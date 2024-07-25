Spotted: Cam Zink's Signature Freeride Bike

The rocker link operates on a Horst-link design.

There's definitely no real estate for a 29" wheel in there. A chunky brace between the seatstays should reduce any flex issues.

The welded clamshell-style lower seat tube looks burly.

External cable routing all the way along the both sides of the front and rear triangles.

Cam seems to favor the Push coil shocks and has been on them for a few years now. Clean, solid, and simple seems to be the ethos of this frame.

Big welds and big gussets.

The dropouts look to be 148 Boost spacing. One thing's for sure, Onyx hubs roll with very little noise or drag.

Stubby and sturdy looking 5DEV cranks.

Cam is running the Lewis Brakes LHT Ultimates that we reviewed back in the February. WWZD (What Would Zink Do?)

With a big letter "Z" on the head tube, the bike may not be branded under the Cam's component company, Sensus.

When the rumor mill started turning about Cam Zink starting his own bike brand, we were eager to confirm those whispers. The details are scarce but there was no question that Cam was riding a new, pre-production aluminum bike at the Whistler Crankworx Whip-Off event.The only tidbit of information that Cam shared was that the project has been 4 years in the making and it's a bike that he felt "no-one else wanted to make." We're interpreting that to mean that the bike runs exclusively on dual 27.5" wheels with geometry and suspension kinematics dialled in for freeriding versus downhill racing.