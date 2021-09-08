Spotted (Again): Yeti's eMTB at EWS-E Crans-Montana

Sep 8, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Last month, we wrote about Yeti's new eMTB after multiple readers spotted the bike out and about in Colorado. Now, it's being raced at the EWS-E in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, by Jared Graves, Jubal Davis, and Shawn Neer.

We were sent two new photos of the bike showing better angles. The photos confirm that the bike does use a Shimano EP8 motor and a six-bar suspension layout, with a short link that connects the chainstay to the frame, another link between the shock and seatstays, and then a long link that runs between the upper and lower link. It's reminiscent of the design that Commencal has been experimenting with on their DH bike this year, which Dan Roberts analyzed here.

Zooming in on the top tube reveals a 160e marking, more or less confirming that the bike will be a 160mm travel bike, in line with what most riders will be racing at the EWS-E race this weekend. That puts it right between the SB150, which Richie Rude and Yeti's other EWS racers ride, and the SB165, a 27.5" mini-DH machine that is intended more as a playful freeride rig than an enduro bike.

Jared Graves had a big crash a couple of weeks ago and injured his shoulder so he didn't start at the Loudenvielle EWS last week, but it looks like he'll be back on the race course at the end of this week on the new eMTB, though of course he hasn't officially announced that as the bike is still under embargo. Still, he's on the start list.

Shawn Neer and Jubal Davis are also on the start list, and although their Yeti-Fox Factory Team affiliation isn't included on the entry list, we can expect to see three Yeti eMTBs out on the course.

Note: Yes, some of our editors have had the chance to ride this bike and know more details about it. They have not been able to share those details with the rest of the team, as the review process for unreleased bikes relies strongly on trust. If you'd like to learn more about how we treat embargoed products that get spotted before they launch, click here.


Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Spotted Yeti Yeti 160e


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
91647 views
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
72038 views
Updated: Brendan Fairclough Airlifted from Lenzerheide World Cup with Severe Gash to Thigh
68809 views
What Does the Vietnam Covid Shutdown Mean for Carbon Bikes?
57892 views
Scott Releases 160mm Patron eMTB with an Integrated Shock
57132 views
Day 2 Randoms - Eurobike 2021
54680 views
Day 3 Randoms - Eurobike 2021
53898 views
Final Results from EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 1
47139 views

40 Comments

  • 39 0
 Oooo ooh fat yeti bam ba lam
  • 6 0
 She really gets me high bam-ba-lam (because with a motor greater elevation gain rides are possible, or so I've been told).
  • 4 0
 She's so rock steady bam-ba-lam.... (I was going to make a joke about the irony, given yeti's cracking reputation... but that's kinda a cheap shot.)
  • 2 0
 And she's always ready bam-ba-lam (if the battery has been charged, that is)
  • 25 4
 Man, the potato quality of the pics is so bad you can't even make out the cracks in the rear triangle
  • 13 0
 Who cares about the bike, check out that tent!
  • 8 2
 I mean, I get it, news is news, but we are literally getting an article on this exact bike in the group test. Its not really a, "Spotted again".
  • 8 1
 Let's play a guess the price game. $16k
  • 7 0
 $18.5k
  • 12 0
 I would say that's a reasonable guess, if you want the frame only...
  • 2 0
 @purplegorillaz: for the base
  • 2 0
 $17.3k
  • 1 0
 I heard "less than the pivot." So that'd theoretically put it somewhere around $11.5k with a nice build.
  • 3 0
 $1 dollar Bob
  • 1 0
 It is going to be at least as much as an S-works.
  • 9 4
 You thought the S works' price tag was steep... This bike will set a new standard for expensive
  • 4 0
 S works Enduro is about 1k higher than the T3 150, so your logic is flawed...
  • 3 1
 Never underestimate the big S
  • 1 0
 It'll be $10k and $12k for the turq, sources say
  • 6 0
 I mean, at this point does anyone still care?
  • 5 0
 Good to see Jared back on the bike !!
  • 6 1
 if you can't dope, e-dope! Sorry not sorry
  • 1 0
 I wonder if people in Colorado are going to be telling Yeti to go back to California with this ebike? After all it doesn't fit with Colorado mountain biking culture, at least according to one local I crossed paths with in Crested Butte this summer.
  • 3 0
 A good chunk of the trails outside the Denver area are eMTB legal. Including the ones right by Yeti’s HQ.

I wouldn’t take a Crested Butte local’s opinion as representative of the rest of the state.
  • 1 0
 If all your product is made over sea's can you even be a CO brand?
  • 1 0
 @bocomtb: so was the trail I was on. It was legal for motos too. Go figure
  • 1 0
 I keep seeing them on the Green Mountain trail network in Golden, CO. I think they are being used for lunch rides from the headquarters.
  • 2 0
 Looks like a Yeti with old man balls
  • 3 1
 A knock off of YT's new Capra color. Real original, Yeti
  • 1 0
 I would have thought Yeti would make a good looking e-mtb. There goes that idea.
  • 1 0
 Is it so heavy you gotta keep a hand on it in the bike stand to keep from falling over?
  • 2 0
 Beautiful paint job tho
  • 1 0
 Is that Fox's new 275mm dropper I see?
  • 3 2
 This explains the upsells at my last dentistry appointment.
  • 1 0
 F#ck the Yeti, I want a rundown on that huge tent and floor set-up.
  • 1 0
 Chunky
  • 2 2
 Two Yeti stories in a day back to back!
  • 1 0
 $10k slx/$12kXT
  • 1 0
 Field test coming soon.
  • 3 5
 Full review tomorrow!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009665
Mobile Version of Website