etc... will have to wait a little longer.

One thing's for sure - there's no dual-link, VPP suspension layout to be seen. Instead, the bike uses a single pivot design with flex stays, a move that makes it much easier to keep the frame weight down. There's also internal routing to run a remote lockout for the rear shock in order to gain any possible efficiency advantage on smoother sections of a race course. Given the current trends in the XC world, it's very likely this new bike has 100mm of travel front and rear.

Santa Cruz XC bike 2022

Chainguides used be big clunky things used only on DH and freeride bikes, but now that 1x driverains have taken over they're used in all disciplines, including the gram-conscious cross-country world. After all, a dropped chain is much more likely to wreck a race than the 35 gram weight penalty that a tiny guide like the chainstay-mounted one found on this bike incurs.

Other details that can be gleaned from these photos include a threaded bottom bracket, molded chainstay and downtube protection, and SRAM's Universal Derailleur hanger. Keep an eye out for the race results later this week to see how the bike performs during its World Cup debut.


Santa Cruz XC bike 2022
Santa Cruz XC bike 2022

Santa Cruz XC bike 2022


41 Comments

  • 31 2
 XC bikes these days are getting a fair amount of Ctrl C
  • 12 17
flag suspended-flesh (46 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Many of us are now Command C and V, but I hear you.
  • 10 1
 Your telling me you spotted SANTA again!!!!!!!!!!
  • 8 1
 Anyone know if this is a factory supported team? Those bikes look like they have an odd mix of parts.
  • 11 0
 It's the Santa Cruz / FSA pro team, which is how you end up with FSA cranks and chainrings paired with a SRAM derailleur and cassette.
  • 17 0
 Probably not, they couldn't even afford headset spacers.
  • 1 1
 @mikekazimer: Thanks.
  • 8 2
 Doesn't .... look like a session
  • 5 0
 Wait, it isn't taken by a potato OR Tonkatruck?
  • 6 1
 Looks like a bike
  • 1 1
 looks like an ebike,
with that massive downtube (and there isn't even a trunk/boot in it to make the volume usable)
and what is that port on the right side of the bottom of the downtube (for a front derailleur)?
  • 1 0
 Santa Cruz, welcome back to the lightweight XC game. I've been wondering if we'd see an update. I dig the Blur's looks but couldn't justify a purchase with the weight vs. money.
  • 1 0
 If the geometry doesn't suck or if they have a downcountry version I'll replace my 2021 epic evo with this. I still think santa cruz is missing a bike between the blur and the tallboy.
  • 2 0
 I wonder if they'll make a slack / longer travel version to go against the Epic EVO?
  • 3 0
 Its hip to be square!
  • 3 1
 Apparently VPP wasn't actually that great for XC
  • 2 0
 Sad looking empty front derailleur nipple....
  • 2 0
 That's the cable routing for the rear derailleur, but these have AXS.
  • 1 0
 I think that's routing for a rear mechanical derailleur. but I dont' see routing in the rear triangle so, if you're not running AXS, I guess it's external from that point on? Hard to tell from photos though.
  • 1 0
 @shawnoen: In the first pic there is a small dimple below the chain guide that looks like a port and in the other pictures I see a port in the rear end of the chainstay protector.
  • 2 0
 Can I put a 160 mm fork on this?
  • 1 0
 Is this any different than their APP design?
  • 1 0
 Totally different than VPP... linkage driven single pivot possibly with a flex stay.
  • 1 0
 Yes... excited for this to officially drop.
  • 1 0
 The new SuperBlur
  • 1 0
 Official title prediction?
  • 3 4
 Rocky Mountain called.......
  • 10 0
 Yeti used a similar design over 10 years ago, lots of other companies did too before Rocky.
  • 1 2
 Looks flexy.
  • 2 0
 Most people riding this bike probably weigh less than you.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



