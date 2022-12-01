Spotted: Another Full-Suspension Prototype From Chromag

The new proto on the left uses an alloy rear triangle. Both bikes use a Horst-link suspension design, however the yellow frame is much more refined.

It's no secret that the hardtail diehards, Chromag Bikes, have been working on full-suspension bikes for some time now. This past summer over Crankworx, they were proudly displaying a sharp looking bike with a titanium front triangle dubbed, the Darco Ti . That version looked ready for production and judging by the build kit, would fit squarely into the "trail" category.Expanding on their appetite for rear suspension, Chromag look to have a long-travel bike in the pipeline too. A keen-eyed skier from Whistler sent over what looks to be a burly enduro bike with dual 29" wheels and an EXT coil shock. We've seen a previous prototype that mimicked an up-scaled version of Chromag's youth bike, the Minor Threat, however, this recently spotted bike appears to be further refined.The heavily machined, alloy rear triangle is the most obvious changes to the new prototype frame. Although the suspension design differs slightly from the previous enduro prototype we've seen, Chromag has stuck with a Horst-link design, noted by the pivot on the chainstay near the dropout. The new linkage looks much cleaner and simpler than before by using a one-piece rocker link and less hardware. Along that bottom portion of the rear triangle you can also see a sculpted chainstay protector which is tidier than the inner tube wrapped around the red-colored proto, suggesting that Chromag has opted for this design.When we shared these photos with Chromag, they only offered a few hints by stating, "We aren’t ready to say anything about this bike in particular just yet. But we are very close to launching our first FS bike (within a couple of weeks). There is more than one bike in our program."We'll be sure to share their new bike when it's ready to launch and add it to the review list.