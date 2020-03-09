Spotted: Canyon's New Sender Breaks Cover in Rotorua

Put side by side, the difference between the current (left) and new Sender (right) becomes clear with a longer top link and a new mount for the shock.

Mark Wallace never had a chance to let his new bike shine at Rotorua after suffering a flat tire.

We've seen some [L=https://www.pinkbike.com/news/everything-we-know-so-far-about-the-new-canyon-sender.htmlgrainy Instagram[/L] screenshots, but Crankworx Rotorua was the first time the new Canyon Sender was raced and we saw a glimpse of it between the tape. Canyon riders Kaos Seagrave and Mark Wallace were very tight-lipped on the bike but we were able to get some clear snaps of the new Canyon bike in yesterday's race.The Sender platform was first released in 2016 and downhill has changed a lot in the four years since then. We've previously said the current Sender platform is in need of an update as it only runs 27.5" wheels as stock and still uses Imperial standards on its shocks. We got a brief but good look at the new Sender at Rotorua and it looks to have had a full overhaul.The shock is now mounted to the downtube which allows material to be taken from the top tube for a slimmer profile around the seat tube. The MX link looks to have also received an update, with the top link extended down past the shock mount and connecting to a much smaller link tucked away above the bottom bracket. To top things off the new bike runs on 29" wheels and the rear swing arm looks to now be carbon.As the first round of the World Cup approaches we're hoping to get a detailed look soon.You can also see some clips of the new Sender in action here: