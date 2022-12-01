Spotted: Another Full-Suspension Prototype From Chromag

Dec 1, 2022
by Matt Beer  

It's no secret that the hardtail diehards, Chromag Bikes, have been working on full-suspension bikes for some time now. This past summer over Crankworx, they were proudly displaying a sharp looking bike with a titanium front triangle dubbed, the Darco Ti. That version looked ready for production and judging by the build kit, would fit squarely into the "trail" category.

Expanding on their appetite for rear suspension, Chromag look to have a long-travel bike in the pipeline too. A keen-eyed skier from Whistler sent over what looks to be a burly enduro bike with dual 29" wheels and an EXT coil shock. We've seen a previous prototype that mimicked an up-scaled version of Chromag's youth bike, the Minor Threat, however, this recently spotted bike appears to be further refined.

The new proto on the left uses an alloy rear triangle. Both bikes use a Horst-link suspension design, however the yellow frame is much more refined.

The heavily machined, alloy rear triangle is the most obvious changes to the new prototype frame. Although the suspension design differs slightly from the previous enduro prototype we've seen, Chromag has stuck with a Horst-link design, noted by the pivot on the chainstay near the dropout. The new linkage looks much cleaner and simpler than before by using a one-piece rocker link and less hardware. Along that bottom portion of the rear triangle you can also see a sculpted chainstay protector which is tidier than the inner tube wrapped around the red-colored proto, suggesting that Chromag has opted for this design.

When we shared these photos with Chromag, they only offered a few hints by stating, "We aren’t ready to say anything about this bike in particular just yet. But we are very close to launching our first FS bike (within a couple of weeks). There is more than one bike in our program."

We'll be sure to share their new bike when it's ready to launch and add it to the review list.

63 Comments

  • 136 0
 All hail external routing and metal bikes. My credit card is ready and hopefully operators will be standing by.
  • 8 2
 I hope their full suspension frames have a better warranty than the one year on their hardtails. That would be deal breaker for me.
  • 2 2
 That are also heavy! 38lbs or bust.
  • 5 2
 @dungeonbeast: and no bullshit press in BB
  • 20 1
 You can't kill the metal The metal will live on Carbonfiber tried to kill the metal But they failed, as they were smite to the ground
  • 5 0
 @crazy-canuck:
Headset cable routing tried to destroy the metal.
But it was smites by the wonder of external routing.
  • 2 0
 @Dobba84: yeah I don’t know why they only have a couple frames with threaded BB while all the others are press fit. The minor threat is threaded so there is hope. My credit card will probably come out regardless…
  • 21 1
 No need for “spy shots” from the parking lot. You can drive 10 mins south to Chromag HQ and have a look for yourself. If you’re nice they might even tell you about all the cool new stuff coming out.
  • 5 0
 I know right? I mean, great job, keen eyed skier but everyone at Chromag have been beyond stoked to show off the bikes, prototypes and anything else you ask about
  • 8 2
 Press embargoes are commonplace in the industry.
  • 1 0
 @danfromme: can I buy one?
  • 2 1
 Serious, I’d give Pinkbike a week, no more than two weeks, before we see a first look at the real deal.

It’s always like this, sneak a bit out early, hint at future availability, then there comes the review.

