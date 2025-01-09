Spotted: Atherton Tease Downhill Bike with Gearbox

Atherton Bikes hinted that they may be prototyping a downhill frame to house a gearbox, but here it is in action.
The design also uses a belt drive, most likely to hunt down that $100,000 prize purse put up by Gates. This goes along with my predictions for 2025
and Atherton may not be the last team we see adapt their downhill bike to carry a gearbox this year. There's also a tiny cable running from the bars to the headtube, indicating that it's most likely a Pinion SmartShift gearbox.
From the front-on shot, we can see that the bike uses a different suspension layout than the current AM.200
and could be a DW6 high-pivot, like the Pivot Phoenix
. That estimate is based on the high angle of the chainstay, as well as the revised pivot at the dropout and the altered upper shock mount.
We expect more details and photos of the bike to be released soon.
I think it’s more so waiting for manufacturers to build frames around the concept. Which I bet will be more expensive.
I think the gearbox solutions cannot become cheaper without a stronger adoption in the industry. More volume means lower production costs at scale.
Whichever of the mainstream brands can adopt it first and push it as a conventional option will pave the way. I think this is too bold for someone like Specialized or Santa Cruz to do while they also try to recover from the past few years.
we will see continued improvement in solid mounted Rear derailleur's(transmission) for 10 years before we get close to gearbox stuff.
Pinion will mostly move to MGU as thats where the money is.
Comparing to phones isnt really a good example as all phones are like that now, not just iphone's
1. Drag/weight - meh
2. Cost - not really any different than current top of the line electronic groupsets, and way cheaper over time.
3. So much less maintenance.
4. so quiet.
5. so much traction
It doesn't help the frame has to be designed around it, meaning it's gonna take a big brand like Specialized/Trek/SC to really take it on before they see widespread adoption. Most of them aren't willing to adopt things that dramatically increase service requirements, which in the event of a huge warranty or service failure of a gearbox is exactly what's going to happen. It's too much risk for too little reward. They can also get good deals from SRAM when they couple all of the components together, something that would be harder when you eliminate them from the drivetrain.
I'll be downvoted for this but I don't see this ever being adopted to a wide extent. I think they are super cool and I'd love that to be different, but practically it's too complicated of a mechanism and too expensive to see widespread adoption, the business case is also really hard to justify also when you talk about doing it at scale. They'll continue to do well for smaller brands but I doubt we see widespread, larger scale adoption, because there are just too many drawbacks
Not to mention, I like the way they descend much better...
There are also a number of other issues that I listed that prevent them from being used at large scale that I listed. I'm not denying that when they work, they work well and require less maintenance, but when you consider selling them on the scale of most mainstream mtb brands - there are a lot of concerns there for riders, shops, and bike brands, numerous aside from even maintenance/warranty concerns.
I think on a smaller scale it's a great option, but it's not going to see widespread use or replace derailleurs. There are a lot of really good ideas and items that don't work when you scale them out, gearboxes on bikes are one of those things IMO.
I agree, that i don't think that gearbox bikes will become a major thing. But just a thought, what is the likes of Pinion gearboxes and E-Bike gearboxes are the same shape and use the same mountings.
It depends on rider weight and technical/physical ability to move a bike around but I wouldn't recommend a 28 kg plus bike for an average rider on tight, twisty and natural singletrack.
Its simple:
Somwhere between 20 and 30 kg cycling stops and it feels more like handling a dirtbike. (think surron)
Simetric lighter rear wheel
No o-chain needed
Doesn't really matter with modern rims and spokes though.
www.pinkbike.com/news/first-ride-pinion-e-drive-system.html
Cheers, and good luck with your racing
lets ride sometime, haha
I might even argue that the gearboxes ability to shift without pedaling could enable more effective pedal strokes.