Spotted: Did Specialized Just Soft-Launch a New Epic? 

Feb 26, 2024
by Matt Beer  

In a recent Instagram post from Specialized Factory Racing, it shows their team rider, Sina Frei, on what appears to be a new Epic Evo. The bike in question looks to have a complete cross-country race setup and is even using non-Blackbox Rockshox Flight Attendant suspension, which could mean the SID Flight Attendant is on its way to production.

In the Instagram post it also shows Sina’s teammate, Victor Koretzky, riding the current Epic World Cup, which doesn’t feature the Flight Attendant SID suspension. Given the size of the Flight Attendant SID shock, a new frame design may have been necessary for XC-race scenarios.

The current Epic Evo uses a flex stay with a rocker link-driven shock whereas the Epic World Cup frame is a single pivot suspension design with an in-line shock.

photo
Just last spring, Specialized dropped the Epic World Cup with its inline shock.
Cross-country Field Test 2020
Specialized released the Epic Evo back in 2021.

photo

The most noticeable change is the larger head tube/down tube junction and cross-section of the downtube, likely to create room for SWAT storage. There’s also a very low stack height and a top cap that is recessed into the top tube, possibly allowing for internal headset routing.

We've reached out to Specialized for further comment and will update this article with any relevant information.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted XC Bikes Specialized Specialized Epic


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
352 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: SRAM's New Maven Brakes - The Big Brake
98236 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024
74011 views
Rachel Pageau is OnlyFans' Latest Sponsored Mountain Biker
55858 views
Review: Lewis LHT Ultimate Brakes - Clones or Contenders?
47702 views
First Ride: Cannondale Moterra SL eMTB - Full Power Without the Weight
47255 views
Jackson Goldstone After Hardline Crash - 'I've Most Likely Torn My MCL'
46686 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024
46586 views
First Ride: 2024 Canyon Spectral CF - Evolution Not Revolution
38921 views

20 Comments
  • 19 0
 I would really appreciate in frame storage on xc bikes. I think most tend to use xc bikes for long rides and having a place to put a tube, tools, and CO2 would be good for those types of rides. That way I have more room for tasty snacks in my pack
  • 4 6
 Sounds more Downcountry than XC. Too much weight added to an XC bike, totally acceptable on DC though!
  • 1 0
 This swat box linked below might be as close as you get… and it’s not a bad solution. In frame storage adds weight, and the folks competing on these frames don’t want any extra weight. But I agree… as a mostly non-racer with an Epic Evo, I would use this feature if I had it.

www.jensonusa.com/Specialized-MTB-XC-Swat-Box-1-2?loc=usa&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiAivGuBhBEEiwAWiFmYc4TW8ALbWzaEf1Oh_qHnrINaz7vWg0J-QZQ59GO022t5eDwwDEoNxoC4ZgQAvD_BwE
  • 13 0
 Wake me up when the new big travel Enduro bikes are released….so that I may ride them on trails that are tamer than XC courses. Thx.
  • 13 2
 Cable-tourism just ruined the Epic Evo. Not a Secialized fan at all, but epic evo was a solid bike for the masses. Now internal cables and added cost for repair and servicing...
  • 3 1
 This. Let's make everything more complicated and expensive and all derailleur and dropper cables work worse. On the plus side, ALL of the current Epic Evos are now on sale at specialized.com. So there's that.
  • 3 0
 @drapeau: but there's nothing in stock, unfortunately.

That said, the market should be flooded with lightly ridden Epic EVOs... I just scored a hell of a deal on one last week.
  • 2 0
 @drapeau: they have been for a year + making room for these, heard they were supposed to drop last year but too much inventory...
  • 10 1
 Full review tomorrow
  • 2 0
 Looks like internal storage and Flight Attendant for XC. Probably a bit slacker, longer reach and semi internal routing. I'm sure the big S will claim 'lighter' than the previous model but I bet the weight increases for a complete build. Even the Epic WC frame weighs more than the current Epic Evo frame
  • 5 0
 I think its the same bike and they realized how good it was.
  • 1 0
 Could be. Experience center here in Bentonville just posted something new dropping on 16 March. They’re even having folks RSVP for it which is common for the area (Tarmac SL8 and SRAM transmission releases come to mind).
  • 2 1
 "Soft-launch"? Are bicyclists turning into gamers or is it gamers turning into cyclists? Either way it's pretty nerdy
  • 1 0
 Meet the new boss, same as the old boss
  • 1 0
 There's a SWAT box - www.instagram.com/p/C3vaf5joDTT
  • 1 0
 Seems to be designed specifically to make it irresistible to dangerholm
  • 1 1
 Pretty easy to find pics, spec and geo of the new bike in fan pages on Facebook
  • 1 1
 Way prefer the inline shock look of last years model
  • 3 0
 Looks more like some SID flight attendant.
  • 1 0
 that’s a totally different bike from this. They still make that







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024219
Mobile Version of Website