Spotted: Did Specialized Just Soft-Launch a New Epic? 

In a recent Instagram post from Specialized Factory Racing
, it shows their team rider, Sina Frei
, on what appears to be a new Epic Evo. The bike in question looks to have a complete cross-country race setup and is even using non-Blackbox Rockshox Flight Attendant suspension, which could mean the SID Flight Attendant is on its way to production.
In the Instagram post it also shows Sina’s teammate, Victor Koretzky, riding the current Epic World Cup, which doesn’t feature the Flight Attendant SID suspension. Given the size of the Flight Attendant SID shock, a new frame design may have been necessary for XC-race scenarios.
The current Epic Evo
uses a flex stay with a rocker link-driven shock whereas the Epic World Cup frame is a single pivot suspension design with an in-line shock.
The most noticeable change is the larger head tube/down tube junction and cross-section of the downtube, likely to create room for SWAT storage. There’s also a very low stack height and a top cap that is recessed into the top tube, possibly allowing for internal headset routing.
We've reached out to Specialized for further comment and will update this article with any relevant information.
That said, the market should be flooded with lightly ridden Epic EVOs... I just scored a hell of a deal on one last week.