Spotted: Brendan Fairclough's Scott Gambler 29er - Leogang DH World Cup

Add Brendan Fairclough to the fast-growing list of DH racers who are giving 29” wheels a try this season. Fairclough's Scott Gambler has been altered since we last saw it at Fort William , and it's now sporting big wheels and a Fox 49 up front. More than likely, this is the same frame he used last weekend – the Gambler's BB height and wheelbase are easily adjustable, and running a slightly shorter shock would prevent the rear wheel from hitting the frame during full compression. We saw former teammate Neko Mullaly experimenting with a similar setup last fall, although at that time the 29" Fox 49 wasn't available, and he had to do some custom fork arch milling to make it work.