Spotted: Cam Zink's Signature Freeride Bike

Jul 25, 2024
by Matt Beer  
photo

When the rumor mill started turning about Cam Zink starting his own bike brand, we were eager to confirm those whispers. The details are scarce but there was no question that Cam was riding a new, pre-production aluminum bike at the Whistler Crankworx Whip-Off event.

The only tidbit of information that Cam shared was that the project has been 4 years in the making and it's a bike that he felt "no-one else wanted to make." We're interpreting that to mean that the bike runs exclusively on dual 27.5" wheels with geometry and suspension kinematics dialled in for freeriding versus downhill racing.

photo
The rocker link operates on a Horst-link design.

photo
There's definitely no real estate for a 29" wheel in there. A chunky brace between the seatstays should reduce any flex issues.

photo
The welded clamshell-style lower seat tube looks burly.


photo
External cable routing all the way along the both sides of the front and rear triangles.

photo
Cam seems to favor the Push coil shocks and has been on them for a few years now.
photo
Clean, solid, and simple seems to be the ethos of this frame.

photo
Big welds and big gussets.

photo
The dropouts look to be 148 Boost spacing. One thing's for sure, Onyx hubs roll with very little noise or drag.

photo
#2754life

photo
Stubby and sturdy looking 5DEV cranks.

photo
Cam is running the Lewis Brakes LHT Ultimates that we reviewed back in the February.
photo
WWZD (What Would Zink Do?)

photo
With a big letter "Z" on the head tube, the bike may not be branded under the Cam's component company, Sensus.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted DH Bikes Cam Zink Crankworx Whistler 2024


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
392 articles
Report
38 Comments
  • 27 0
 Ok, the knurled stem spacers are sick.
  • 2 0
 Beat me to it I was going to comment the same, also made me think if you wanted to make something unnecessarily expensive you could put threads on the back side of that spacer and just crank your headset down with no tools.
  • 1 0
 Yes plz post a link I want some
  • 5 0
 @mattmatthew: They're Onyx.
  • 3 0
 @Glenngineer: wish you didnt tell me that now I want to spend $30 on headset spacers.
  • 1 0
 Keep in knurly!
  • 1 0
 @Aem221: A 3 piece set is $18.
  • 1 0
 @Aem221: Time road bikes used to do that, wouldn't recommend for freeride use
  • 1 0
 @suspended-flesh: Where? I have not been able to find them since Velo-orange stopped selling them. They only have topcaps left.
  • 1 0
 @Aem221: onyxrp.com/store/parts/onyx-headset-spacer-kit-1-1-8-3-piece
they're only $18
  • 1 0
 @danielfloyd @suspended-flesh $18 plus shipping.
  • 18 0
 Zinkworks™
  • 4 0
 That's a nice looking bike, it's good to see more freeride bikes lately. There's always people out there who want a bike just for fun. Not a huge market so a lot of bike companies don't make them. I made a freeride build from an enduro bike.
  • 5 0
 Commencal is going to be Furious
  • 4 0
 Did I miss the memo that he’s not on devinci anymore?
  • 1 0
 I was thinking the same thing.
  • 1 0
 Happened just under 2 months ago. www.instagram.com/p/C7zkfony5ZD
  • 2 1
 Given that the article states the bike has been in development for four years, and that cam signed for Devinci in 2022... There's some funky math going on. Unless this is a new Devinci?
  • 3 1
 @ratedgg13: or, you know, it could have been a side project of his for a long time....
  • 4 1
 @j-t-g: possible. But would be a pretty huge dick move to your sponsor if you're designing a new bike on the side, rather than working with the brand that's paying you.
  • 1 0
 @ratedgg13: devinci had no intention of developing a freeride bike with him, and I've seen elsewhere the contract was intentionally short. guessing this project has always been his end game
  • 2 0
 Interesting that he has short stays to the main pivot but the bb is 4" away from the tire!?
Suspension gives more pop on jumps.
  • 3 0
 Full 27.5 - love it! Respect for creating something based on what you prefer riding, and not on what the masses want.
  • 4 0
 The Z is making fun of the big S
  • 1 0
 Zecialized
  • 2 0
 Nice, very nice. I love the simple things
  • 2 0
 This is like a Freestyle Moto but a bike. Purpose built. So rad.
  • 2 0
 What about the Boa 5ten flat shoes
  • 1 0
 Good catch. That is what people want, including me!
  • 1 0
 We need more Onyx Hype! Loud does not mean better! Example....Harleys! Hey brother look at me!
  • 1 0
 Looks sick af. Would purchase.
  • 2 0
 26 rear
  • 1 0
 An aluminium yt decoy freeride without the motor/battery
  • 3 3
 Lewis. Worse than some. Better than most.
  • 1 0
 I was also going to comment on the brakes; he could run whatever he likes and chose Lewis...not my first, second or third choice
  • 1 0
 Brendog was robbed
  • 1 3
 Is that the pro-russia Z symbol on the headbadge ... i know he's a big Maga guy but even that would be a bit much.
  • 2 3
 No motor?







