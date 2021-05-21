Spotted: Clemens Kaudela is Riding a New Manitou Dorado at Darkfest

May 21, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Photo: DarkFest

Clemens Kaudela has been spotted riding a new Manitou Dorado fork at Darkfest.

The Dorado is Manitou's double crown fork and was known historically for its upside-down design and loud graphics. Manitou re-introduced the fork with a carbon version in 2009 then shortly followed it with an aluminium version in 2010. The fork has remained largely unchanged since then, apart from the introduction of a 27.5" version in 2013. Despite it seemingly being an older fork, the Dorado was still being raced as late as 2017 under riders such as Ed Masters and Reece Wilson as part of the Bergamont Factory Team. It also retained its cult status among privateer racers who swore by its performance despite its age.

Now, in 2021, it looks like an update is on the horizon for this venerable fork. Clemens Kaudela has been spotted using one with updated graphics at Darkfest by the Vital forumites and we've since had confirmation from Manitou that the fork is a new update. The brand wouldn't tell us any details about the ins and outs of the fork just yet but it did tell us that the version Clemens is riding won't be the only one we see come launch day.

Bergamont Straightline 29
The Bergamont team ran the former Dorado fork with 29" wheels at Fort William in 2017.

So, what can we expect from this fork? Well, from the outside it looks like the inverted design remains and although we can't see the stanchions, we will be interested to see if they will remain at 36mm. The big change we expect will be the inclusion of a 29" version. The previous version of the Dorado could pretty easily be run with a 29" wheel as there is no arch on the fork but we understand it had to be run at 180mm due to clearance issues.


The only other change we can see seems to be in the adjustments. Previously the dials were silver but now it looks like they are black and reshaped. Does this point to some new internals as well? Unfortunately we'll have to wait until the fork launches officially to find out.

  • 39 0
 But, but, but, how does it possibly withstand rotational torque from some idiot putting the wheel between his knees and turning the bars to demonstrate twisting???
  • 11 0
 Can't pass the parking lot test, DOA
  • 3 0
 Not interested, my jumps are way bigger than the Darkfest ones. I need a proper stiff fork.
  • 18 0
 Kudos for giving credit to "Vital forumites"
  • 11 0
 I have no need for a DH bike or fork currently, but happy to see the Dorado get a refresh. One of the better feeling DH forks I've ridden.
  • 15 4
 How can it be good if it is not orange and doesn't say Fox on it?

- the Bandwagon
  • 7 0
 Smurf: “… from the outside it looks like the inverted design remains…”

I’d say that’s more than apparent!

This awesome. Love my Dorado.
  • 1 0
 DORADOOOOOES... assemble!!!
  • 4 0
 Never rode one but love them lol. Glad the new version is here
  • 1 0
 haha same
  • 2 0
 I guess ignorance is bliss as I ran a 29er on my Dorado fork with no issues at full travel. Great fork though, good customer service, and I'd gladly buy another one.
  • 3 0
 They will be 37mm stanchions like the Mezzer. Not sure why anyone would think otherwise.
  • 4 0
 Long Live the DORADO
  • 3 0
 Why has the front wheel on the Bergamont got two valves?
  • 2 0
 i think it's some cushcore scheme, the inner tube is at like 5 bar or something
  • 1 0
 Schwalbe had an early tire insert that was inflated to a super high psi inside a tubeless setup to protect the rim. It didn’t work great.
  • 1 0
 That's an excellent question that needs answering! Is it some sort of inflatable liner?

(P.S. I'm impressed with your powers of observation.)
  • 1 0
 Schwalbes procore system. Used to be hot stuff
  • 3 0
 Looks like a new crown, dropout, and axle set up too???
  • 2 0
 Anyone remember Suspenders suspension?
  • 3 0
 do-RAD-o
  • 1 0
 I was waiting for something with 41 or 42 stanchions.., for more stiffnes
  • 1 0
 Yes, it has new internals.
  • 2 0
 We need dorado SC!!!!!
  • 1 0
 YES! Dorado forever 3
