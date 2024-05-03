Spotted: Speculating on the New Lapierre Downhill Bike - Fort William World Cup DH 2024

May 3, 2024
by Henry Quinney  
photo

Lapierre were once a force to be reckoned with in downhill and enjoyed a huge amount of success a decade ago. In fact, some established names of today's field had some of their formative years aboard the French brand, be it Loic Bruni, Loris Vergier, Danny Hart or Sam Blenkinsop. In more recent times, some of their athletes have made appearances at downhill World Cups but often on another brand's destickered frames, and one could see Adrien Dailly, their French enduro racer, at select races aboard what appeared to be an Antidote Darkmatter.

photo

At Fort William, Antoine Rogge looked to be riding a new prototype which we managed to snap a photo of. Sadly, this was as detailed as we could get, and a combination of a complex bike and an angled shot made understanding the layout quite difficult, however it's fun to have an educated guess at the very least. To my eyes, it looks to be that the lower shock eyelet mounts upon the chainstay. If you follow the chainstay, you will find a pivot before the rear axle.

photo

The shock itself is cradled within the front triangle and seems, from the picture at least, to be full floating. As the bike compresses, and the seat stay rises, it looks to drive the upper eyelet of the shock via a long strut that rotates around a pivot that is mounted at the tip of a small triangle-shaped structure. I've tried to highlight this point in the above photo.

It's harder to say what the bridge between the two sides of that central pivot is. I can only assume that it controls the amount of flex going through those triangle-shaped wings.

We will update this article as we receive more information, and hopefully see this bike trackside.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted DH Bikes Fort William World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
henryquinney avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2014
330 articles
24 Comments
  • 57 0
 This can't be new - there's no diaper hiding anything
  • 18 0
 Looks like if a spicy and a cannondale Jekyll had a baby.
  • 11 2
 Lapierre is in financial troubles, they cancelled all sponsorships. I'll be surprised if this new frame is from them.
  • 5 0
 The little crossbar above the shock does read Lapierre, so it is probably theirs, but if you're right about financial troubles, it might be a dead end project.
  • 2 0
 Yeap read this this morning sad…
  • 12 10
 Ah yes ?? So, Lapierre Zipp Collective, Lapierre Overvolt, Lapierre Mavic Unity and the Wns road team FDJ Suez are not pro teams for you ? ahah once again guys, please don't talk when you don't know anything
  • 50 3
 @Pouky1: this is the most French comment I’ve ever read
  • 2 1
 Didn't they drop Loic and his team several years ago to 'puruse ebike racing' or similar?
  • 5 1
 @Pouky1: As you can see from the Pole race team (who are at Fort William), most operations keep going until the day the whole ship sinks.
  • 2 0
 @Mugen: if you put the slightest effort into working out who you are replying to your argument would fall apart haha
  • 3 0
 @Mugen: Not really though. That ship sank. The team manager is just taking donations to stay at the races. Commendable but Pole is dead as fried chicken.

www.pinkbike.com/news/pole-factory-racing-becomes-seton-tuning-team.html
  • 8 0
 @everythingsucks: baguette
  • 1 0
 @fracasnoxteam: No butter?
  • 6 0
 @everythingsucks: can't say much about the Frenchness but this certainly is the most Lapierre Zipp manager's comment.
  • 2 6
flag shutyourmouth (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 everything sucks, you also... ;-)
  • 4 0
 @kikou: Fair. If it the voice in my head while reading it sounds like the candle from beauty and the beast, I consider it pretty French.
  • 3 0
 @Mugen: The Pole team rebranded and the manager is now paying for things out of his own pocket for the first races. There's a crowdfunding effort for the rest.
  • 1 0
 @Pouky1: pas la peine de venir faire des commentaires de gros aigri comme ça, si t’as des infos à donner donne les, sinon tais toi
  • 1 0
 @pasteque51: check tes PM au lieu de bomber le torse
  • 4 0
 A new enduro bike is to be revealed soon, maybe an dual crown adaptation. It could be very surprising they release a DH bike .
  • 1 0
 looks like cannondale jekyll
  • 1 0
 The new Looks like a Session is the Looks like a Forbidden.
  • 1 1
 floating bridge sounds like a great idea.
  • 1 1
 pfffff







