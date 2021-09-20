Spotted: Wireless Electronic Suspension from RockShox

Sep 20, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

New tech is, unsurprisingly, often tested at the top level by EWS and World Cup riders, so it's no surprise when a race bike has some new and mysterious parts on it. In this case, Charlie Murray's Specialized Enduro is outfitted with what appears to be prototype electronic suspension from RockShox.

The fork and shock are both labeled with the RockShox prototype BlackBox branding and seem to be RockShox's foray into a wireless lockout system. The fork is marked with open, pedal, and lock settings and has two buttons marked + and - where the compression dial is usually found. Those buttons may be what moves the green indicator between the open, pedal, and lock modes, but it's possible that they're linked to something else entirely.

As for the shock, it would make sense for the shock to have matching adjustments, though we can't say for sure. There is a thin strip of black tape that seems to be obscuring what looks like an AXS battery, although that could have been a last minute addition for some extra security during the race.


We'll keep our eyes peeled at the next and final EWS race for a few more glimpses of this setup and will keep you updated as we learn more.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted RockShox


16 Comments

  • 9 0
 Well at least they hid the battery.
  • 6 0
 Props for taking spy shots on something other than a potato
  • 1 5
flag eric505rider Outside+ (12 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Comment gold! ; )
  • 1 0
 @eric505rider: ya, since you are Outside
  • 5 3
 The day where that electronic garbage will be forced on us, is the day I'll simply buy a frame and get boutique analog suspensions like 11/6 and cable derailleurs from small companies. Electronics will ruin the fun of this sport, just like today's cars
  • 2 2
 Who is gonna be the first to hack the gears and suspension settings. Cant be long before some rider competing in a world cup receives comedy rebound and compression settings mid race..... its gonna happen!
  • 3 1
 Still holding out for wireless brakes Razz
  • 5 0
 at least with Sram wireless brakes, their performance would be the same regardless of battery percentage...
  • 2 0
 My suspension is wireless… works fine
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike I have had wireless suspension for a while now, wheres my article?
  • 1 0
 And on our next instalment, wireless brakes! Any takers?
  • 1 1
 i'm mostly troubled by the fact they have the fork just resting on the ground...
  • 1 0
 We said we wanted wireless brakes, not suspension.
  • 1 0
 shocking...
  • 1 1
 With lights and powermeter it will be 10 batteries to keep track of.. nice
  • 1 0
 eSag auto setting. Whew!

