Spotted: Prototype Antidote Darkmatter 29er Downhill Bike

Antidote's Darkmatter is one of the most distinctive and, let's face it, best-looking downhill bikes on the market right now. First revealed in 2016
, the bike was an early forerunner in the resurgence in high pivot designs and it's also pretty unique thanks to its carbon fiber reinforced with Kevlar and Vectran construction.
One eagle-eyed Pinkbike reader has sent us over some social media posts of an updated version of the bike that looks as good as ever but it also appears to have undergone some tech updates as well.
The biggest change appears to be the move to 29-inch wheels. The previous Darkmatter frame ran 27.5" wheels only, a wheelsize combination that has lost its place in the world of downhill racing, but this new bike is currently set up to run 29" wheels front and rear. We understand that a mullet version will also be available when the bike launches.
At the heart of the bike the coil-optimized 'Noster Kinetics' high pivot linkage looks to be similar to the current version of the bike to us, but we don't doubt some kinematic tinkering has taken place to bring the bike up to date. The frame around the linkage has changed, however, and a strut now sits above the shock between the down tube and the seat tube to increase the stiffness of the bike. Antidote also said that the frame is an "entirely new construction" that has been designed from scratch and is said to be lighter, stiffer and stronger than the current frame.
The seat brace now also features a cut-out section similar to the Polish brand's Carbonjack enduro bike
. This design feature is set to be carried on through the whole Antidote range in the future.
The current Darkmatter frame (left) vs the new prototype (right).
Information on geometry, sizing or pricing are not yet available but we've been told by Antidote that the full details will be available at the end of September or the beginning of October.
