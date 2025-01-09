Powered by Outside

Spotted: Atherton Tease Downhill Bike with Gearbox

Jan 9, 2025
by Matt Beer  

Atherton Bikes hinted that they may be prototyping a downhill frame to house a gearbox, but here it is in action.

The design also uses a belt drive, most likely to hunt down that $100,000 prize purse put up by Gates. This goes along with my predictions for 2025 and Atherton may not be the last team we see adapt their downhill bike to carry a gearbox this year. There's also a tiny cable running from the bars to the headtube, indicating that it's most likely a Pinion SmartShift gearbox.

From the front-on shot, we can see that the bike uses a different suspension layout than the current AM.200 and could be a DW6 high-pivot, like the Pivot Phoenix. That estimate is based on the high angle of the chainstay, as well as the revised pivot at the dropout and the altered upper shock mount.

photo

We expect more details and photos of the bike to be released soon.

100 Comments
  • 1550
 Rachel coming out of retirement to get a W and $100k for the team?
  • 40
 I wish!
  • 962
 I’d love to see her continue to show up to the first race of the season, win a race, and re-retire every year. So badass.
  • 320
 Interestingly. On an Evie Richards Insta post (today) of her training at Redbull centre; Rachel is there right behind her.....
  • 91
 I have no inside info, but I could totally see it, she has a chance at 100k (which with her being part owner of the brand she'll probably get to keep a bigger chunk of it than other racers going for the prize) and Atherton racing gets to bank on her valuable uci points.
  • 40
 @Cabin: wouldn't read into that. Dan is as well. Still all app sorted redbull atheletes
  • 40
 She came out of retirement and won a world cup in 2023, sitting down for a lot of it, so I think that could happen.
  • 10
 @Cabin: was just going to say this
  • 60
 @Cabin: Rachel did say on IG that she was off to the Redbull Athlete Camp, and needed to see if she could remember how to be an athlete. Fingers crossed
  • 20
 No shade on Reese, but I think she'd be pretty hard to bet against for the first win on a belt if she got back into it.
  • 30
 @MorganBH: less competition then reese
  • 471
 I hope they make this kind of tech affordable and usable for the general public, and not just racers...seems to have quite a lot of upsides, especially for people who don't have a lot of tech experience and time to work on their bikes.
  • 263
 Zerode uses them on their trail bikes. They’re about $1200 from what I can see, and that seems comparable to a XO Transmission or XT drivetrain.

I think it’s more so waiting for manufacturers to build frames around the concept. Which I bet will be more expensive.
  • 380
 @dirtmakesmehappy: Where are you buying your parts that's charging you 1200 for an XT Groupset?
  • 101
 @eae903: Ah, good catch. Left the R off XTR. I have a full group in my Fanatik cart (no brakes).
  • 111
 Long term the pinion is going to work out a lot cheaper than an equivalent priced derailleur setup. Plus the hours of your life saved cleaning, oiling, adjusting, tuning, straightening a derailleur all disappears too.
  • 90
 @dirtmakesmehappy: I always wanted gearboxes priced like traditional drivetrain, but did not expect traditional drivetrain to get more expensive, rather gearboxes getting cheaper. The industry will always find a way to rip us off...
  • 21
 @lkubica: Margins do be like that.

I think the gearbox solutions cannot become cheaper without a stronger adoption in the industry. More volume means lower production costs at scale.

Whichever of the mainstream brands can adopt it first and push it as a conventional option will pave the way. I think this is too bold for someone like Specialized or Santa Cruz to do while they also try to recover from the past few years.
  • 43
 @astonmtb: I've been riding for about 27 years. Out of all of that time, I bet I probably have about 10 hours total of adjusting and tuning derailleurs.
  • 21
 @astonmtb: I have spent 2 hours of my life adjusting my AXS setup over the last three years. It's very quick.
  • 20
 @dirtmakesmehappy: Have a look at Viral Bikes. viral.bike I know that he’s working on a full SUS design. The hard tails are also stunning as is the gravel frame.
  • 4713
 about time. exposed drivetrains are like the iphone in the bike world...youcan only do so much minute incremental updates every year before people start to realize its time to move on
  • 1281
 username checks out.
  • 2112
 disagree, Cost & drag is a massive factor.
we will see continued improvement in solid mounted Rear derailleur's(transmission) for 10 years before we get close to gearbox stuff.
Pinion will mostly move to MGU as thats where the money is.
Comparing to phones isnt really a good example as all phones are like that now, not just iphone's
  • 297
 @HeatedRotor:

