Spotted: Amaury Pierron is Racing a Prototype Commencal DH Bike

Apr 12, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

It appears that Commencal may have a new DH ride in the works judging by Loic Bruni's Instagram story this weekend from Spain at the 4 Rider's Bike Park. The bike was well covered up but it appears that the rear end has undergone some major updating.

Comparing the current Supreme DH and the bike Pierron is riding, the stays and linkage are different with the new seatstays running straight. Most telling, there's also now a pivot on the chainstay. Now, at first thought, the axle placement screams Horst link but, it does appear to be more of a conventional chainline than a high-pivot so it could be a bike park bike of sorts like Commencal's Clash, rather than a high-pivot race bike. We have heard that there's still an idler pulley but, it's a bit different placement and lower than the Supreme's.

Our best guess at the moment? It's still a single high-pivot system but with a shock more in a tunnel through the seat tube and the chainstays are one of the links that goes to compress the shock. One more bit of noteworthiness, the chainstay length appears to be adjustable at the axle.

Commencal Supreme DH 29 - 27 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
Big differences between the current and prototype in the back end.

Another photo we found gives a better look at the chainstay style pivot and adjustable chainstay as Pierron is folding his rear tire over in a turn.

Photo credit: Instagram @pedrog_71



We've reached out to Commencal to see if they have any other details to share and we'll keep our eyes open and provide an update if and when more information emerges.

  • 59 0
 plot twist: blanket is covering up that its an e-bike
  • 43 0
 Plot twist: It's a high pivot hardtail
  • 8 0
 @kcy4130: and reverse mullet!
  • 4 0
 @learningcycles: and torsion bars!
  • 7 0
 @kcy4130: it's also got locking differentials...
  • 3 0
 Plot twist : the blanket is actually an aero fairing prototype!
  • 4 1
 Plot twist - floating bottle cage system
  • 3 0
 @jfcarrier: It's a sail. Whip the bike to a precise angle off jumps with a tail or cross wind and one can actually gain speed while air born.
  • 3 0
 @kcy4130: that manoeuvre will need some Super Tacking compound tyres...
  • 1 0
 Plot twist - Its got a transfer case under the blanket and its AWD
  • 38 3
 It will probably look like a Session
  • 23 1
 Maybe next time I'm out riding and my bike is feeling cold I will wrap it to see if I can get in a 'spotted' article.
  • 25 3
 This mask thing has gone way too far!
  • 16 0
 Hmmm interesting design. Does the blanket help with small bump compliance?
  • 20 0
 It really improves comfort. It's a comfort blanket
  • 9 0
 Its an aero sock, reduces drag.
  • 9 0
 It's an anti theft device.... It's a security blanket.
  • 11 0
 Nahh it's the new Lizardskin neoprene bike protection sleve for sloppy winter riding ;p
  • 3 0
 @JanB when you broke AF and can't afford ridewrap... This is a noice alternative...
  • 7 0
 That poor rear tire!
  • 1 0
 That's what I thought, looks like it's running at about 15psi...
  • 3 0
 @landscapeben: looks like it in a photo, but in reality he's hauling ass and hitting that turn hard af
  • 5 0
 How's it still gonna be a single pivot with the new pivot on the chainstays?
  • 1 0
 The main pivot could very well be on the seat stay. I am working on a bike like this, there are a couple renderings in my profile. Not claiming it is my idea, just can't think of any other bike with this setup right now...
  • 6 0
 Looks like a supercaliber
  • 1 0
 Looks like a GT (RTS)
  • 4 0
 Looks to me like he's testing a new DH bike packing bag. Probly has a tent, chair, and a bottle of whiskey and some jorts in there.
  • 1 0
 All he needs now is one of those front basket racks
  • 5 0
 Undercover MTB reporting at its finest.
  • 5 0
 Can't wait to watch this man go head-to-head with Bruni again!
  • 2 4
 Is that behind Reece Wink
  • 2 0
 Nice to see bike manufacturers go the automotive route and cover your damn product if you don't want people to see the details about it.
  • 4 0
 Guess its really an undercover projet...
  • 1 0
 Yall are off the mark. That thing is for big Aero gains , plus strong ground effect for extra grip. Next up is a big fast and furious spoiler on the rear axle.
Maybe turbofan wheels for brake cooling?
  • 3 0
 Maybe the old one started to look too much like a Session
  • 3 0
 The only thing I see is Amaury Pierron putting a tire on the limit
  • 3 1
 So, it has chainstay pivot, but you still think it's a single pivot? Wtf?
  • 1 0
 It is if the main pivot acts on the seat stay and the chain stay drives the shock. Kind of like the split pivot Devinci Wilson but without the linkage being concentric to the axle.
  • 1 0
 Ever hear of the Devinci Wilson?
  • 2 0
 Photatoshop strikes again...
  • 3 1
 He's off of RockShox/SRAM?
  • 2 0
 He's testing new RockShox Super Deluxe Coil, and don't want Fox to see this)
  • 2 1
 I think his Instagram might be a clue to the answer to that question Wink

Just guessing.
  • 1 0
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFZ0wl8I98c
  • 1 0
 i wouldnt be surprised if they doing the a-la-mondraker style suspension again, with the FSR rear pivots
  • 2 0
 Big Balls Carrier System.
  • 2 0
 Tonka taking a vacation in Spain?
  • 1 0
 I'd absolutely love it if it turns out to just be the current Supreme but by covering it up they've got us all excited
  • 2 0
 the bikes just cold and needed a sweater
  • 1 0
 That's one way to keep your bike clean
  • 1 0
 The cover will be kept - it makes it more aerodynamic at higher speeds
  • 1 0
 Looks the same... with a black aero drape over it.
  • 2 0
 Please be a supreme sx
  • 1 0
 Just an ad for a new easy-frame protection foil ;p
  • 1 0
 That’s just there to keep the bike quiet
  • 1 0
 Hm kinda reminds me of the Zerode G2 tbh.
  • 2 0
 New Trek Y-Bike
  • 1 0
 Hopefully the photographer got a free pizza for his photographs!
  • 1 0
 ...they’re really keeping the -covers- over this one
  • 1 0
 Aero Gains?
  • 1 0
 Comemncal baggy bike Smile
  • 1 0
 its eLectric
  • 4 4
 full review tomorrow

