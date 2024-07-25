Spotted: Cam Zink's Signature Freeride Bike

When the rumor mill started turning about Cam Zink starting his own bike brand, we were eager to confirm those whispers. The details are scarce but there was no question that Cam was riding a new, pre-production aluminum bike at the Whistler Crankworx Whip-Off event.
The only tidbit of information that Cam shared was that the project has been 4 years in the making and it's a bike that he felt "no-one else wanted to make." We're interpreting that to mean that the bike runs exclusively on dual 27.5" wheels with geometry and suspension kinematics dialled in for freeriding versus downhill racing.