1. Drag/weight - meh
2. Cost - not really any different than current top of the line electronic groupsets, and way cheaper over time.
3. So much less maintenance.
4. so quiet.
5. so much traction
  • 711
flag KalkhoffKiller (Jan 9, 2025 at 12:02) (Below Threshold)
 @MorganBH: I don't see the problem with traditional drivetrains. Granted I'm not riding that much and mostly in cry conditions but I own ebikes and I don't really have issues. The biggest problem for me would be weight. A sealed gearbox will always be way heavier.
  • 110
 @KalkhoffKiller: But when riders are adding weight in this area on downhill bikes does that not just add to the potential benefits by moving the weight to where it's desired?
  • 197
 @MorganBH: Maintenance is easier when it works, it's a colossal pain when they don't (see Effigear saga). You can go into an average LBS and find parts to mix or match with your existing drivetrain components fairly easily and cheaply. If something in a gearbox breaks, you are going to end up requiring much more extensive disassembly and work than simply replacing a mech, cable, chain, etc. That's if you can get service locally at all and it doesn't have to go back to the manufacturer. Then what happens in 10 years when the gearbox internals are no longer made and/or mounting patterns change so you can't replace it, your bike is useless. Do we also all really want to put our fate in the hands of Pinion alone for drivetrains? That seems risky.

It doesn't help the frame has to be designed around it, meaning it's gonna take a big brand like Specialized/Trek/SC to really take it on before they see widespread adoption. Most of them aren't willing to adopt things that dramatically increase service requirements, which in the event of a huge warranty or service failure of a gearbox is exactly what's going to happen. It's too much risk for too little reward. They can also get good deals from SRAM when they couple all of the components together, something that would be harder when you eliminate them from the drivetrain.

I'll be downvoted for this but I don't see this ever being adopted to a wide extent. I think they are super cool and I'd love that to be different, but practically it's too complicated of a mechanism and too expensive to see widespread adoption, the business case is also really hard to justify also when you talk about doing it at scale. They'll continue to do well for smaller brands but I doubt we see widespread, larger scale adoption, because there are just too many drawbacks
  • 32
 @jkertz: I'd love a gear box on my commuter. But for all the reasons you've listed, they're a non-starter on fun bikes for me.
  • 70
 @KalkhoffKiller: I thought EMTB-ers liked the extra weight?
  • 20
 Huh, apparently today in 2007 is when Jobs introduced the iPhone.
  • 30
 @MorganBH: cost is an issue as it means a different frame design is needed for the top of the line model. Most brands will put a lower level group set on the same frame otherwise they wouldn't sell enough to make money. Gearboxes will stay niche unless someone can produce a budget model.
  • 150
 @jkertz: I've got a bike with a pinion p1.12 from 2016. The only thing I've done to it in the last four years since I got it used is change the oil, and replaced the drive ring, and replaced the shifter cables. Probably about 5k miles on it, on rough terrain in the PNW. I got used zerodes for my kids, one with a c1.9, and one with a c1.12 same story. At this point, I'm pretty convinced. I imagine at some point, I'll have to send one it to get it serviced, but the amount of money I've saved in chains, cassettes, derailleurs, and chain rings would buy at least one new gear box at this point.

Not to mention, I like the way they descend much better...
  • 41
 @MorganBH: Like I said in my post, I think they are very cool and they seem to work for a lot of folks, however the cases when they don't work - the labor and intensity of the repair is far more significant and there are examples that demonstrate this.

There are also a number of other issues that I listed that prevent them from being used at large scale that I listed. I'm not denying that when they work, they work well and require less maintenance, but when you consider selling them on the scale of most mainstream mtb brands - there are a lot of concerns there for riders, shops, and bike brands, numerous aside from even maintenance/warranty concerns.

I think on a smaller scale it's a great option, but it's not going to see widespread use or replace derailleurs. There are a lot of really good ideas and items that don't work when you scale them out, gearboxes on bikes are one of those things IMO.
  • 20
 @jkertz: Currently SRAM are making manufactures change their frame designs, well rear triangle to be precise, to run their "new standard" groupsets.
I agree, that i don't think that gearbox bikes will become a major thing. But just a thought, what is the likes of Pinion gearboxes and E-Bike gearboxes are the same shape and use the same mountings.
  • 30
 @pmhobson: Even the humble shimano nexus is a bomb on a commuter!
  • 11
 @Allen82: yes and no. The pinion mgu bikes are way too heavy. From personal experience weight becomes detrimental north of 20kg in most situations. A bike that is heavier than 25 kg rides like a pig in my opinion. Sure its ok blasting down in a straight line but that's about it and a bike thats 5kg lighter will be stable in this situation too but the overall handling will be miles better.

It depends on rider weight and technical/physical ability to move a bike around but I wouldn't recommend a 28 kg plus bike for an average rider on tight, twisty and natural singletrack.

