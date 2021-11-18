Spotted: Evil's Prototype eMTB

Shimano MTB's Instagram page posted a photo series
of what is undeniably an unreleased eMTB from Evil Bikes. A bike check of the prototype that was published in Shimano's 'Further' magazine reveals that the frame boasts 166mm of rear wheel travel using Evil's Delta System suspension design, like the rest of their bikes, and uses a 170mm fork. Shimano's EP8 motor runs off of a 630 Wh battery and stats are visible from the SC-EM800-display.
The carbon prototype looks like it has been built up with dual 29" wheels, but that doesn't rule out mixed wheel possibilities. There's also plenty of room in the front triangle for a water bottle too.
The full story where these photos first appeared can be found here in Shimano's Further magazine
that is available online and promotes adventures and advocacy trail with e-MTBs. Titled Homecoming Horsepower
, the words play on the e-MTB riding experience, written by Shimano ambassador Elladee Brown about rediscovering trails in the Selkirk region of Southeastern B.C. where she grew up.
We've reached out to Evil Bikes for further information about a new bike, but no, there won't be a review coming tomorrow.
