Spotted: Speculating on the New Lapierre Downhill Bike - Fort William World Cup DH 2024

Lapierre were once a force to be reckoned with in downhill and enjoyed a huge amount of success a decade ago. In fact, some established names of today's field had some of their formative years aboard the French brand, be it Loic Bruni, Loris Vergier, Danny Hart or Sam Blenkinsop. In more recent times, some of their athletes have made appearances at downhill World Cups but often on another brand's destickered frames, and one could see Adrien Dailly, their French enduro racer, at select races aboard what appeared to be an Antidote Darkmatter.At Fort William, Antoine Rogge looked to be riding a new prototype which we managed to snap a photo of. Sadly, this was as detailed as we could get, and a combination of a complex bike and an angled shot made understanding the layout quite difficult, however it's fun to have an educated guess at the very least. To my eyes, it looks to be that the lower shock eyelet mounts upon the chainstay. If you follow the chainstay, you will find a pivot before the rear axle.The shock itself is cradled within the front triangle and seems, from the picture at least, to be full floating. As the bike compresses, and the seat stay rises, it looks to drive the upper eyelet of the shock via a long strut that rotates around a pivot that is mounted at the tip of a small triangle-shaped structure. I've tried to highlight this point in the above photo.It's harder to say what the bridge between the two sides of that central pivot is. I can only assume that it controls the amount of flex going through those triangle-shaped wings.We will update this article as we receive more information, and hopefully see this bike trackside.