Its simple:

Somwhere between 20 and 30 kg cycling stops and it feels more like handling a dirtbike. (think surron)
  • 30
 My next bike will have a gearbox 100%. They feel too good to ride.
  • 20
 @jkertz: funded by BIG Drive Chain....lol...jokin....calm down....
  • 30
 @Matzadd: yep its that derailleur cabal I'm telling you! PB is slowly bringing them to light.
  • 200
 That $100k would appeal to me too with the cost of running team this year.
  • 62
 I can’t imagine any brand is developing a brand new bike with a box just to try and win a measly (in the grand scheme of bike design and manufacturing) $100k.
  • 71
 Didn't Bernard Kerr state the running costs are well over 1 million for a year. 100k to the team doesnt mean much, its doing well at getting free publicity
  • 120
 @hayden19: it does remind you just how small the sport is. Everybody talking about $100k like they are dr evil.
  • 72
 Looks sick. Please educate the uninformed: so is this just so we don't have a rear mech dangling amidst rocks and can more easily shift under load; does a gearbox at all address the pedal kickback issue we see addressed by o-chains and e13's fancy hub?
  • 190
 The dangling mech is one of them reason but it also helps with unsprung mass. e.i. Suspension will work better if there’s less weight attached to the rear axle.
  • 99
 Not really, the position of pivots and chainring sizes determine the PK and AS. And if anything, gearboxes do not shift well under load (that's why there are clutches in cars).
  • 106
 Shift without pedalling (select Gears in the middle of a turn...)
Simetric lighter rear wheel
No o-chain needed
  • 71
 @lkubica: Sequential gearboxes (like used on motorcycles, racecars) are different from synchronized manual gearboxes like in cars. Motorcycles can shift without a clutch pretty easily by timing a very brief gearbox unload with the throttle. This is made super trivial with electronic quickshifters. I would hope that the latest versions of the Pinion gearbox with electric shifting should make this a nonissue.
  • 232
 @CaMKii: Are you suggesting the new Pinion shifting will give you a brief electric shock to prevent you from pedalling while it shifts? Sounds fun.
  • 40
 with the high pivots it reduces kickback, the pinion gearbox has a bit of play in engagement, you can pedal backwards without chainring moving. This removes whatever is left of kickback. I can't feel any on my g3. The smartshift electronic shifting is like flappy paddles in your car, and if connect a speed sensor can be run to auto select your gears too. Also the weight, having that weight at bb is an advantage. Race teams are adding kgs at bb to their dh bikes. I've got some lead we going to add to sons as my g3 has a planted feeling due to it.
  • 18
flag eevilmorty (Jan 9, 2025 at 12:32) (Below Threshold)
 @f*cktoryteam: rear wheel build would be symmetric only in a rim-brake configuration
  • 30
 @eevilmorty: I think they can make single speed disc hubs with symmetric flange spacing.

Doesn't really matter with modern rims and spokes though.
  • 10
 @Murder-One: Haha that's a fun mental image. In this case, I imagine they can simply time the shift actuator to happen when the gearbox is momentarily unloaded.

www.pinkbike.com/news/first-ride-pinion-e-drive-system.html
  • 24
 No, it changes nothing for kickback.
  • 73
 All the people that invested thousands of dollars into their soon to be outdated ugly ass derailleur bikes are feeling threatened and emotionally coping in the comments
  • 40
 @CaMKii: I've had a short ride on two bikes with the new smart shift. The shifting is amazing. And yes it does time the shifts to be in the deadspot with cranks at top/bottom of rotation. Still not entirely sold on the extra drag/vibration from the gearbox though.
  • 10
 @lkubica: I believe there was an article saying that it just couldn't shift under load because it required higher actuation forces and that the new electronic shifting works under load.
  • 10
 @Murder-One: The current pinion has a position (and torque?) sensors to shift when you're at the lowest torque. It works remarkably well.
  • 101
 Charlie’s getting that 100k let’s go!!
  • 31
 My money is on Reece Wilson
  • 20
 Ben2 disaronno fund for the year.
  • 90
 Something is missing. Andreas Kolb?
  • 161
 YT are you on about?
  • 81
 When you spend 100K making prototypes to win a 100K purse. Exposure if you win is worth a lot more I guess.
  • 30
 Though with their 3d printing and in house manufacturing the cost are probably more steam lined then must. Also they could bring the bike very quickly to market once happy with the design. Could be a made to order only model too, limited risk in the current industry downturn.
  • 84
 The idea of Atherton going after the bounty makes sense. They don't have to redesign a whole bike around it--like every other manufacturer--just design a new bottom bracket! And putting it into production after that is pretty trivial. I hope they succeed!
  • 103
 my next bike will be a gearbox 100%, may be even an e-bike with it.
  • 103
 If they win, they will Atherton of cash prize money
  • 70
 Unsprung Mass has left the chat... about time.
  • 50
 fantastic, I hope they do a pinion enduro bike too, its that or the upcoming pinion geomatron that have a good chance of being my next bike Smile
  • 60
 Zerode, Gamux, Intense, Atherton, Orbea ??
  • 73
 just go single speed
  • 61
 great for beach cruisers and BMX bikes
  • 52
 @bman33: And DH bikes Smile
  • 41
 @dirtmedication: non I've ridden. Gears are great because even DH trails/courses/tracks vary. If single speed cruising works for you on a DH...have fun
  • 53
 @bman33: After looking at your account I can understand why you would prefer gears, living in Bentonville and racing DH. I live in Virgin, UT area and single speed is perfect for my riding style just because the most pedaling I ever do is some strokes to get the right speed for a drop, etc. I run a 14 tooth cog, which is pretty hard and seems to be all I need. The local bike park is pretty steep, and I never find myself needing gears for anything flat. I should have specified, "And DH freeride bikes"
Cheers, and good luck with your racing
  • 50
 @dirtmedication: Exactly! live in Cedar City and ride down in Hurricane and SG all the time, it's rare that I need more than one gear, so I built up a Starling BLE FS SS and it's tjhe bomb for around here!
  • 20
 @sanchofula: Oh sick, I'm in Cedar as well. Glad to see another one of us in this cesspool.

