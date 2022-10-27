Spotted: A New High Pivot 6-Bar Intense Prototype DH Bike

Oct 27, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Jeff Steber has shared some shots on social media of some off-season prototype testing at Windorck that reveal another new DH bike.

Whereas the previous prototype ridden by the Intense team this season had a high pivot, four-bar design, with a massive rocker link driving the shock and a recess in the downtube, this looks completely different. Gone is the downtube recess and the massive rocker link but looking at the chainline it appears that it will still feature an idler.

When we interviewed Jeff Steber about the other prototype earlier this year he did hint that he had another design in mind that could switch the four-bar design for something with a "more complicated six-bar design."

The prototype ridden by the Intense team this year.

The prototype being ridden by the team this week.

After seeing Jeff's post we reached out for more details and he sent us this: "This week we spent four days at Windrock pike park in Tennessee testing the new prototype with Intense Factory Racing (IFR) teammates Aaron Gwin and Dakotah Norton. This two-year development project started at the end of the 2021 World Cup season with extensive benchmark testing done and a decision to produce 2 prototypes for IFR and one would become the next generation Intense M279.

"The first prototype HP4 (high pivot 4 bar) was designed and built first as it was a simple design and would get us up and running quickly, the bike was raced and evolved through the 2022 race season with progressively improving results from IFR racers. The HP6 (High Pivot 6bar) prototype was designed and evolved behind the scenes with learnings from the HP4 incorporated. This project from day one has taken a learn it all approach vs a know it all approach and yes we learned quite a few things along the way.


"The test camp started with AG and DAK doing warm-up laps on the HP4 followed by first runs on 2 of the first HP6 bikes that I fabricated for back-to-back comparisons, suspension tuning including different link options to achieve different kinematic profiles. Our Ride Dynamics and Suspension engineer Devon Sullivan was doing laps on a full 29” wheeled version. Needless to say at the end of the test camp we retired the HP4, it served us well on this journey."

Intense HP6

by edspratt
Views: 1,096    Faves: 0    Comments: 0

First run reaction from Aaron Gwin and Dakotah Norton.

It sounds like the previous four-bar prototype will no longer be raced by the team with the focus switching to this new design. We don't have any more details on the full setup just yet, but we will most likely hear more as the off-season testing progresses and we get closer to the 2023 race season.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted DH Bikes Intense Intense Prototype


21 Comments

  • 47 0
 Don't let the paint team get their hands on it...leave it raw.
  • 45 0
 Please sell aluminum bikes again
  • 2 0
 I wouldn’t get your hopes up. Quality control is too tedious and to make a good quality, in the end, it would cost us about as much as a carbon bike. As awesome as aluminum bikes would be I don’t think they are in the near future.
  • 8 0
 Ah yes, the classic stage of intense bike development when I can bear to look at it without a welding mask on.
  • 6 0
 Intense gets a lot of bad comment the last 10 years or so, but it akes me happy to hear Jeff is still personally involved in this. Now give us back the aluminium welded caisson dream machines.
  • 5 0
 I don’t think it was “needless to say” that the HP4 was retired. I think that was a pertinent detail that would occur to most readers.
  • 2 0
 "I don't want to wait 9 months for racing" Welllll the rest of us might not have to wait at all! www.slashfilm.com/1070400/warner-bros-discovery-to-axe-2-billion-worth-of-movies-and-shows-as-part-of-brutal-cost-saving-efforts
  • 1 0
 Just wanting to say, that I appreciated the "almost, but not quite" Cool Runnings reference Dakotah.

That is all.

Or, almost.

Looking forward to another season watching Aaron and Dakotah together. It seemed like they were really starting to find their groove towards the end of the season, and curious to see how it evolves.
  • 3 0
 Does anyone just not have the ability to wrap their head around six bar?
  • 1 0
 Six bar sexiness. With the minutia that the pros can feel it makes sense that they would like the consistency of a six bar
  • 2 0
 Uzzis are awesome!!
  • 1 0
 I mean, you can see the entire bike at :37 in that video
  • 2 0
 Intense Jedi
  • 1 0
 ANOTHER Intense prototype..
  • 1 0
 its a prototype of a prototype
  • 1 0
 They should have jumped straight to an 8 bar
  • 1 0
 So many bars!
  • 3 6
 Meanwhile looks like Specialized going back to a simpler design. Sounds like they want to do something complex just for the sake of it.
Below threshold threads are hidden





