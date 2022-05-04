Spotted: An Updated Canyon Lux XC Race Bike

It has been just over six months since the Canyon Lux was given a new downcountry front triangle option
, but it now looks like the base race bike is set for a full overhaul.
We first noticed the prototype bike under Andreas Seewald
, the 2021 UCI MTB Marathon World Champion, at the Riva Bike Festival last weekend, but looking further back it seems that Loana Lecomte was also riding on the prototype at the Petropolis World Cup in April.
New (left) vs current (right) for Loana Lecomte
The Lux has long been one of the top performing XC bikes under riders such as Pauline Ferrand Prevot
, Mathieu Van Der Poel
and Emily Batty
so, as you might expect, this new version looks to only be slightly tweaked as opposed to completely overhauled.
Looking at the front triangle, the most obvious change is that the head tube cable port has gone, which we expect means that cables are now routed through the headset instead, as on, for example, the Focus Jam
. It also looks like the top tube shock mount is a bit stouter than before, which indicates a tweaked kinematic and geometry.
The rear triangle also looks different. On the former Lux, the chainstays were asymmetrical with a dip in the non drive side, however, they look to run more parallel on this new model.
Other than that, you can probably expect the usual Daft Punk mix of lighter, better, faster, stronger, all of which are crucial in the world of elite racing. We also don't have any details on when this bike might be released, although Canyon tend to take their time testing frames under its pro athletes - for example, we first saw the new Sender
the best part of a year before it was officially released
.
We reached out to Canyon for more details and they couldn't give us any specifics at this time. We will try to get some better shots of the new frame at Albstadt this weekend.
3 Comments