lets ride sometime, haha
  • 20
 @dirtmedication: It is here. I lived in Colorado for 10 years before I moved here 4 years ago. My downhill bike has compact 7-speed SRAM. I get back to Colorado a good bit and a friend of mine has the dh bike at his house there
  • 20
 @dirtmedication: send me a PM, we’re heading to Hurricane tomorrow, it’s too damn cold up here this week!
  • 31
 I'm with you. If you're buying a DH bike for park laps, the reliability of single speed and always knowing your chain is in a good place can't be beaten. If it's not that steep then why are you on a DH bike anyway. If you are one of the few that are actually racing, then you're going to need gears. Actually 2 speed hub might be cool for DH so you have one gear for pedalling for features and an easy gear to cruise home.
  • 40
 We just need the MTB world's beardy contrarians to club together and put up a $100k prize for the first SS WCDH win.
  • 30
 @chakaping: Gwinn managed a zero speed victory a few years back Smile
  • 87
 For a downhill bike, a gearbox makes total sense, but for a bike that you pedal, not so much.
  • 96
 If you have weak, puny thighs.
  • 53
 @MorganBH: No, it adds a lot of resistance, I've been on a Pinion for three years.
  • 923
flag MorganBH FL (Jan 9, 2025 at 15:44) (Below Threshold)
 @sanchofula: I've been on one since 2018, and I don't notice it. But, I'm not a weakling.
  • 22
 For downhill *racers* though, pedaling is important. It's course dependent, but on some tracks all those little places you can fit in a few extra pedal strokes add up to significant chunk of time.
  • 30
 @tacopop: @tacopop: Gearboxes feel inefficient, but for those short, fairly high power bursts whether you lose 10 watts with a derailleur system, or 25 watts in a gearbox won't be critical. In a sprint most top guys are probably putting out 600W+, even at the end of a hard DH run. (Gearbox losses are mostly viscous losses and don't increase too much with power, so percentage loss is a bad metric).
I might even argue that the gearboxes ability to shift without pedaling could enable more effective pedal strokes.
  • 10
 It will come at a cost. I'd love an Atherton bike but the costs are just too much
  • 20
 Are they though? I see specialized, Santa Cruz, yeti etc all cost at least as much I'd not more, and they use normal frame tech. Get one on cycle scheme and it works out at an extremely good price.
  • 30
 Are they though? You buy a frame that is built to last essentially forever and is upgradable. I bought an AM170 at the start of the year and the base spec made the cost not far off similar mid range bikes (slash etc). The fact that you dont need to replace your bike every 3-5 years makes them pretty economical in my view.
  • 10
 @bombdabass: The frame might last forever, but will you still be able to buy parts for it? I have a Norco Sight in my cellar that's quite hard to buy spares for these days (2 X chainset, non-boost wheels etc) and an antique Boardman that is basically impossible to get parts for.
  • 10
 @korev: in the past sizes and standards changed a lot. Now a day's that slowed down a lot. Parts for a bike bought now will be available for an extremely long time
  • 20
 More efficient gearboxes with tighter tolerances is needed.
  • 20
 Full review tomorrow.
  • 10
 @dameathammer: these guys are on it.
  • 22
 chain driven gearbox over belt driven ANY day!
Below threshold threads are hidden







