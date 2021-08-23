Spotted: Prototype Antidote Darkmatter 29er Downhill Bike

Aug 23, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Antidote's Darkmatter is one of the most distinctive and, let's face it, best-looking downhill bikes on the market right now. First revealed in 2016, the bike was an early forerunner in the resurgence in high pivot designs and it's also pretty unique thanks to its carbon fiber reinforced with Kevlar and Vectran construction.

One eagle-eyed Pinkbike reader has sent us over some social media posts of an updated version of the bike that looks as good as ever but it also appears to have undergone some tech updates as well.

The biggest change appears to be the move to 29-inch wheels. The previous Darkmatter frame ran 27.5" wheels only, a wheelsize combination that has lost its place in the world of downhill racing, but this new bike is currently set up to run 29" wheels front and rear. We understand that a mullet version will also be available when the bike launches.

The only driveside shot we have of the new frame shows that the idler remains.

At the heart of the bike the coil-optimized 'Noster Kinetics' high pivot linkage looks to be similar to the current version of the bike to us, but we don't doubt some kinematic tinkering has taken place to bring the bike up to date. The frame around the linkage has changed, however, and a strut now sits above the shock between the down tube and the seat tube to increase the stiffness of the bike. Antidote also said that the frame is an "entirely new construction" that has been designed from scratch and is said to be lighter, stiffer and stronger than the current frame.

The seat brace now also features a cut-out section similar to the Polish brand's Carbonjack enduro bike. This design feature is set to be carried on through the whole Antidote range in the future.

The current Darkmatter frame (left) vs the new prototype (right).

Information on geometry, sizing or pricing are not yet available but we've been told by Antidote that the full details will be available at the end of September or the beginning of October.

 OMFG that’s f*cking love at first sight!!! I haven’t fell in love so bad since I first saw the Evil Undead!! I mean mY bEAuTiFuL wIfE
 I love it, but I don't... it's an absolutely stunning bike! But it almost seems over the top. Might be like the first time I tried Kombucha. First sip "WTF is this shit" second sip" okay, maybe it's not terrible", third sip "I want more!!".
 @pinkbike... Can you do a test of a couple of full 27.5 bikes, but just throw on a 29er fork and front wheel and tell us honestly how it handles? So for example the old dark matter frame with a 29er thrown on the front mullet set up vs this current bike.
 cannot tell but does the carbon weave still show through the clear coat or does the bike in the spy shot have a black paint ? Loooove the carbon/clear coat look on the 27.5 revealed in 2016. Hopefully they kept that.
 Not sure what to comment, but the bike doesn't have water bottle mounts.
 not sure where everyone falls on this but I think that can be excused for a pure DH bike
 @SATN-XC: no
 @ibishreddin: fair enough...but don't most frames built specifically for duel crown forks not have bottle mounts? I thought that was kind of a thing. I say this as someone who has never owned a DH bike with a DCF
 That bike is the antidote to the enduro plague
 Should come standard with any Lamborghini Aventador.
 Sizing was the only thing that held me back from getting the current dark matter. Hopefully this will be a much better fit for me.
 The previous Darkmatter frame ran 27.5" wheels only, a wheelsize that has lost its place in the world of downhill racing - hello to new and improved PB M/F!
 That thing looks mean! That is, until you notice the VW bug style front fender Smile
 Why is the shock on sideways
 It's sideways because it's easier to deal with the piggyback to make any shock fit the frame. On the sides you have empty space, top and bottom sot so much space to have the piggyback not hitting the frame
 Kinda seems like the new jekyll except the shock isn’t covered by n the downtube
 We're going to build a sick looking bike, then fuck it up by putting a mudguard on for the photo shoot.
 Does anyone else read these with “antidote quote by Swedish House mafia playing in their head?
 Be quiet about antidote,you’ll wake waki up.
 Would be a good thing.
 Looks more like the Idler is connected to another part of the rear frame doesnt it?
 Where do I put my water bottle?

