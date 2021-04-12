Spotted: Amaury Pierron is Racing a Prototype Commencal DH Bike

Big differences between the current and prototype in the back end.

Photo credit: Instagram @pedrog_71

It appears that Commencal may have a new DH ride in the works judging by Loic Bruni's Instagram story this weekend from Spain at the 4 Rider's Bike Park. The bike was well covered up but it appears that the rear end has undergone some major updating.Comparing the current Supreme DH and the bike Pierron is riding, the stays and linkage are different with the new seatstays running straight. Most telling, there's also now a pivot on the chainstay. Now, at first thought, the axle placement screams Horst link but, it does appear to be more of a conventional chainline than a high-pivot so it could be a bike park bike of sorts like Commencal's Clash, rather than a high-pivot race bike. We have heard that there's still an idler pulley but, it's a bit different placement and lower than the Supreme's.Our best guess at the moment? It's still a single high-pivot system but with a shock more in a tunnel through the seat tube and the chainstays are one of the links that goes to compress the shock. One more bit of noteworthiness, the chainstay length appears to be adjustable at the axle.Another photo we found gives a better look at the chainstay style pivot and adjustable chainstay as Pierron is folding his rear tire over in a turn.We've reached out to Commencal to see if they have any other details to share and we'll keep our eyes open and provide an update if and when more information emerges.