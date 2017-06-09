PINKBIKE TECH

Spotted: Brendan Fairclough's Scott Gambler 29er - Leogang DH World Cup

Jun 9, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
Brendan Fairclough Scott Gambler 29

Add Brendan Fairclough to the fast-growing list of DH racers who are giving 29” wheels a try this season. Fairclough's Scott Gambler has been altered since we last saw it at Fort William, and it's now sporting big wheels and a Fox 49 up front. More than likely, this is the same frame he used last weekend – the Gambler's BB height and wheelbase are easily adjustable, and running a slightly shorter shock would prevent the rear wheel from hitting the frame during full compression. We saw former teammate Neko Mullaly experimenting with a similar setup last fall, although at that time the 29" Fox 49 wasn't available, and he had to do some custom fork arch milling to make it work.


Brendan Fairclough Scott Gambler 29
Schwalbe's Magic Mary tires with the new Addix Ultrasoft compound are a popular choice this weekend, at least up front. This set has a custom cut pattern - note the missing center knobs. And yes, the rims may have stickers that say 27.5 on them, but rest assured, those are big wheels on this beast.

Brendan Fairclough Scott Gambler 29
Fox is still remaining silent about the specifics of the RAD damper that their top DH and enduro athletes are running, but my guess is that it's a modified version of their FIT GRIP damper, which uses a spring-backed internal floating piston, as opposed to the expanding bladder found in the FIT 4 damper.


Brendan Fairclough Scott Gambler 29
Fairclough may not be completely enamored by the swap from 27.5 to 29, but he also likes to go fast - expect to see this bike airborne and sideways very soon.


14 Comments

  • + 20
 That belt looks like a hairy ass.
  • + 1
 but really...
  • + 6
 Oh no, a 'flat pedal/stylish' rider is going 29". Pinkbike viewers and the interwebs will lose their shit in 3...2...1..
  • + 3
 Didn't claudio say that his team wasn't about marginal gains, just to have fun?
  • + 4
 Fairclough the king of freeride on 29": i'm lost
  • + 12
 Who said 29ers weren't fun?
  • + 0
 I believe brendog has show his dislike for them in a few interviews... also loic of course... and brook macdonald....should i continue ?
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: I do... and on a flow track like this... omg!
Boringggggggg
  • + 2
 Ironic how the RAD stuff the pros use might actually be the low level fox stuff...
  • + 1
 Honestly that's the only 9er bike that looks cool. I'd be caught dead on that
  • + 1
 god i hope a 27.5 wins this race just for laughs
  • + 1
 Claudio already leaked the info!
  • + 2
 Clean!
  • + 0
 haaha Brendog square peg round hole AMBANG

