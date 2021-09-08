Spotted (Again): Yeti's eMTB at EWS-E Crans-Montana

Last month, we wrote about Yeti's new eMTB after multiple readers spotted the bike out and about in Colorado. Now, it's being raced at the EWS-E in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, by Jared Graves, Jubal Davis, and Shawn Neer.
We were sent two new photos of the bike showing better angles. The photos confirm that the bike does use a Shimano EP8 motor and a six-bar suspension layout, with a short link that connects the chainstay to the frame, another link between the shock and seatstays, and then a long link that runs between the upper and lower link. It's reminiscent of the design that Commencal has been experimenting with on their DH bike this year, which Dan Roberts analyzed here
.
Zooming in on the top tube reveals a 160e marking, more or less confirming that the bike will be a 160mm travel bike, in line with what most riders will be racing at the EWS-E race this weekend. That puts it right between the SB150, which Richie Rude and Yeti's other EWS racers ride, and the SB165, a 27.5" mini-DH machine that is intended more as a playful freeride rig than an enduro bike.
Jared Graves had a big crash a couple of weeks ago and injured his shoulder so he didn't start at the Loudenvielle EWS last week, but it looks like he'll be back on the race course at the end of this week on the new eMTB, though of course he hasn't officially announced that as the bike is still under embargo. Still, he's on the start list.
Shawn Neer and Jubal Davis are also on the start list, and although their Yeti-Fox Factory Team affiliation isn't included on the entry list, we can expect to see three Yeti eMTBs out on the course.
Note: Yes, some of our editors have had the chance to ride this bike and know more details about it. They have not been able to share those details with the rest of the team, as the review process for unreleased bikes relies strongly on trust. If you'd like to learn more about how we treat embargoed products that get spotted before they launch, click here.
40 Comments
I wouldn’t take a Crested Butte local’s opinion as representative of the rest of the state.
Post a Comment