The bigger question is availability to the pleebs.
  • 1 0
 that would be awesome
  • 1 1
 @sfarnum: that sucks you should be able to do proper spy reporting ....free press rulez
  • 12 0
 My local shop has had a Darco on the floor (owner's personal whip) for months. I ogle it every time I'm in there, just a clean, no-nonsense frame design. Looks like it's translated nicely to a longer travel platform.
  • 2 0
 Ti or steel?
  • 2 0
 @sfarnum: both I bet . Ti would be alot more money
  • 10 0
 Red frame pic tripped me out with the seat of other bike looking like the seatstay
  • 1 0
 kinda looks like a motorcycle-sidecar situation.
  • 5 0
 #lookslikeaFezzari
  • 3 0
 Rocky Mountain ETS-X
  • 7 0
 That Forester's kinda sweet in the back there.
  • 6 0
 Likely been parked there a while due to the engine spinning a bearing etc.
  • 2 0
 @jclnv: These things happen. At this point they'd better know what they're getting into.
  • 2 0
 I wanted a JDM Forester STI but end up with a cheap & mint JDM Subaru B4 RSK, not practical for mountain biking but so much fun on the Sea to sky. For spun bearings maintenance is key, regular oil changes and an oil pressure gauge help. I have an EJ208 with the twin-turbo and never had issue with it but the manual 5 speed is a POS i wish i had an S401 with the 6 speed. I love old forester, there is some sick one in BC.
  • 11 4
 Please not 29 only
  • 6 1
 I’ll hold out for the release of the full-sus Doctahawk (working title: “Doctashock”)
  • 7 1
 Nice to see it’s a proper 27.5 frt and back
  • 3 0
 Dude….when I first saw the top pic, I was thinking wtf did all the cables at the steerer come from? Only upon closer look I realised there’s a lamp post behind…… Cool bike nevertheless.
  • 4 0
 I guess they didn't like the yoke design... I would love insight to the development process
  • 4 0
 Yoke is crap.
  • 2 0
 @freeridejerk888:
Yup, they kill shocks
  • 1 0
 And yet they went with trunnion. Even though the frame in the picture has the space for an eyelet shock.
  • 4 0
 @Velocipedestrian: Trunnion is no problem if the manufacturer can keep tolerances acceptable and precise. I hope we can trust Chromag to do that.
  • 5 0
 Airdrop has entered the chat.
  • 1 1
 I have the same bike rack, and can guess at least one bike related measurement from just looking at how it sits in the rack.

I've got a Banshee Titan in size Large, with a wheelbase of ~1270mm. And for that bike, I also have to slide the rear wheel strap all the way back. I don't have a photo handy of mine to compare, but that Chromag might be a bit longer.

So maybe a size L, with ~1265-1285mm of wheelbase?
  • 2 0
 What if it's a small! Smile
  • 2 0
 It looks good until I spotted the large chain going from crankset to front wheel! Two wheel drive is the new head set routing!
  • 3 0
 full review tomorrow
  • 3 0
 not tomorrow from what i know but pretty soon. We have a few on order for our shop and it supposed to be December for the preview.....
  • 1 0
 I'm waiting for it!
  • 1 0
 Sweet bike lock holding that thing to the rack! They aren't playing around.
  • 3 0
 I noticed that too. But then I saw the lock was connected to the weakest part of the rack. The average thief can probably tear that section of the rack apart with their bare hands, and then deal with the beefy lock when they have more time.
  • 2 0
 @boopiejones: Fair point - you seem to know those racks. You know though, when it comes down to it, if a real theif wants it, it's theirs. I suppose the impressive look is mostly deterrence for amateurs.
  • 1 0
 Of course -when they make a Yellow frame you know they mean business?! It is like a green dress...........
  • 1 0
 So if Daggas are 200+ now, would it be cheaper to just buy a whole rig from them?
  • 1 0
 That is a sweet 80's Ford E camper van back there. I wonder how much dark brown wood and green shag carpeting is in it?
  • 1 0
 What about the arcturian????
  • 1 0
 RIP.
  • 1 0
 @Glenngineer:
  • 1 0
 @Glenngineer: bummer, may the shred gods bless the arcturian
  • 1 1
 I think it's about time Chromag and Cove just get on with it and make the love child all of us want.
  • 1 0
 A Gen 2 Kona Process & a Gen 1?
  • 1 0
 Good gravy, that head angle looks comparable to the Grim Donut.
  • 1 0
 Linkage looks similar to the Airdrop frame linkage
  • 1 0
 Wonder if I can fit an angle set to slacken it out a bit
  • 1 0
 Can`t wait for the next overpriced boutique
  • 1 0
 Like a Nicolai Saturn 16!
  • 1 0
 Sexy!
  • 1 0
 nice bike!
Below threshold threads are hidden





