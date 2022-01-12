close
Spotted: EXT is Developing a New Air Shock

Jan 12, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  
Thanks to PB User @noakeabean for the heads up on this one.

EXT is an Italian suspension brand that has forged its reputation in coil shocks with models such as the Arma and Storia. In 2020, the brand released its first fork with the mightily impressive Era and now it looks like the brand is set to release another 'first' with an air shock. We were first alerted to the shock by pbuser @noakeabean, who spotted it in a factory tour video released by the brand.

The shock can be seen at 2:35 in the video.

As product leaks go, it's one of the least subtle we've seen recently but given that we've been so impressed with EXT's offering in the past we decided to reach out to the brand for more information. They told us, "It's one of our upcoming damper products. It will be based on e-Storia/Arma MX hydraulic damper design."


They added the shock will have, "a unique and innovative patent pending design that boosts an externally adjustable twin air positive chamber, that follows the Era twin chamber +/++ philosophy to maximize linear capacity." The shock will also have, "full external tunability of the air/spring rate characteristics while controlling bottom out without the use of "tokens" but with a large negative chamber."

We've been told the product is going through its last development phase before pre-production begins in April/May with a full release coming July/August 2022. We look forward to learning more about this new avenue for the Italian brand soon.

  • 36 0
 No hype, responds to direct question with details and timeline. No need for smoke and mirrors when you simply build better products. Amen.
  • 6 0
 I weighed a 216x63mm Storia back to back against the same size Cane Creek IL coil, both with the same weight coils, and it was 74 grams lighter. The existing Storia is so freaking light its close to an X2 air shock. The hydraulic bottom out and high speed compression tune is so good that I don't see the point of an air piggy back shock anymore.
  • 1 0
 Did you weigh them with the exact same spring or just a spring of the same weight rating? looking at quoted and real figures the cane creek IL should be lighter for any given length, the spring is the biggest part of the overall weight and not all are created equal, having a super alloy steel or titainium vs standard steel makes a big differance.
  • 8 0
 New bikes are out for 2022. Putting baller suspension on your 2020 model is in. EXT is baller.
  • 3 0
 @jamessmurthwaite Credit @Kidklayko and the MTB Tech Rumors, Innovation and Prototypes forum thread please! Cmon!
www.pinkbike.com/forum/listcomments/?threadid=230309&pagenum=8#commentid7075583
  • 2 0
 In this new ERA of suspension design. Did they take the EXTra time to address the top out issue, or will it be the same old STORIA twinning with an air chamber.
  • 1 0
 How much is it going to be tho? and why use the e-Storia hydraulic damper design?
  • 1 0
 Should be a bit stronger in terms of mechanical strenght and should fit more frames - like e-bikes, motos etc so Id say they just made more universal. In other words, less product options for more sports
  • 1 0
 @bok-CZ: I'm not sure I would trust an Ebike shock on a mx bike
  • 3 0
 @michaelbozof: I believe they got more experience, anyway you can see the same shock under moto and super moto shocks as well as under MTB shocks on their site. So they seems to be pretty sure
  • 1 1
 I'd rather have a coil version of the Era, but don't let that stop you EXT!!!
  • 1 2
 I follow @noakeabean so I knew this a few hours before this article hahahaha.
  • 1 0
 Ill buy
  • 1 3
 EXT's SNAP!
