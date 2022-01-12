Spotted: EXT is Developing a New Air Shock

EXT is an Italian suspension brand
that has forged its reputation in coil shocks with models such as the Arma and Storia
. In 2020, the brand released its first fork with the mightily impressive Era
and now it looks like the brand is set to release another 'first' with an air shock. We were first alerted to the shock by pbuser @noakeabean
, who spotted it in a factory tour video released by the brand.
The shock can be seen at 2:35 in the video.
As product leaks go, it's one of the least subtle we've seen recently but given that we've been so impressed with EXT's offering in the past we decided to reach out to the brand for more information. They told us, "It's one of our upcoming damper products. It will be based on e-Storia/Arma MX hydraulic damper design."
They added the shock will have, "a unique and innovative patent pending design that boosts an externally adjustable twin air positive chamber, that follows the Era twin chamber +/++ philosophy to maximize linear capacity." The shock will also have, "full external tunability of the air/spring rate characteristics while controlling bottom out without the use of "tokens" but with a large negative chamber."
We've been told the product is going through its last development phase before pre-production begins in April/May with a full release coming July/August 2022. We look forward to learning more about this new avenue for the Italian brand soon.
